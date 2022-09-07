RJLE Films shared today exclusively with Collider a trailer for their upcoming film Old Man. Starring Stephen Lang (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Marc Senter (Alleluia! The Devil’s Carnival), the thriller centers around a hiker who gets lost in the woods and, while searching for help, ends up in a cabin inhabited by an elderly man who trusts no one. As we previously reported, the release date is slated for October 14.

As the trailer suggests, Old Man is the type of thriller that takes place in mostly one scenario, which means that it leans heavily on the talent of its main stars to make audiences scary, apprehensive, and uncomfortable. In James Cameron’s Avatar, we learned that Lang is more than capable of playing a ruthless antagonist (and he’s set to return in Na’vi form for the sequels), so it’s safe to say the Don’t Breathe star has got it covered.

Also teased by the Old Man trailer is the fact that we know very little about each character, which allows room for some surprises. We don’t know which of them is the real villain, and both showcase suspicious behavior that suggests they are constantly measuring each other up, and none may find themselves in a happy ending. The cast also features Liana Wright-Mark (Ocean’s Eight) and Patch Darragh (Succession).

On the other hand, the fact that the Old Man trailer doesn’t give much away and leaves plenty of room for interpretation is great, because we’re certainly going to be surprised by whatever twists and turns the story takes. Our imagination can run wild while we watch the plot unfold. The only problem is, we still have to wait a little over a month to have all the answers.

Old Man is directed by Lucky McKee, who previously wrote and directed niche horror films like 2002’s May and 2013’s All Cheerleaders Die. The screenplay is written by Joel Veach, who makes his feature film writing debut.

Old Man premieres in theaters, On Demand & Digital on October 14.

