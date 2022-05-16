"Oh, that? Nothing much, just the CIA and the FBI after me."

Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges (True Grit) is ready to show us his particular set of skills in the trailer for The Old Man. The FX series follows an ex-CIA officer who has retired on his own account to live off the grid. When he’s discovered, a double target is put on his back by old enemies chasing him and government agencies trying to make sure the rogue agent doesn’t let old secrets resurface. The series is set to premiere in mid-June.

The trailer for The Old Man reveals that much like other “old men” before him, Bridges is ready to bash people’s skulls in if necessary. The John Wick vibes are brought front and center when the very first scene reveals Bridges’ Dan Chase in a car with two dogs – and you know the type of disaster that thugs will put in motion if they decide to kill the rottweilers. He says “the dogs are fine”, though, so maybe they’ll make it through all episodes? Fingers crossed!

The trailer also showcases that Dan Chase’s previous stint in the CIA made him comfortable as a loner and trained him to get his business in order at the drop of a hat: As soon as he’s discovered, he gears up and goes to Morocco without thinking twice, and it looks like he’s selected some specific individuals to put matters to rest before disappearing again.

The cast for The Old Man also features two-time Academy Award nominee John Lithgow (Dexter) as Harold Harper, the FBI’s assistant director for counterintelligence who leads the manhunt on Dan Chase. Judging by the trailer, Lithgow’s character will get increasingly annoyed as his target continues to escape. Rounding up the main cast is Amy Brenneman (Private Practice) as Zoe, a woman who has to deal with the shocking discovery of Dan’s past and keep up with his escape attempts. The cast also features Faran Tahir (12 Monkeys), Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), E.J. Bonilla (Bull), Gbenga Akinnagbe (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), Bill Heck (Locke & Key), Leem Lubany (Baghdad Central), and Pej Vahdat (Dynasty).

The Old Man is adapted from the 2017 best-selling novel of the same name by author Thomas Perry. It was developed for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, who previously co-created the dystopian series Jericho and the historical adventure series Black Sails. Steinberg is also tapped to write episodes for the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

FX premieres The Old Man on June 16. You will also be able to stream it on Hulu.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Based on the best-selling novel by Thomas Perry, ‘The Old Man’ centers on Dan Chase who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, a highly trained special ops contractor is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant.

