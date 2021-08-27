Shout! Factory has released the official trailer for Old Henry, the action-Western film that stars Stephen Dorff, Trace Adkins, Gavin Lewis, Richard Speight Jr., Scott Haze, and Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou, Watchmen). Old Henry will make its world premiere as part of the Venice Film Festival on September 7 before coming to U.S. cinemas on October 1.

The trailer itself is everything you could want out of an old-timey action Western movie. Immediately, the scene is set, with Henry (Nelson) and his son living a peaceful life on his farm. Then, one day, when Henry finds a wounded stranger on his property, things pivot to something much more sinister. The rest of the Old Henry trailer sets up a few interesting mysteries. Who is the mysterious stranger with a bag full of cash who claims he's being chased by a posse of bank robbers disguising themselves as lawmen? Is he telling the truth, or is he lying to evade capture by the authorities? And how does a sleepy farmer like Old Henry have the marksmanship skills of a Wild West legend? Meanwhile, is the OST for this movie available somewhere? Because that last song at the end of the trailer is a banger!

The film is written and directed by Potsy Ponciroli (Still the King, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot). Seeing as how Ponciroli has a short but significant professional history with comedy screenwriting, it'll be interesting to see how he does with this trip outside his comfort zone.

Old Henry has earned the honor of being an Official Selection at the Venice International Film Festival. Its world premiere will be on September 7, and it will debut in U.S. theaters October 1. Check out the trailer and additional images from the film below:

Here's the official synopsis for Old Henry:

Old Henry is an action-Western about a widowed farmer and his son who warily take in a mysterious, injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide whom to trust. Defending against a siege of his homestead, he reveals a talent for gunslinging that surprises everyone, calling his true identity into question.

