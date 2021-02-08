Out with the old, in with the 'Old'!

Finally, Universal Pictures has released the trailer for Old. What do we know about Old, the forthcoming thriller from the master of thrillers, M. Night Shyamalan? Details about Old have been scant from the start, with Shyamalan posting cryptic photos from the set and only the briefest details known because it's adapted from a graphic novel titled Sandcastle. Now, we finally have our first proper trailer for Old and lemme tell you: This movie looks utterly terrifying.

The first trailer for Old dropped early on during the Super Bowl LV broadcast. The 30-second spot introduces us to the family at the center of this story, played by Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Luca Faustino Rodriguez, and Thomasin McKenzie. This family travels to a secluded beach which seems to also be the hotspot destination for some other beachgoers. What should be a relatively normal day at the beach turns into a nightmare for everyone as they quickly discover that people are aging rapidly and uncontrollably. The spot may be brief, but it manages to pack in the dread and tension as we get a peek behind the curtain of this beach's terrible, time-turning secrets.

In addition to Krieps, Bernal, Rodriguez, and McKenzie, Old stars Alex Wolff, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, and Kathleen Chalfant. Shyamalan directs from his own script, which is based on Pierre Oscar Lévy's graphic novel Sandcastle. The film is also produced by Ashwin Rajan (Glass) and Marc Bienstock (Split). The film’s executive producer is Steven Schneider.

Old is scheduled for theatrical release on July 23. Check out the Super Bowl trailer below. For more, check out the Super Bowl trailers for F9 and Nobody.

Here's the brief and intriguing synopsis for Old:

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly… reducing their entire lives into a single day.

