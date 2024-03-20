The Big Picture Oklahoma! was released in 2 formats: CinemaScope and Todd-AO, doubling the production workload.

The film utilized old-school roadshow tactics for two separate releases across the U.S.

The classic musical masterpiece underwent restoration in 2014, reintroducing the Todd-AO version.

Musical movies have always been divisive; just look at 2024's Mean Girls re-adaptation. But 1955's screen version of Oklahoma! has stood the test of time for generations, and it's not hard to see why: its classic Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein songs are the definition of "earworms," and the cast is filled with superbly talented stars of the era. The story itself is optimistic and comforting, and as a whole, it's truly a musical masterpiece that nearly everyone has seen. However, not everyone has seen the same version.

Oklahoma! was made during a pivotal and experimental time in cinema history, as CinemaScope, a 35 millimeter film format, and Todd-AO, its 70 millimeter competitor, were both rising formats during the time of the film's production. Additionally, the musical lent itself well to a popular release format called the "road show." With so many competing elements and excitement for the film's release, 20th Century Studios had to decide which format would best benefit the film's release—or did they? Why choose one when they could have them all? The result was a production that doubled its work load, multiple formats, and two different versions of the iconic film.

Oklahoma! (1955) In Oklahoma, several farmers, cowboys and a traveling salesman compete for the romantic favors of various local ladies. Release Date November 23, 1956 Director Fred Zinnemann Cast Gordon MacRae , Gloria Grahame , Gene Nelson , Charlotte Greenwood Runtime 145 minutes Main Genre Musical Writers Sonya Levien , William Ludwig , Richard Rodgers , Oscar Hammerstein II

20th Century Fox Filmed Two Versions of 'Oklahoma!' at the Same Time

Film is an ever-changing medium, especially those released in Hollywood's golden age. Some of the most successful films of all time came from that era, and though Oklahoma! came towards the end of the period, it was produced during one of its most experimental moments. CinemaScope, the 35mm film format, lasted for decades, but began in 1953, roughly just two years before Oklahoma! entered production, according to BFI. In 1955, Todd-AO, a 70mm range that filled screens like never before, set the stage for big-event movies using a similar format today, such as Dune: Part Two.

With Oklahoma! being such a highly-anticipated film, 20th Century Studios had to decide which format would best suit the film, but instead of choosing, the company decided to employ both formats for the movie's production. In 1955, though, a simple computerized resizing was not an option, so, they decided to film the picture twice. In an archived article from Arizona Highways, the studio had intended to shoot the film twice from the beginning, with each scene being shot individually with both cameras. This led to an expensive production, which had to be financed independently, according to TCM, though it did prove to be necessary in the end.

'Oklahoma!' Had Two Separate Releases in the U.S.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Remakes that attempt to outshine their predecessors are nothing new in the world of movies. Oklahoma!, however, essentially attempted to do so with the same film. With both a production shot on a CinemaScope lens and another one with Todd-AO's revolutionary 70mm camera, the film needed two different releases. Not all cinemas across the U.S. were equipped to show Todd-AO films, so Oklahoma! employed an old film strategy that allowed both versions to have their own respective releases.

Roadshow releases had been a strategy for a number of years before Oklahoma! came around. These distributions made for a more "theatrical experience," where movie goers were given a program and viewed a feature without previews or newsreels. Tickets were often sold at an upcharge for roadshow films, and the movies selected for this sort of release were typically longer than two hours, often presented with an intermission. Films like Gone with the Wind enjoyed successful runs under this format, as did the Todd-AO version of Oklahoma!. Released on October 11, 1955, Oklahoma! premiered the Todd-AO version first at the Rivoli Theatre in New York City, and, according to Playbill, helped revive the roadshow presentation for future movie musicals. It was a huge success, running for 51 weeks in the format, according to the Library of Congress. However, Oklahoma! did buck a massive roadshow tradition.

Typically, a roadshow version would run prior to a wide release, but Oklahoma! released its 35mm version at the same time. The CinemaScope run was more widely accommodated by theaters around the country and allowed for the film to do even more business at the box office. To date, Oklahoma! is considered a gold standard of both American movie musicals and musicals in general, having been revived on Broadway and in London's West End multiple times. A major 1998 production in London featuring Hugh Jackman as the lead cowboy, Curly, was even filmed and presented in theaters in 2023, a tribute to the success that has always come with Oklahoma!. In the years before Jackman's turn, the original film had a wide home media release, but with two versions of the same movie in existence, it begs the question: which Oklahoma! is the one that viewers have watched over the decades?

Which Version of 'Oklahoma!' Has Most Audiences Seen?

Close

Oklahoma!'s initial home media release was the CinemaScope version, as the format was easier for home theater systems to accommodate. In addition, it was the version that most audiences were familiar with, but mainly because it was the only version available. That all changed in 2014, though, when the Todd-AO edition was restored for re-release at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, as part of an event called CinemaCon. According to Deadline, the restored version of Oklahoma! kicked off the festivities as the event's first screening, and the Todd-AO cut was released on home media for the first time on Blu-ray in an edition that also included the CinemaScope version.

While remakes are nothing new, Oklahoma! certainly made history by remaking itself during its initial production. A cornerstone of production experimentation, the film was shot twice to make one lasting classic, and while most audiences know the CinemaScope version, it's an exciting opportunity to compare it to the Todd-AO version, now that it has finally been restored.

Oklahoma! is available to watch on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi