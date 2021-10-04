Ahead of the release of Old on digital on October 5th, and 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on October 19, Collider has an exclusive deleted scene showcasing an early hint that the characters are at a beach that makes you old.

The video starts with Gael García Bernal's Guy, who is searching for places with high life expectancy and suggests his family moves to Minnesota after they leave the exclusive beach they are in. Before his wife, Prisca (Vicky Krieps), can respond, he notices that their son Trent's swimming trunks look too small, despite them fitting perfectly fine when they bought them just one week earlier.

The scene works to tease some of the strangeness that occurs at the beach that makes you titularly old. While in the final film, Guy and Prisca take a while to realize their kids are aging, what with a dead body on the beach and a rapper named Mid-Sized Sedan stirring up paranoia, it's understandable that they would not pay much attention to small details like swimming trunks - but it's nice to see that was at one point part of the plot.

Despite the meme-able premise of the film, Old is one of the better M. Night Shyamalan movies in a while. A film about regret, about memories, and, yes, a beach that makes you old. The film also stars Alex Wolff, Rufus Sewell, Thomasin McKenzie, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, and Kathleen Chalfant.

Old will be available on digital on October 5th, while the Blu-ray will be released on October 19. Watch the exclusive deleted scene above:

Here's the synopsis for Old:

"This chilling, mysterious new thriller follows a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day."

