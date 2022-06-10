Netflix's highly anticipated sequel to The Old Guard has just added two big names to the call sheet. Ahead of filming The Old Guard 2, Netflix has announced that Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will be joining the project in undisclosed roles. The pair join the previously announced returning cast which includes Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The films are based on the graphic novel series of the same name created by Greg Ruka and Leandro Fernández.

When The Old Guard hit Netflix in 2020, it quickly became one of the streamer's most beloved original films. It remains one of their most popular offerings to date with an impressive 186 million hours streamed during the first month it was available on the platform. The first film told the story of a group of immortal mercenaries with healing powers who've quietly kept the peace for centuries. When someone discovers their secret and threatens to expose them they must fight to save each other, as well as a new immortal who's just been awakened.

The end of the film featured a post-credits scene that had audiences instantly clamoring for a sequel. Theron plays the group's leader, Andy, as the oldest immortal in the game. Through the first movie, we learn that prior to building the team she has now, Andy was very close with another immortal named Quỳnh (Ngo) and that her greatest regret is having lost her. In that final scene, Quỳnh appears, ready to seek revenge on Andy for letting her spend hundreds of years at the bottom of the sea.

Image via Paramount

Thurman and Golding make excellent additions to this wonderfully talented cast. Thurman, who is represented by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment, Jonathan Sanders & Co, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations, and Hansen Jacobson Teller, was also recently cast as the U.S. President in the upcoming film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue. She's likely best known for her roles in the classic action films Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction, making her an excellent fit for the Old Guard universe. Golding is best known for his role in Crazy Rich Asians, but he's no stranger to action roles either having played the title character in 2021's Snake Eyes.

The Old Guard 2 is set to be directed by Victoria Mahoney with a screenplay penned by Ruka. While there is currently no release date for the sequel, it's likely that the project will begin filming soon as it is slated to begin sometime this year.