Actor and comedian Bill Burr's first time in the director's chair continues to round out its cast. Per The Wrap, nine actors have boarded his comedy Old Dads from Miramax to appear opposite the acclaimed comic and fellow stars Bobby Cannavale​​​​​​, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, and Reign Edwards. Jackie Tohn, Miles Robbins, Rachael Harris, Dash McCloud, Justin Miles, Natasha Leggero, Katrina Bowden, Josh Brener, and Rory Scovel make up the latest additions, adding a wide-ranging set of talent for Burr to work with on set. Unlike previous castings though, we have yet to hear what roles the new actors will be playing.

Burr's comedy, which he's also writing and producing under All Things Comedy, centers on a middle-aged dad named Jack (Burr) and his two best friends (Cannavale and Woodbine) who realize how out of touch with society and culture they are after a progressive millennial buys their company from them. The typical crass Burr hilarity ensues as the dads try to keep up with ever-changing professional ideals and methods around parenting. Burr co-wrote the script for Old Dads with Ben Tishler who also serve as a producer. Joining the pair on the production end are Bill Block, Monica Levinson, and Mike Bertonlina.

Tohn honed her comedic chops previously as a cast member on the spandex-laden comedy about women's wrestling GLOW and has since been at work as a writer and actor on the children's show Do, Re, & Mi. Relatively newer on the scene is Robbins who recently appeared in the rebooted Halloween in 2018 and picked up a win at the Sitges Film Festival for the 2019 film Daniel Isn't Real. Harris brings intriguing experience in comedy to the table thanks to starring in Reno 911! and appearing in the original Hangover film, though she's also enjoyed plenty of success through her role in Lucifer.

In addition to those three, Burr will get another comic on board with Scovel who has two specials on Netflix and has also tried his hand at writing with The Eric Andre Show. The film will also reunite Let's Be Cops alums Miles and Leggero who each have their own strong resumes thanks to parts in The Walking Dead and Hoops respectively. Brenner and Bowden should both fit right in thanks to experiences on sitcoms Silicon Valley and 30 Rock too. McCloud, meanwhile, will soon get the spotlight alongside Jessica Biel as the son of a good mother who cracks under the pressure in the Hulu series Candy.

Production for Old Dads is currently underway in Los Angeles with a release date yet to be announced. With such a varied and talented cast, Burr has plenty to work with to make his directorial debut something special.

