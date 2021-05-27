The upcoming horror movie puts a new twist on the very real fear of aging.

Universal Pictures has released the newest trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller Old, inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. It's the latest trailer drop for Shyamalan's return to the director's chair since 2019's Glass, featuring a conceit that puts a terrifying new twist on the very real fear of aging. The filmmaker has already been teasing the plot of the film left and right via set photos and an equally cryptic first trailer that aired during the Super Bowl.

The new trailer gives us a good indication of what Shyamalan's return to horror will look like — even if it starts out with a happy family visiting a seemingly idyllic beach, there's a lot of foreboding signs that their paradise will soon be shattered. Sure enough, the discovery of a dead body floating in the water is only the beginning — and the beach itself seems to have a strange effect on anyone who sets foot on it, aging them rapidly and without warning.

Shyamalan's newest project features an impressively stacked international cast, including Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country), Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant, and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Last Night in Soho).

Old is a production of Blinding Edge Pictures. Shyamalan not only directs and produces the film, but has also written the screenplay. The film is also produced by Ashwin Rajan (Glass, Servant) and Marc Bienstock (Glass, Split). The film’s executive producer is Steven Schneider.

Old is currently slated for a theatrical release on July 23. Watch the new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Old:

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly... reducing their entire lives into a single day.

