The much-anticipated sequel to Netflix's hit film The Old Guard has finally begun filming. Director Victoria Mahoney took to social media to share the news with a photo from the set.

Details about The Old Guard 2 remain under wraps, though the ending of the first film left viewers with another storyline worth exploring in the sequel. In a scene set six months later, another immortal named Quỳnh (Veronica Ngo) appears at Booker's apartment after having spent centuries trapped in a coffin under the sea. Throughout the first film, viewers learn that Andy and Quỳnh were quite close, and the loss of Quỳnh devastated Andy and deeply affected her. Despite her best efforts, Andy was never able to locate Quỳnh, though now she won't have to wait much longer.

Meanwhile, The Old Guard left viewers with a couple of additional lingering questions. First, at some point in the movie, Andy lost her immortality, currently making her the most vulnerable member of the team with an unknown fate. Second, Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) was exiled from the team as punishment for his betrayal. Now that Quỳnh has found him, this gives Booker the chance to reunite with the team sooner if he helps Quỳnh find Andy.

Image via Netflix

The Old Guard follows a group of immortal mercenaries, led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), whose main goal is to protect humanity while remaining under the radar. But when they agree to take on a new mission, their secret is exposed. So, the group sets out to eliminate the threat. Along the way, they learn about a new immortal named Nile (KiKi Layne) and recruit her to the team. During its initial release, The Old Guard quickly rose in popularity on Netflix. Within its first week, it was among the top 10 films on the streamer, with Gina Prince-Bythewood as the first Black female director on the list.

The Old Guard stars Theron, Layne, Schoenaerts, Ngo, Luca Marinelli (Nicky), and Marwan Kenzari (Joe), all of whom will reprise their roles for the sequel. Additional cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor and Harry Melling. Prince-Bythewood directed the film from a screenplay by Greg Rucka. The Old Guard was adapted from the graphic novel series by Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández.

The Old Guard 2 will also introduce two new, undisclosed characters played by Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. Mahoney will direct from a screenplay by Rucka.

There is currently no release date for The Old Guard 2.

Check out Mahoney's announcement below: