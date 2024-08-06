The Big Picture M. Night Shyamalan's Old is the #3 movie streaming on Peacock, beating out other popular titles like Men in Black 3 and Nobody.

Despite mixed reviews, Shyamalan's recent films Trap and Knock at the Cabin have garnered decent ratings from audiences.

If you're looking for popular movies to watch on Peacock, Old is a chilling thriller option.

While his latest film is struggling to find its legs at the box office, another recent M. Night Shyamalan movie is dominating the Peacock streaming charts. Old, the 2021 body horror film which stars Gael García Bernal, is currently the #3 movie streaming on Peacock, falling just short of Men in Black 2 and Abigail, but beating out Men in Black 3 and Nobody. In addition to Bernal, Old also stars Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, and Alex Wolff, and was written for the screen by Shyamalan but based on the novel Sandcastle by Pierre-Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. The film currently sits at "rotten" scores of 50% from critics and 52% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Shyamalan is one of the best directors in Hollywood, and this 2021 film is not even in his last two to release. His most recent movie, Trap, which sees lead Josh Hartnett take on the role of a serial killer at a concert, is sitting at 54% from critics but 65% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. He also directed Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and Rupert Grint in the 2023 outing Knock at the Cabin, which managed to narrowly avoid the "rotten" score with 67% from critics and 63% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. If there's an M. Night Shyamalan movie in theaters that doesn't suit you, the good news is you rarely have to wait long to see if another one better fits your taste.

What Are the Most Popular Projects Streaming on Peacock?

The aforementioned Men in Black movies are dominating the Peacock charts, with all three films in the trilogy occupying a slot in the top seven. Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man, which premiered in theaters earlier this year, also squeaked into the top 10 movies to watch on Peacock at the #8 slot. There's also the one-man army action flick starring Bob Odenkirk, Nobody, sitting as the #5 most popular movie on Peacock, with a sequel in the works that recently got an exciting update. The second-most recent entry in the Fast and the Furious franchise is also bringing up the rear in the Peacock top 10, as F9: The Fast Saga has barely squeaked into the #10 spot, falling just short of the 2004 classic, Mean Girls.

Old is the #3 most popular movie to watch on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and stream Old exclusively on Peacock.

