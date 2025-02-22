Summary Collider's Aidan Kelley spoke with Old Guy co-stars, Christoph Waltz and Lucy Liu.

Old Guy is a refreshing throwback with practical effects that set it apart from typical action comedies.

In this interview, Waltz and Liu discuss prioritizing authentic relationships in the film and praise Simon West for his flexibility and storytelling skills.

What do Christoph Waltz and Lucy Liu have in common? Well, apart from both of them playing iconic characters in the films of Quentin Tarantino, they're also the two leads of Con Air director Simon West's latest action film, Old Guy. As the title implies, Waltz stars as an aging yet lively assassin who has been tasked with training a young and arrogant prodigy (Cooper Hoffman) and needs the help of his dedicated companion (Liu) to do so.

Thanks to Django Unchained and Kill Bill: Vol. 1 alone, Waltz and Liu are certified legends in the genre, let alone the world of acting iconography in general. Their prestigious careers have always had a knack for elevating themselves and trying new things, and West's Old Guy is certainly no exception. Ahead of Old Guy's release in theaters and on digital this weekend, we recently had the privilege of speaking with Waltz and Liu about what sets Old Guy apart from other action comedies. The two also shared their outspoken love for West as a filmmaker and how his directorial style elevates the movie.

'Old Guy' Feels Like a Refreshing Throwback

"It reminded me more of a movie from the '70s."

COLLIDER: I had the great privilege of seeing the movie the other day. It's great, and you were both great in it. Apart from working with an experienced action filmmaker like Simon West, what really drew you to joining Old Guy, and how, if in any way, does it stand apart from other action comedies?

LUCY LIU: This movie is a little bit of throwback to me. I love that it was not so filled with blue screen and green screen. It reminded me more of a movie from the '70s. The dynamic between the characters, the simplicity of the story, even though there obviously was a plot of somebody who is being pushed out of their own business and their passion for what they do for both of them. I'm not going to speak for Christoph's character, even though I just did, there is a form of the relationships between the characters. [That's] what I found the most dynamic part of being on this project.

CHRISTOPH WALTZ: I was talking to Simon about the script for a long time, and that I'm mulling it over and revising it, and so I like doing that. I'm always extremely flattered when I get invited to participate. Whether or not they listen is almost irrelevant.

Despite Being an Action Film, Lucy Liu's Biggest Priority for 'Old Guy' Was Preserving the Story

"You want to make sure that those connections feel real."

Image via The Avenue

Lucy, you also mentioned that a lot of Old Guy is very practical when it comes to not having a lot of green screen. I'm curious whether it's with Old Guy specifically, or one of the many, many other films that you both have worked on, what would you say was the most challenging film or sequence to shoot?

LIU: The challenging aspect of this particular movie was to make sure that the relationship seemed authentic because there are a lot of significant transitions that happen within a very short period of time. The movie is not that long, and you want to make sure that those connections feel real. You know that she is in a situation where she gets her dreams dashed at that dinner, to having that slap, to then falling into the arms of a friend, and to make sure that it didn't seem flat and unrealistic. So those are the beats that I wanted most, to make sure that they felt like they were something that the audience could believe and follow. Otherwise, it just seems random. It gives them a dimension of their relationship and gives them a history. I think that's important.

Christoph Waltz and Lucy Liu Praise for Simon West's Work

"He is immensely flexible."