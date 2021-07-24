Box offices all across North America are struggling to make a comeback due to the Covid pandemic; unfortunately, based on the numbers, we're not quite there yet. But there was one surprise winner at the box office after yesterday's opening numbers were tallied up.

The master of twist endings himself, M. Night Shyamalan, somehow beat out the highly-anticipated Snake Eyes: in GI Joe Origins for the number one spot with his premature aging thriller Old. The Shyamalan film grossed $6.9 million on Thursday and Friday - a very nice number, indeed - with Snake Eyes earning a smaller but still a respectable $5.5 million In the same time frame.

Image via WarnerMedia

RELATED: ‘Black Widow’ Suffers MCU's Worst Box Office Decline in Second Weekend; Theater Owners Blame Disney+ Release

Space Jam: a New Legacy, although it took the box office by storm last weekend to knock Disney's Black Widow down the list, is experiencing a much slower second weekend. Some estimate that its revenue has dropped off as much as 70% - and, for better or worse, they're blaming it on the fact that Space Jam can be streamed from the safety and comfort of audiences' Covid-free homes. The fact that some movies are getting exclusively theatrical releases - and thereby forcing fans to leave the house and risk illness in order to see them - plays a major role in how much these movies are making right now.

Black Widow isn't down and out just yet, though. Experts are estimating that it could pull back ahead and get in front of Space Jam by the end of the weekend if the cartoon basketball nostalgia flick continues to drop numbers. But we won't know for sure until the end of the weekend.

KEEP READING: How 'Black Widow's Rachel Weisz and Her Pigs Redefine Roles for Older Women in the MCU

Share Share Tweet Email

Jai Courtney on Making the Action-Comedy ‘Jolt’ and Why Fans Will Love ‘The Suicide Squad’ He also talks about his upcoming film ‘Black Site’ directed by Sophia Banks.

Read Next