A patchwork of artists with their hands in horror have come together on a film titled Old Man. This brand-new horror thriller, starring Don't Breathe's Stephen Lang, has been acquired by AMC's RLJE Films, and is set to premiere in October, just in time for Halloween.

From Tim Burton's return to his classic aesthetics in Netflix's upcoming series Wednesday, to Laurie Strode's (Jamie Lee Curtis) final stand in Halloween Ends, horror fans are feasting well in 2022. Now, RLJE Films is bringing back a genre favorite, Lang, who portrayed the misguided blind veteran in 2016's Don't Breathe. Lang is tapped to portray the titular "old man" in Lucky McKee's (May) return to the director's chair, Old Man. The movie is said to follow a hiker who finds himself off the beaten path. Lost, the hiker stumbles onto the isolated property of an erratic old man. When the two strike up a conversation the man reveals a terrifying secret, and the hiker finds himself in a living nightmare.

Chief Acquisitions Officer for RLJE Films, Mark Ward, said:

"We’re excited to work with Lucky McKee, Stephen Lang and the film’s producing team on another project that is certain to thrill audiences. The incredibly talented team behind this film has entertained genre film enthusiasts over the years and Old Man is no exception."

Lang has a penchant for playing villainous characters. While he's been in a number of films and television shows throughout his career since the early '80s, Lang is most recently known for his portrayal of the one-track minded military antagonist Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's Avatar. Other notable credits include his recurring role as Norman Nordstrom in Don't Breathe and Don't Breathe 2, Freddy Lounds in Manhunter and Cowboy's member Ike Clanton in Tombstone, opposite Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer.

Joining Lang are Marc Senter (Starry Eyes) possibly starring as the hiker, though his role has yet to be specified, Liana Wright-Mark (Ocean's 8) as Genie, and Patch Darragh (Succession) as Bible Salesman.

Old Man is writer Joel Veach's screenwriting debut, and is directed by McKee who's known for genre films like 2002's ode to Frankenstein, May, about a socially awkward girl, played by Angela Bettis, who pieces together her own friend; as well as The Woman which reunited the director with Bettis; and black comedy All Cheerleaders Die. Paper Street Pictures' Aaron B. Koontz, Cameron Burns and Ashleigh Snead and Senter produce.

RLJE Films have produced a number of films within the genre including McKee's All Cheerleaders Die, The Tall Man, Wolf Creek 2 and Fangoria's Satanic Panic, based on the screenplay by My Best Friend's Exorcism author Grady Hendrix.

Old Man is set to be released in theaters on October 14 this year, as well as on Digital and Demand.