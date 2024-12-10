Christoph Waltz is getting too old for this in the first trailer for Old Guy. Waltz, Cooper Hoffman, and Lucy Liu star in the action comedy. The film will be released in select theaters and available digitally on February 21, 2025.

Oscar-winner Waltz plays Danny, an aging assassin whose effectiveness is starting to diminish thanks to arthritis. Worse, his usual employer, the Company, is putting him out to pasture. However, he manages to escape desk-job drudgery by getting assigned to mentor a rookie hitman -Wihlborg (Hoffman), a member of Generation Z who instantly clashes with Danny's old-school ways. However, the two soon develop a rapport, and get sent on an assignment to Northern Ireland; there, they soon find out that there's no retirement plan for old assassins, and that the Company plans to make sure Danny's retirement is an extremely permanent one. Together with Danny's would-be love interest, club manager Anata (Liu), they're going to show the Company that an old dog can still learn some new tricks. The film is helmed by action veteran Simon West.

What Other Movies Has Simon West Directed?

After directing a number of music videos, including the famous (or infamous) video for Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," West made his feature debut with the star-studded high-octane 1997 actioner Con Air, which pitted Nicolas Cage against a plane full of dangerous criminals. He followed that up with the John Travolta thriller The General's Daughter, then helmed another action film in the form of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Angelina Jolie's first outing as the iconic video game heroine. After remaking the horror classic When a Stranger Calls in 2006, he returned to the action genre, remaking the Charles Bronson film The Mechanic with Jason Statham; Statham also starred in West's Expendables 2 and Wild Card. He also reunited with Cage to direct the heist thriller Stolen. Recently, West directed two films in China, Skyfire and The Legend Hunters. His next film is Bride Hard, an action comedy starring Rebel Wilson as a secret agent who has to save her friend's wedding from mercenaries.

Old Guy was written by Greg Johnson and produced by Jib Polhemus, Martin Brennan, director West, and R.U. Robot Studio’s Petr Jákl. Hal Sadoff and Norman Golightly produce on behalf of Dark Castle Entertainment. The film will be distributed by The Avenue.

Old Guy will be released in select theaters and available digitally on February 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Old Guy below.