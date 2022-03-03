There is perhaps no fiercer band of warriors in the Marvel universe than the Dora Milaje, the dynamic royal guard of Wakanda responsible for protecting their king, the iconic Black Panther. The Dora are as memorable and powerful as the Black Panther legend they are sworn to protect, and now, Collider can reveal an exclusive excerpt from author Ibi Zoboi’s look into the world of the Wakandan warriors. Okoye to the People is the latest Marvel story from Disney Publishing, a young adult novel following the warrior Okoye in the early days of her time as a Dora Milaje, as she learns to embrace her instincts and shows the world what kind of a hero she can be.

Set in her early adulthood, Okoye to the People follows its titular heroine to America, where she is tasked with protecting King T’Chaka and maintaining the illusion that Wakanda is not the technologically advanced marvel that it is. Struggling to reconcile her training with loud and proud everyday life in New York City, Okoye finds herself questioning her abilities as a Dora Milaje, and leans on the fearless Captain Aneka for support as she navigates a whole new world.

But when Okoye stumbles out of Manhattan and into Brownsville, Brooklyn, she is faced with her first real test as a warrior and protector of the people. No longer feeling content to simply guard her king and stay quiet, she embarks on a journey to take down a sinister evil encroaching on young teenagers her age, caught between following her trusted captain’s orders and listening to her heart. It is up to her and her alone to track down the source of the corruption seeping into Brownsville before it’s too late.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Exclusive: See the Cover for Maggie Stiefvater's New 'Brave' YA Novel From Disney Publishing

Okoye to the People is hardly Zoboi’s first venture into the world of young adult novels. A best-selling author of novels like My Life As An Ice Cream Sandwich, Pride, and American Street, Zoboi is an educator, writer, and editor publishing not one, but two books this year, with her Marvel debut following on the heels of Star Child: A Biographical Constellation of Octavia Estelle Butler. And Marvel fans can be rest assured that Zoboi does their beloved warrior justice, bringing a heart and passion to Okoye that fans of the comics have never seen before.

Okoye to the People will be released on March 22. The novel is available for pre-order now, and fans can check out the full excerpt below, as well as a Q&A with Zoboi herself:

“It is just like Wakanda,” Captain Aneka says, reassuring Okoye, whose eyes are darting about in the bustling airport. “Except, faster and . . . less civilized.”

“Hmph,” Okoye responds, quickening her pace to keep up with both the captain and King T’Chaka. “Much less civilized.” It’s been one month since she’s learned of this trip, and Okoye has spent that time learning as much as she could about New York City. But nothing could prepare her for the bustling energy and the rude people who barely smile.

“We do not want to be disrespectful, however,” Aneka says. “No judgement, no ridicule. Just . . . compassion.”

“Right, compassion,” Okoye says, holding her head up higher this time as the passersby bump into her without apologizing, stare at her with wide eyes, or simply ignore her. She’s learned to walk quickly in these high-heeled shoes. Her lesson with Captain Aneka and the other Dora Milaje is proving to be quite useful. After a few days of walking around in heels and a skirt in the Upanga Training Facility, she is comfortable enough to run, jump, or drop-kick someone in the face if she needs to, and still appear professional.

King T’Chaka is a special envoy to the World Humanitarian Aid Council in New York City. Captain Aneka has accompanied the king to America several times, taking with her newly trained Dora Milaje. Okoye is the lucky one this time, and while she’s comfortable with these new professional clothes, she still fidgets with her wig: a flattering bob that feels as if a lazy hyena is sprawled out over her head. Its warm, itchy fur grazes her high cheekbones. Okoye wants nothing more than to yank these stupid things from off her—the wig, the suit, everything. But she is on duty. She is Dora Milaje—a highly skilled, lethal warrior. Discipline, sacrifice, and loyalty are embedded in her Wakandan bones. Besides, Captain Aneka is here to keep her in check.

“And you mustn’t be so stiff ,” Aneka says. Her eyes are steady now, keeping watch on both the king and anyone who comes within a few feet of him. “Smile, nod, and be polite.”

“Stiff?” says Okoye. “Captain, are we here to protect our king or . . . walk a runway like fashion models?”

“Ah, yes! Fashion models. That wouldn’t be so bad. Remember, on our last visit here, we posed as students.”

“And you did not correct them? You did not invoke the name of the Dora Milaje?”

“No. Not here. And you shouldn’t either.”

“Then, who are we here?”

“I am a fashion model from Wakanda. Who are you?”

Okoye slows her pace just enough to catch the side-eye from Aneka. “Dora Milaje,” she mumbles, just as a loud whistle forces her to quickly turn to meet the perpetrator’s gaze. Okoye is ready to attack, but the man just winks at her and smiles.

“Welcome to America, sweetheart!” he calls out with a raspy voice.

Okoye shoots him a sharp look and turns away.

“You should say thank you,” Aneka whispers.

But Okoye ignores her as curbside agents help King T’Chaka with his luggage. Okoye rushes to grab the suitcases from them, but Aneka pulls her arm, stopping her from getting any closer. “It’s their job,” she says.

“Then, are we to simply stand beside our king and look . . . pretty?”

Aneka pulls her in to whisper into her ear. “Okoye, we are and will always be Dora no matter where we go. Remember when I said we can be anything here? They may call us what they wish. But we know who we are.”

Okoye slowly steps away while keeping her eye on the king. “Fine,” she mumbles. “Though I’d much rather be a guard than a fashion model. But being a student wouldn’t be so bad.”

“We can be guards and fashion models and students. So, sure, if anyone asks, we are both attending university—Wakanda University,” Aneka says as she rushes to walk beside her king.

“Wakanda University,” Okoye repeats under her breath as she recalls all her friends back in her village who were just starting their classes as she was beginning her training.

King T’Chaka and the two Dora Milaje walk out of the airport side by side, heads held high, with the dignity and strength of all their fellow Wakandans, but with the humility of a small, peaceful African nation come to share their goodwill with the rest of the world. Their first stop is Midtown Manhattan for several planning meetings and conferences.

But Okoye’s heel gets stuck in a crack on the sidewalk just as a strong wind blows off her wig, revealing her clean-shaven head and the signature Dora Milaje tattoo. She doesn’t even flinch. She simply removes her foot from the stuck shoe and lets the wig fly off into the cool city breeze.

“It’s the will of the ancestors,” she whispers as she limps with one bare foot to the black SUV that pulls up to the curb.

It’s only when she is sitting in the back seat of the car that Captain Aneka and the king notice her defiance. Aneka glances at her from the passenger’s seat while King T’Chaka, who is seated beside her, says, “I understand, Okoye. This will take some getting used to. It will all become clear. But for now, cover up!”

“Yes, my king,” Okoye says softly, swallowing hard and smoothing down the back of her bare head.

“We have more,” Aneka says without looking back at her. “We have more shoes, clothes, and hair.”

An older man jumps into the driver’s seat after helping to load the trunk. Okoye examines him closely, but the man only turns back, smiles, and says, “I heard you need shoes, clothes, and hair. You girls must be supermodels. Gorgeous!”

“Yes, supermodels,” Aneka says.

“And, sir?” he says, turning to the king. “You must be their manager.”

“Manager? I am King T’Chaka of Wakanda!”

“Of course, you are! That poor little country. I feel sorry for those people over there,” the man says, and drives out of the airport and onto the highway headed toward Manhattan.

Okoye forces herself not to gaze out of the window like a wide-eyed tourist. She’s trained to survey every passing car and their passengers. She’s learned to read the eyes, faces, and bodies of anyone tasked with having the life of the king in their hands. She watches the driver closely, and so does Captain Aneka. But the passing sky and buildings are seducing Okoye with their gray and brown colors, their straight lines and sharp angles. Being in this place feels as if she’s stepped back in time. No one here knows the majesty that Wakanda holds, and no one here could ever know the power that she wields as a new member of the Dora Milaje.

Captain Aneka and the other Dora back home had told her that this was a special mission. She was chosen for this. She has prepared for this. But now that she is here, she is forced to fold her true self into a tight skirt and high heels. This is the hard part, Okoye realizes.

But, as always, anything for her king. Any and everything for Wakanda.

Q&A with Zoboi

You’re obviously a seasoned pro in young adult fiction with plenty of titles under your belt, including your other 2022 release, Star Child: A Biographical Constellation of Octavia Estelle Butler. But with Marvel’s long and storied history as storytellers, was there any kind of hesitation or nerves when you started on Okoye to the People?

Absolutely! I’m familiar with the comics and the movies. However, the scenes where Okoye had to fight and use her spear were the hardest for me to write. I couldn’t rely on pretty sentences and metaphors. She’s very active, and I had to use just the right words to describe her warrior skills.

Okoye displays many traits in this story that readers, particularly young ones, can sympathize with — compassion, excitement, a fierce temper, and most importantly, personal strength. What was your favorite part about writing her?

I really enjoyed describing Okoye’s emotions throughout the story. She’s truly empathic and she had big questions about the world beyond Wakanda. It was important for me to show her vulnerable side and moments of doubt. She didn’t suppress it; instead it fueled her will to want to help others. Empathy is such an important aspect to being a warrior.

Your novel also gives us a glimpse at Captain Aneka, who’s proven to be a fierce and courageous warrior in the comics. What influenced you to choose her as Okoye’s partner in adventure as opposed to Okoye embarking on her mission with King T’Chaka on her own?

Okoye is a new Dora Milaje, so this is her first time outside of Wakanda. Captain Aneka is a sort of voice of reason for her as she navigates this new world. Aneka is both firm and understanding as Okoye begins to question her role and her duties to the Wakandan throne. Okoye would’ve felt so alone if she witnessed all those injustices on her own. Aneka provides the perfect balance and reminds her of what her purpose is and to also follow her heart, knowing that this will make Okoye an even more powerful Dora Milaje.

Villains are often some of the most interesting parts of Marvel stories. But rather than being flamboyant and grandiose like Loki or Thanos or even some of Black Panther’s own rogues, the villain of Okoye to the People is much more insidious. What was it like coming up with an adversary worthy of the Dora Milaje?

Growing up in New York City, I saw there were lots of faceless villains who contributed to the oppression and marginalization of many of its residents. I was a little girl during the War on Drugs, which contributed to a lot of violence, unemployment, and overall disillusionment. While there were a number of factors that contributed to all of this, politicians, real estate developers, landlords, and business people took advantage of poor and working class people, especially teens. It was a no-brainer to put a name and face to what happens to neighborhoods like Brownsville. While there were young people and community organizers who tried to stop these real-life villains, the help of a Dora Milaje certainly would’ve made a huge impact.

In that vein, the story of Okoye to the People is much closer to ground level than Marvel’s other superhero stories, dealing with issues like gentrification and systematic oppression. Were those issues that you knew you wanted to tackle from the off, considering the superhero genre’s history of tackling worldly issues through a fantastical lens? Or did they come naturally as you developed Okoye’s story?

I absolutely had to tackle real-world issues while writing about Okoye. This is why I wanted to set the story in a real neighborhood. What if the Dora Milaje were to help the War on Drugs? Who would be the villain? Who would win in the end? There are so many injustices facing Black people and other marginalized groups. What if there was a super hero for each cause, for each demographic? After all, this is why we have fictional heroes. Why not have Okoye go head-to-head with a sinister real estate mogul in a gentrifying neighborhood?

Okoye’s sense of justice is a particularly prominent theme throughout the book, culminating in possibly my favorite line from the entire story: “awareness of injustice means nothing if there isn’t any action to effect change.” What was it like distilling a message like that into something young readers can latch onto?

Young people are politically active in a way that my generation was not. It is so inspiring to see them marching out of their classrooms, protesting in the streets, sharing their views on social media. I am simply reflecting back to them what they’ve always done. Okoye to the People is just one more story that lets them know that they have a voice and the power to make change.

And finally: every superhero story comes with a lesson to be learned. What do you hope that young readers — particularly young Black women — take from Okoye’s story?

In the midst of fighting for what’s right and speaking up for what you believe in, it’s okay to doubt, to question, and to ask for help. Without giving too much away in the story, Okoye ultimately is part of a group of warrior women. She is not alone. Tell your story, and listen to the stories of others.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Resumes Filming as Letitia Wright Returns to Set Production had been halted on the Marvel sequel since November.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Maggie Boccella (400 Articles Published) Maggie Boccella is a certified Babe with the Power and lover of all things pop culture. She is a Weekday News Editor at Collider, and specializes in writing on feminist media and how much she loves Boba Fett. When not editing, she dabbles in painting, photography, fiction writing, and practicing her non-existent lightsaber skills. More From Maggie Boccella