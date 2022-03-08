As an actor, podcaster, and often highly-irreverent comedian, Bill Burr only continues to push and prove himself, while also staying true to his brash, tell-it-like-it-is style. Hopefully, that success rate will flourish with his latest endeavor, as he's in the midst of making his directorial debut, Old Dads, which he'll also star in alongside esteemed talents like Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine. Production began on the Miramax studio comedy this past week, and we're learning more details about the promising first-time feature as it comes together. Namely, it was just revealed that The Morning Show's Katie Aselton is now signed on to play the part of Burr's on-screen wife, Leah.

As Deadline reports, Aselton is slated to provide a supporting role in the forthcoming comedy, centered around Jack (Burr), a middle-aged father, and his two best friends (Cannavale and Woodbine), who sell their company to a forward-thinking millennial and find themselves out-of-step in a fast-changing cultural and professional landscape. From there, any Burr fan can imagine what R-rated antics are set to ensue.

In addition to directing and starring in the movie, Burr is also a producer under his All Things Comedy banner alongside Bill Block, Monica Levinson, and Mike Bertonlina. If that weren't enough hats for Burr to wear on this project, the comedian also co-wrote the movie with Ben Tishler, who also produces. Previously, Burr created Netflix's semi-autobiographical animated sitcom, F is for Family, which concluded last year. Though perhaps not as directly, one assumes that Burr's first movie will also borrow from the comedian's insights as a recent father and developing multi-hyphenate.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Bill Burr is Set to Write, Direct, Star in Comedy 'Old Dads' Opposite Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine

Additionally, much like Burr, Aselton is an accomplished actor-turned-filmmaker in her own right. Best known for her role in FX's The League, the film-TV star previously directed, wrote, and starred in 2010's The Freebie and 2012's Black Rock. This year, a decade after her previous film, Aselton returned to the director's chair with her third feature film, Mack & Rita, which is expected to come out later this year. As an actor, furthermore, she can be seen in Bombshell, The Gift, She Dies Tomorrow, Jeff Who Lives at Home, Veep, Legion, Room 104, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, to name a few of her screen credits. Additionally, Aselton was seen in last year's The Unholy and Silk Road.

Production on Old Dads is taking place in Los Angeles. The film has not yet been given a release date.

'Seriously Red' Image Reveals Rose Byrne as Elvis and Krew Boylan as Dolly Parton The musical comedy premieres at at the SXSW Film Festival this weekend.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email