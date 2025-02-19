Old-guy hitman movies have been on a roll lately with Liam Neeson's In the Land of Saints and Sinners and Ian McShane's American Star (both released last year) proving to be strong recent entries in the genre. It's too bad then that Christoph Waltz's new addition to the canon, which is quite literally titled Old Guy, can't keep the good times going. Directed by the typically reliable Simon West (Con Air, The Expendables 2), Old Guy looks the part of a classic, character-based action-thriller, but, ultimately, the script is far too flimsy for the film to coalesce into something interesting. It's too bad, as Waltz could almost certainly crush in one of these, given the right material.

What Is 'Old Guy' About?