Old, the latest film from The Sixth Sense, Split, and Glass writer-director M. Night Shyamalan, has announced a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital release for next month.

Shyamalan’s latest features a group of vacationers who head to a hidden beach, where they discover that staying on the beach causes them to age extremely fast. With the visitors aging about a year every half hour, they must find a way to leave the beach before their lives fade away.

Old’s impressive ensemble cast includes Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Rufus Sewell (Dark City), Ken Leung (Lost), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), and more.

Image via Universal

RELATED: ‘Old’ Is M. Night Shyamalan in Overdrive | Review

Here are the special features coming to Old’s home release:

DELETED SCENES

SHYAMALAN FAMILY BUSINESS – We look at what Night’s two daughters, Ishana and Saleka, contributed to the film and how collaborating with family made filming outside Philadelphia still feel like home.

– We look at what Night’s two daughters, Ishana and Saleka, contributed to the film and how collaborating with family made filming outside Philadelphia still feel like home. ALL THE BEACH IS A STAGE – Shooting a film in a wide-open space is challenging because angles have to be created, much like theatre. Night explains the significance of his camera movements and the cast discuss the unique experience of filming without coverage.

– Shooting a film in a wide-open space is challenging because angles have to be created, much like theatre. Night explains the significance of his camera movements and the cast discuss the unique experience of filming without coverage. NIGHTMARES IN PARADISE – When making a film like OLD, finding the right shooting location is everything. Hear the story of why Night took the production to the Dominican Republic and how Mother Nature both challenged and helped the production.

– When making a film like OLD, finding the right shooting location is everything. Hear the story of why Night took the production to the Dominican Republic and how Mother Nature both challenged and helped the production. A FAMILY IN THE MOMENT – Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie and Alex Wolff recount one very special, emotional night of filming that brought them closer than they ever imagined.

Old will be available to own on VOD services on October 5 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 19.

KEEP READING: Exclusive: M. Night Shyamalan Reflects on the Evolution of His Career, His Filmmaking Philosophy, and That 'Old' Ending

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Predator’ Movie Wraps Filming and Reveals Cast Cinematographer Jeff Cutter announced the news.

Read Next