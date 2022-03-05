It can’t be overstated enough how important the 1943 musical Oklahoma! would become in the history of American stage musicals. A landmark project that is widely credited with being the first integrated musical (though some scholars dispute this classification), its use of musical numbers to convey multiple moods and further a story would prove to have a lasting impact on the genre. Considering the pedigree attached to this production, it’s a pity it received a lackluster 1955 film adaptation, also entitled Oklahoma!, that mostly functioned as a way of demonstrating how not to adapt a stage musical into a movie.

Part of what proves so frustrating about Oklahoma! as a movie isn’t that it’s not loyal or faithful enough to the source material, but the opposite problem. This is a movie that’s way too reverent of where it came from. Director Fred Zinnemann delivered a rigid recreation of what you could see on stage rather than a translation of the same story to a new medium of expression. One has to wonder if this is a result of playwrights Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II exerting a large amount of creative control over the project that ensured it couldn’t deviate too far from the Broadway show.

Whatever the reason, Oklahoma! lacks energy and vibrancy. Much of this comes from how Zinnemann and cinematographers Robert Surtees and Floyd Crosby chose to frame the musical numbers. An early tune, “Kansas City,” is one that should be full of excitement as Will Parker (Gene Nelson) returns home from the titular location of the song to tell his pals about all the extraordinary sights he saw. In execution, though, the decision to have a gaggle of characters circle around Parker while he makes only a moderate amount of movement zaps all the bubbling excitement that this sequence should convey.

Worse, the scene is captured in an extended medium-take. The placement of the camera and lingering on one shot for so long evokes the viewing experience one might have watching this show on stage, and not in a good way. While a little more dynamic movement (including some fancy lasso work) ends up creeping into the set piece by the end of the tune, it’s too little too late. “Kansas City” is an extremely dry-looking musical number and one that fails to utilize techniques specific to film, such as camera angles or editing, to deliver a new interpretation of a familiar ditty.

The visual stagnancy continues with the very next musical number, “I Can’t Say No.” Much like “Kansas City,” a tune bursting with barely contained sexual excitement and distinct personality is ground down to being a shell of itself. Ado Annie performer Gloria Grahame is confined to performing this song mostly just standing still, framed in a medium shot with a pained expression covering her face. Only occasional cutaways to Shirley Jones’ Laurey Williams listening intently break up the visual monotony. Once again, the stillness of the staging of a musical number ensures fidelity to how this production would look in its original form but doesn’t work as a scene in a movie.

A mid-movie ballet sequence, appropriately “Dream Ballet,” is the one instance of Oklahoma! finally breaking free of its shackles and reveling in the fun tools at its disposal as a motion picture. Here, wider angles are deployed to convey Laurey’s feeling lost while striking pieces of lighting and skewed color schemes in the production design cleverly twist familiar environments into a nightmarish domain. The details Zinnemann uses to plunge audiences and Laurey into a world of fear are effective primarily because they could only be accomplished in a feature film. This is how you make something that lives up to the pedigree of a film musical!

After this, though, Laurey and the viewers return to reality and the stiff visuals also come back. Tunes like “The Farmer and the Cowman” are given all the vibrant liveliness of karaoke night at your local church youth group meeting. Meanwhile, the ditty “All Er Nuthin’” is a tragic waste, as the potentially fun rapport between Parker and Annie is suffocated under the lack of creative shot choices or camerawork. By the time Oklahoma! tries to end with a triumphant and romantic huzzah in its final minutes, the stagnancy in the visuals will likely have lulled some viewers to sleep.

What’s especially frustrating about Oklahoma! is it’s not like 1950s musicals were all filmed like this. Just three years prior, the vastly superior musical Singin’ in the Rain featured musical numbers that were filmed with dynamic camerawork and staging that wasn’t afraid to let characters be mobile. The infectious energy in a ditty like “Make ‘em Laugh” wouldn’t be half as effective if the camera was chained to the ground and only captured the singer from the shoulders up. Similarly, would the titular tune “Singin’ in the Rain” be anywhere near as impactful if it weren’t for the variety of shots employed to capture Gene Kelly’s singing and dancing?

Even just a few years after Oklahoma! was released, fellow roadshow musical West Side Story would execute its musical numbers with visual panache galore, including leaning on its editing and extravagant production design to realize unique visions of familiar songs like “Tonight (Quintet)”. Considering these other mid-20th century movie musicals, it becomes apparent the flaws with Oklahoma! aren’t because it’s filmed or conceived differently than modern Broadway play adaptations. Instead, its lifelessness compared to its contemporaries reinforce what went wrong in translating this musical from the stage to the screen.

Of course, Oklahoma! isn’t devoid of positive elements, with moments of dark humor like Curly “subtly” urging Jud to commit suicide, eliciting chuckles. Unfortunately, the lack of imagination or energy in Zinnemann’s approach to translating this story into film heavily outweighs these positive details. The whole thing becomes such a slog to sit through that the only thing that lingers on your mind afterward is the bafflingly stagnant camerawork and blocking. Though far from the only Broadway musical to get a botched film adaptation, Oklahoma! is a particularly comprehensive cautionary tale for future movies based on Broadway musicals, one that shows just how wrong these projects can go.

