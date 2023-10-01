Bill Burr is a comedy powerhouse. Not only does he sell out arena shows across the country, but he is also a talented actor, writer, and now director. His directorial debut, Old Dads, is set to release on Netflix in October, and if the film is half as funny as the recent trailer, we're in for a treat. But more on that in a bit. Burr has been appearing in television and film since the 1990s, and he clearly has no plans to slow down any time soon. He's appeared in projects like Chappelle's Show, Breaking Bad, New Girl, and The Simpsons. His adult animated show F Is for Family premiered in 2015 and had an impressive five season run. Burr's relatability is undeniable, and his talent for pointing out the everyday absurdities of our lives is what makes him such a skilled comedian. So you can understand why we're excited about this new comedy film. Read on to find out everything that's been revealed so far about Old Dads.

When Will 'Old Dads' Be Released on Netflix?

Image via Netflix

Old Dads is set to release exclusively on Netflix on October 20, 2023. Readers can check out the first-look photo from the set of the film above, which shows lead actors Bokeem Woodbine, Bobby Cannavale, and Bill Burr. Netflix has quite the slate of shows and films premiering in October, including The Fall of the House of Usher from Netlfix mainstay Mike Flannigan (The Haunting of Hill House) and Pain Hustlers starring Emily Blunt. While this may seem like competition for Old Dads, the comedy genre of the film is unlike most of the streamer's October releases, and is sure to stand out among this great company.

Who Made 'Old Dads'?

Old Dads is being produced by Miramax and distributed exclusively via Netflix. The film was directed by leading man Bill Burr, who also co-wrote the film with Ben Tishler, who is also credited as a producer on the film. Also listed as a producer is Mike Bertolina, who was also an executive producer for the Netflix special Best of Standup 2022. Other Old Dad producers include Bill Block (Halloween Kills), Jamie D. Boscardin (The Pelican Brief), and Burr himself.

Watch the 'Old Dads' Trailer

Finally, we get to see a hint of the madness that awaits us. The Old Dads trailer immediately tells us that Burr is barely playing a character, as we hear his signature tell-it-like-it-is style right off the bat as he tells another dad to mind his own business. We see appearances from some of the films other stars, like Woodbine, Cannavale, Rachael Harris, Josh Brener, and Miles Robbins, as well as the tituar "old dads" attempting to fit in with the younger dad crowd.

What Is 'Old Dads' About?

True to Burr's own life as a man who became a dad later in his life, the story follows three "old" dads as they realize the ways in which they are behind with the current times. The three friends own a company that they sell to a millennial, instantly realizing that they are not used to the current style of living. Not only do they struggle to relate to the new owner of their company, but in their new free time, they must also relate to the younger generations around them. And they have kids so, that's no picnic either.

Who's In the Cast of 'Old Dads'?

Image via Netflix

Old Dads has quite the cast of big names. The films leading roles are played by comedian Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, and Bokeem Woodbine. Burr is known for his brutally honest stand-up comedy, and has his fare share of stand-up specials available, including five you can stream right now on Netflix. Burr has also had roles in popular projects like The King of Staten Island, Barry, and a reccurring role in the adult animated comedy F is For Family. He is a regular in the comedy scene of Los Angeles, often performing at the world-famous Comedy Club. Cannavale has had a prolific career in the industry, and you might know him from his roles in the Prime Video thriller series Homecoming and Nine Perfect Strangers, as well as his roles in hit films like Ant-Man and the Wasp, iTonya, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Woodbine's most recent roles include appearances in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Queen and Slim, and the blockbuster hit Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Also appearing in Old Dads are more comedy heavy hitters like Rachael Harris (The Hangover), Katrina Bowden (30 Rock), Josh Brener (The Internship), and Natasha Leggero (He's Just Not That Into You). The cast of Old Dads also includes Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Erin Wu, Miles Robbins, Jackie Tohn, Bobby Lee, Dash McCloud, Justin Miles, Rory Scovel, Dominic Grey Gonzalez, Rick Glassman, and Nia Hill, among others.

More Movies Like 'Old Dads' That You Can Watch Right Now

'Parenthood' (1989)

If Steve Martin is on the poster, you know it's going to be good. Parenthood follows the Buckman siblings as they all attempt to parent their children in different ways. Directed by Ron Howard, the film was a box office hit, and proved that the mysteries of parenting are an eternal problem that almost everyone can relate to. It also stars Mary Steenburgen (Step Brothers), Dianne Wiest (The Birdcage), and Rick Moranis (Spaceballs).

'Bad Moms' (2016)

Image via STX Entertainment

A simple plot, but a major hit; Bad Moms was an instant fan favorite upon its release in 2016. The film stars Mila Kunis (Family Guy), Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars), and Kathryn Hahn (Glass Onion) as three unlikely (and polar-opposite) friends who all bond over the universal fear of being a bad mom. The film was such a hit that it spawned a sequel, Bad Moms Christmas, where we were introduced to our favorite bad moms' moms, played by screen legends Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), Christine Baranski (Chicago), and Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm). Sarandon, Baranski, and Hines are all slated to return alongside the lead trio for a third Bad Moms film.

'This Is 40' (2012)

This Is 40 was a different kind of film for writer/director/producer Judd Apatow, as it had a more serious undertone than his other films like Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. The film centers around married couple Pete (Paul Rudd) and Debbie (Leslie Mann), as they turn forty and face the not-so-romantic life they live with their two daughters (who also happen to hate each other). While there are plenty of funny moments in the film, it is more of a portrait of the realities of life and what getting older means for a married couple — the good, the bad, and the times when you need to use a mirror to check out a suspicious-looking mark on your backside.

