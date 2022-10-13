Whenever a movie boils its structure down to a single scenario and a handful of characters, it has to rely on the talent of its actors and the strength of its dialogue in order to keep viewers interested. This can result in interesting experiences such as the inventive 127 Hours, the dialogue-heavy What's In a Name?, or the surprisingly tense Buried. Much like these movies, Old Man knows it has to keep viewers interested, but it fails to perceive what interesting is.

Directed by Lucky McKee, the story follows the old man from the title, played by Stephen Lang (Avatar). We follow him as he wakes up in an isolated cabin and takes a while to get his bearings. He is then visited by a hiker who wandered off into a forest, got lost, and decided to ask for help. The old man feels threatened by Joe’s (Marc Senter) presence, and the big question is: Who’s invading whose space?

During Old Man’s initial moments, it’s pretty easy to buy into the story and be intrigued by whatever’s happening between the two characters. You can’t help but wonder what is going on with both men, and for 20 minutes or so you can get fully invested in discovering where the story is going to turn out. But then you get the sense that the movie isn’t going anywhere, and the more time passes, the more you realize your suspicions are correct. Especially after the thriller aspects start to die out.

Image via XYZ Films

RELATED: 10 Best Movies That Take Place in Mostly One Location

The main problem of Old Man is that it never offers information that is interesting enough to keep viewers intrigued. During most of its runtime, the movie relies on lengthy monologues throughout which the characters reveal information about their past. However, the performances fail to draw the audience in, and the excess info dumping becomes the cinematic equivalent of listening to a loquacious person tell their life story as you wait for your turn in line at the DMV.

This is only made worse by the movie’s choice to keep Joe a mystery throughout the entire movie: In a clear effort not to give anything away before the movie’s final moments, Senter’s role is watered down to a one-note performance that prompts you to not care about him or his story. The longer he stays in the cabin, the less you fear that he's potentially in danger, and the less you wonder if he’s a threat. He just ends up being a sounding board for the old man, which is a terrible thing for a movie rooted in the thriller genre.

Once the initial thrill is gone, you can only hope for compelling dynamics between the two characters, or that you feel a connection to them. That doesn’t happen here. From its very start, Old Man goes out of its way to establish its title character as someone you can’t trust, with unpredictable behavior and shady motivations. On the other hand, you have Joe, who comes into that setting as a victim of sorts, but some flashbacks reveal he might not be one. So who are you going to root for?

Image via XYZ Films

The answer comes once the cards are on the table and all is revealed. In order to avoid major spoilers, let’s just say that a woman comes into play. But, surprisingly, that doesn’t help or improve the story at all. For its final act, Old Man thinks it is sending a powerful message, when in reality it’s just late to the party when it comes to female representation. The movie completely dehumanizes its only female character – literally – and makes it clear that its endgame is sending a simplistic message through overdone tropes.

Which makes me wonder: In this day and age, are these two characters really the best people to tell this story? Old Man seems content with not being diverse, and delivering twists we’ve seen a million times. Most of those twists are pretty easy to see coming, which explains why Joel Veach's script only spills the beans on its very last moments. Not every movie has to be a manifesto, of course, but Old Man brings nothing to the table in any aspect. If you’re going to limit your setting this much, you have to give the audience something, whether it’s a truly compelling story, stellar performances, or an edge-of-your-seat mystery. Unfortunately, this movie has none to give.

Old Man is a psychological thriller that fails to understand what it takes for a story with that many limitations to work. On the aspects it does well – guilt and remorse – it tells a story we’ve seen a million times, and it’s not hard to see its big reveals coming. On the less obvious elements, the movie undermines its own message by silencing one of its most important characters and choosing instead to give the spotlight to the ones that bring nothing new to the table.

Rating: D

Old Man comes to theaters and VOD services on October 14.