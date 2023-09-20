The Big Picture Bill Burr's directorial debut, Old Dads, follows a group of close-knit, older fathers as they navigate the challenges of parenting and face generational differences in society.

The trailer showcases Burr's comedic style and his character's unorthodox methods of parenting, contrasting with his friends' more modern approaches.

The movie explores themes beyond fatherhood, touching on the challenges of adapting to a changing world and the nostalgia for what was once considered cool.

Bill Burr is bringing another project to Netflix, this time with his directorial debut Old Dads. The comedy centers on a trio of dads trying their best to make it through fatherhood. The movie is set to debut on October 20 on Netflix. Ahead of the premiere just a month away, Netflix released the trailer.

Old Dads follows its core trio who are, as the title suggests, old dads. The group, already close-knit with one another, soon finds themselves bonded by another commonality: they all became fathers late in life. Now, they must face the challenges that come with parenting — from adjusting to the massive life change, butting heads with school principals, struggling to understand anything especially trendy, and more.

The trailer begins with a voiceover from Burr, who shares that being a dad has been a longtime dream — even it took him 46 years. The accompanying footage sees him help a child who's hurt himself, but with some questionable methods at play. And no, he won't be listening to the younger parent trying to correct him. As the trailer continues, it introduces his two friends, played by Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine, who take a slightly more Gen Z approach to parenting. Whether they actually know what they're saying is another story, but they're trying their best.

'Old Dads' Touches on More Than Just Fatherhood

Image via Netflix

While the dads contend with uphill battles on the parenting front, they also face generational challenges in different aspects of their lives. One notable scene within the trailer takes place during a meeting with the group and a young CEO. From the sound of it, it's a company that has been around for some time, but the times are a-changin', and it's now a "gender-neutral, carbon-neutral, 21st-century lifestyle brand." (Try saying that five times fast.) Additionally, not everyone in the trio has moved on from a flip phone, and they all struggle to accept that what was cool back in the day isn't anymore.

Old Dads was co-written, directed, and produced by Burr. Documentary filmmaker Ben Tischler co-wrote the screenplay and produced, with Monica Levinson, Bill Block, and Mike Bertolina serving as producers. The involved production companies are Miramax, All Things Comedy, and All of Us Productions. Along with the mentioned cast, the movie stars Katie Aselton (The Morning Show), Reign Edwards (Snowfall, The Wilds), Rachael Harris (Lucifer), Miles Robbins (Halloween 2018), and Jackie Tohn (GLOW), among others.

Old Dads premieres on October 20 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: