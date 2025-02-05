Four award-winning performers have been tapped to star in an exciting new comedy from Neon, directed by Emmy winner Wendey Stanzler. Titled Old Pals, Deadline reports that Golden Globe and Emmy winners Henry Winkler (Barry) and Brian Cox (Succession), alongside the prolific Emma Roberts (We’re the Millers) and Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), will lead the project. The film’s director, Stanzler, is known for her work in TV comedy and drama series, including Sex and the City, Parks and Recreation, Party Down, You’re the Worst, and For All Mankind.

Old Pals is based on a screenplay by Rick Cisario and follows droll opposites and recent widowers, Ira (Winkler) and Jimmy (Cox), who are forced to become friends by their conspiring daughters (Roberts & Wood). Unsurprisingly, the two are stubborn at first, which ultimately leads to a journey of unexpected friendship, proving that family has a way of bringing even the most unlikely people together.

Next week, Neon International will introduce the humorous movie at the European Film Market in Berlin, handling the foreign sales rights, while CAA Media Finance and Verve Ventures will represent the North American rights. Debbie Liebling (Jules) will produce for Inner Child Productions alongside Kim Bailey and Isabel Marden for Corporate Witchcraft (Clementine).

