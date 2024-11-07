Ever watch a game show from the comfort of your couch and scream out the answer faster than the contestant? Or just keep the Game Show Network on as background fodder? We love game shows. It's been part of the fabric of television. Having the chance to play a game for a huge prize, or a date in some cases, is a dream for many. With so many game show concepts over time, not all of them have been able to stand that test of time. Others have found reprieve through reboots and revivals.

Old-school game shows are beloved, but some have stayed in a bit of a time capsule. In a moment when we love nostalgia, there are certainly a handful of classic game shows that deserve a reboot. Some on this list have seen a revival a time or two. Others, not so much. Here are ten old-school game shows that deserve a reboot!

10 'Baggage' (2010-2012)

Hosted by Jerry Springer

Image via Game Show Network

Imagine an entire network devoted to game shows, classic and new. That is Game Show Network. Playing host to an assortment of shows, the basic cable channel has wall-to-wall game show entertainment. In 2010, GSN debuted an original series called Baggage. The slightly twisted game show was hosted by Jerry Springer, that watched as three eligible contestants had the chance to attract the attention of a prospective date.

Baggage deserves a second chance because of how juicy a guilty pleasure watch it was.

The catch: each suitor had three suitcases on stage containing their "baggage." Whether it was something that might be a dealbreaker, the contestants had to confess and defend whatever was inside. When the prospective date whittled down the contestants to one, it was their turn to confess baggage of their own. If they can accept their baggage, they win a date. If not, game over. The show was known for its absurd confessions and the people who voluntarily went on television to profess them. At the peak of reality television, Baggage was a hit for GSN, but ended its run after three seasons and a singular spin-off. Baggage deserves a second chance because of how juicy a guilty pleasure watch it was. It's certainly not family-oriented viewing, but it's tons of fun!

9 'Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?' (1991-1996)

Hosted by Greg Lee and Lynne Thigpen

Image via PBS

Sometimes kids' game shows are just as fun as they are education. In the 90s, children tuned into Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?, a game show inspired by the computer game of the same name. Known for its iconic theme song performed by a capella group Rockapell, the series was hosted by Greg Lee with Lynne Thigpen as The Chief. In each game, tweens, called gumshoes, would compete against one another in a series of geography-related questions to determine the answer of the titular series.

Having won an assortment of Daytime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award, Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? ran for five seasons between 1991 and 1995. This series deserves a reboot because the mission is simple: education. Certainly, the show is 90s coded in imagery; the nostalgia factor of the series would allow one generation to pass on the series to another.

Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? Release Date September 30, 1991 Main Genre children Seasons 5

8 'Shop 'til You Drop' (1991-2005)

Hosted by Pat Finn, JD Roberto, Et al.

Image via Lifetime

What's better than winning money than shopping! On Shop 'til You Drop, teams of two compete against one another as they battle to win prizes, trips, and more. Originally hosted by Pat Finn on Lifetime before changing to JD Roberto when the series moved to PAX, Shop 'til You Drop was another 90s-coded game show that allowed players to simply have fun. Through a series of various rounds, contestants would have to partake in silly stunts and trivia revolving around pop culture and consumer knowledge.

From the mall set to the fashion, Shop 'til You Drop was appointment television, especially if you stayed home sick from work or school.

In the end, the winning team would play the Shop 'til You Drop Round, where they went on a shopping spree and attempted to earn a large prize package by keeping or exchanging an assortment of prizes in the boxes. Everything about Shop 'til You Drop lived in the 90s. From the mall set to the fashion, Shop 'til You Drop was appointment television, especially if you stayed home sick from work or school. While the mall-themed series may not relate to modern-day click and buy society, a revised reboot would certainly engage those nostalgia seekers again.

7 'The Gong Show' (1976-1980)

Hosted by Chuck Barris

Image via NBC

Before American Idol or America's Got Talent, there was The Gong Show. The Gong Show paired talent show with absurd comedy and humor where the entertainment factor played second-fiddle to the actual acts. Originally presented by Chuck Barris, the series featured three celebrity judges who would watch the amateur talent. If the celebrities deemed the talent to be "bad," they would get up and ring the titular gong. If an act didn't get "gonged," they would be given a score from the judges. The highest scored act would win the grand prize of the day. The prize was the unusual number of "five hundred and sixteen big ones, and thirty-two little ones." Of course, The Gong Show did feature some "legitimate talent" during the course of its run, including future Annie star Andrea McArdle, Paul Reubens, and Mare Winningham.

While it was an homage to the original, the brief two-season run didn't quite take off. Perhaps a retooling with a less absurd approach could help give The Gong Show success once again!

Because of its often risqué moments, The Gong Show was no stranger to controversy. The biggest controversy was the act known as the "Popsicle Twins." With Chuck Barris unwilling to tone down the series, the show was ultimately canceled before moving into syndication. The Gong Show ran on NBC between 1976 and 1978. Multiple iterations of the show have seen the screen, but the series was recently revived in quite peculiar fashion on ABC, hosted by "Tommy Mailtland," a character created and portrayed by Mike Myers. While it was an homage to the original, the brief two-season run didn't quite take off. Perhaps a retooling with a less absurd approach could help give The Gong Show success once again!

6 'Double Dare' (1986-1988)

Hosted by Marc Summers

Image via Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon was must-watch television for kids in the 80s and 90s. Filled with endless entertainment ranging from cartoons to children's sitcoms with game shows in between, Nickelodeon was the gold standard. Double Dare first debuted in 1986, hosted by Marc Summers. Double Dare and its counterpart, Family Double Dare, saw teams of kids and families competing in a series of physical challenges and trivia.

The physical challenges ranged from sloppy and messy, often with the infamous slime reigning down on the contestants. The team with the highest score at the end would be given the chance to run the obstacle course that must be completed in 60 seconds. If the team won, their prizes ranged from vacations to a trip to the infamous Space Camp. Double Dare was revived twice, once in 2000, hosted by Jason Harris, and again in 2018, hosted by Liza Koshy. Double Dare was nothing but silly fun, and you could easily see another generation drenched in 30 gallons of slime!

Double Dare Release Date February 3, 1986 Cast Marc Summers , John Harvey Main Genre Game Show Seasons 8 Character(s) Host , Announcer

5 'The Dating Game' (1965-1986)

Hosted by Jim Lange

Image via ABC

Unlike The Bachelorette or Love Is Blind, The Dating Game was a one-shot chance to find love on a game show. With an assortment of runs since it debuted in 1965, The Dating Game was originally hosted by Jim Lange as he helped a bachelorette discover which of three potential bachelors to choose from. The catch was that she could not see the potential bachelors as they were hidden away behind a sugar wall.

hile the celebrity version was fun and short-lived, a civilian version would be tons of fun today!

With future celebrities like Farrah Fawcett, Suzanne Somers, and Tom Selleck appearing as contestants, The Dating Game will forever be tied to the infamous "Dating Game Killer" Rodney Alcala. In 2021, ABC attempted to revive the series as The Celebrity Dating Game with Zooey Deschanel as the host. While the celebrity version was fun and short-lived, a civilian version would be tons of fun today.

4 'What's My Line?' (1950-1967)

Hosted by John Charles Daly

Image via CBS

As one of the first black-and-white panel game shows in the United States, What's My Line? watches as a celebrity panel questions contestants in order to determine their occupation. With 25 seasons from 1950 until 1975, What's My Line? was one of the longest-running game shows in American television. Originally hosted by John Charles Daly, TV Guide ranked it as one of the greatest game shows ever. The series was helped along by its expert entertainment from the celebrity panel that kept viewers tuning in. The game was simple. After introducing themselves, the celebrity panelists would be given one "wild guess" before they tried to guess the contestant's profession.

What's My Line? can be seen as the basis of many future game shows throughout the history of the genre.

If the panelists got a "yes," they would continue questioning. If they got a "no," the next panelist would guess as the contestant built up the prize pot. Each time, Daly would flip a card. Ten flips and the contestant won the grand prize of $50. As he would say, "Ten flips, and they are a flop." The evening would end with a mystery guest round, often comprised of a celebrity, where the panelists were blindfolded and had to ask their questions. What's My Line? can be seen as the basis of many future game shows throughout the history of the genre. While the series is a classic, it has never seen a revival like many other old-school games have, perhaps due to the simple format.

3 'The Newlywed Game' (1966-1974)

Hosted by Bob Eubanks

Image via ABC

What better way to test a couple's relationship than putting them on national television and questioning them? The Newlywed Game watched as newly married couples competed against one another by answering a series of questions to determine how well their spouses knew each other. Known for some outlandish answers and infamous bickering, The Newlywed Game often pushed the boundaries in the questions, often asking them about "making whoopee," making it a catchphrase for host Bob Eubanks.

Through the course of six decades, various iterations of the game have popped up on television. The most recent was a GSN reboot originally hosted by Carnie Wilson, then Sherri Shepherd. The series was known for its viral moments in a time when viral videos weren't even a thing. The Newlywed Game is a classic in any time and would be ripe for another reboot.

The Newlywed Game Release Date July 11, 1966 Cast Bob Eubanks , Bob Hilton , Charlie O'Donnell , Gary Kroeger , Jim Lange , Johnny Jacobs Main Genre Game Show Seasons 2 Creator(s) E. Roger Muir Expand

2 'Battle of the Network Stars' (1976)

Hosted by Howard Cosell

Image via ABC

The 70s were a wild time. There were three major television networks on television: ABC, CBS, and NBC. In the year of America's bicentennial, the three networks decided to engage in some innocent competition. Thus, Battle of the Network Stars was born. Featuring stars from each network, the celebrities would engage in a series of sporting events a la the Olympics. From swimming to rowing, volleyball to an obstacle course, each competition ended with a Tug of War. From 1976 until 1988, there were 19 competitions in total in the original run. ABC won the most with seven team victories, with NBC and CBS tied with six each.

While the original premise of the series would be hard to do in today's landscape of networks and streamers, certainly, there is a universe in which the format can be rebooted.

In 2017, ABC revived the series in a different format. Rather than teams from the individual networks, each episode featured a team based on a theme like TV Kids, Lawyers, and Doctors. In 2005, a pair of separate similar series were introduced. On ESPN, they debuted Battle of the Gridiron Stars, featuring NFL players from each conference. On Bravo, they introduced Battle of the Network Reality Stars, featuring a slew of reality television's biggest names from Big Brother, Survivor, American Idol, Joe Millionaire, and more. While the original premise of the series would be hard to do in today's landscape of networks and streamers, certainly, there is a universe in which the format can be rebooted. Perhaps it could be a battle of the streamers or simply adopt the 2017 iteration. Nevertheless, TV fans love watching their favorite celebrities engage in something outside their norm.

1 'Hollywood Squares' (1965-1980)

Hosted by Peter Marshall

Image via NBC

"Circle gets the square." Hollywood Squares married tic-tac-toe with trivia plus celebrities. The premise was simple. Two contestants would try to win the game of tic-tac-toe by selecting a star and would be asked a question. Based on the answer, the contestant would have to agree or disagree.

Sometimes the celebrities would answer with a "bluff answer' or a zinger. The show was scripted for the celebrities, who often knew the questions prior to the game. Peter Marshall was the host of the original run of the series, which featured a series of regular celebrities, including the legendary Paul Lynde. The game was revived in the late 90s, helmed by Tom Bergeron with Whoopi Goldberg as the center square. A new 2025 reboot is set to air on CBS with Drew Barrymore as the center square and Nate Burleson as host.

Hollywood Squares (1966) Release Date October 17, 1966 Cast Peter Marshall , Rose Marie , Abby Dalton , Cliff Arquette , Wally Cox , Kenny Williams , Nick Adams , Sally Field Main Genre Game Show Seasons 1 Creator(s) Merrill Heatter , Bob Quigley

