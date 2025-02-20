Whenever we watch a movie that follows a professional killer, we often see a glamorous world in which the protagonists are a force to be reckoned with. In the upcoming action-comedy Old Guy, however, it seems like we are going to see a little twist in that kind of story. In the film, Christoph Waltz (Inglorious Basterds) plays an aging hitman who gets injured on a mission – leading his boss to replace his whole team with younger members. The movie premieres this Friday, February 21, and Collider can exclusively reveal a sneak peek that reveals why Waltz's character has become unfit for his deadly job.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Danny (Waltz) is on a mission and has finally cornered his target. The problem is, since he hurt his hand, he's not even a halfway decent shot anymore. After missing the mark several times, he puts himself in danger and is forced to hide. That's when a mysterious figure enters the scene and takes out everyone in sight. But we will only discover who the mysterious killer is when we sit down to watch Old Guy in cinemas or on digital.

Aside from an experienced killer's shortcomings, Old Guy will also offer a bit of generational conflict, since Danny will have to train a much younger and much less capable killer, played by Cooper Hoffman (Saturday Night). The young assassin is the exact opposite of Danny: he has no charisma and is antisocial and gender-fluid. He pretty much represents the essence of Gen Z. The clash between them is what powers up the comedic elements from Old Guy. The cast also features Lucy Liu (Red One), Desmond Eastwood (Normal People), Ann Akinjirin (Moon Knight), Ryan McParland (Say Nothing) and Tibu Fortes (Shetland).

'Old Guy' Is Full of "Humor and Wit"

In an official statement, director Simon West (The Expendables II) teased the movie's distinct elements and what we can expect from it:

"'Old Guy' is a classic thriller with an exciting plot full of twists and turns. However, it’s primarily the characters and in particular the lead character, Danny Dolinski [Waltz] that gives the film its unique quality. The script is full of humour and wit which threads through the many dramatic scenes and further draws the audience into this intriguing and wonderful story."

West also stated that Old Guy will "have a rich and glamorous style" despite taking place in the underworld of organized crime. According to the filmmaker, the action-comedy is a dangerous and violent journey in which "the warmth between these unlikely friends pulls us along." The screenplay is written by Greg Johnson (The Last Son of Isaac Lemay).

Old Guy premieres in select theaters and on Digital this Friday, February 21. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.