Thanks to time marching on ceaselessly, movies that belong to the science-fiction genre ultimately don't remain "futuristic" forever. A good number of sci-fi stories do indeed take place in what once seemed like the distant future, where writers of the past imagined what an eventual present for humanity would look like. Sometimes, science-fiction writers make solid or even somewhat prophetic predictions, but at other times, they're not quite on the money.

Regardless of whether they're right or wrong, the fact remains that time's the only thing that'll show how close or how far off such sci-fi writers were. There are now plenty of sci-fi movies that look to the future upon release, but now that numerous years have passed, those stories are now set in the past for modern-day viewers. These stories were considered futuristic at one time but now seem far-fetched.

10 'Blade Runner' (1982) — Set in 2019

Back in 1982, 2019 seemed far away enough to be the distant future but close enough to ensure a good number of Blade Runner's viewers (at least those who didn't ignore it) would still be alive to witness the year come around. It ensures the film's one with things that are both alien and familiar, with the unique look and feel of Blade Runner's world being a huge reason it's a sci-fi classic.

Watching it around 2019 — or after it — ultimately shows how Blade Runner's depiction of the future wasn't quite on the money, though that doesn't stop the film from being great. And 2017 did give fans a long-awaited sequel, with the title — Blade Runner 2049 — making it clear that events were once again set in a future that was far off but not too distant.

9 'Soylent Green' (1973) — Set in 2022

Few science-fiction futures are quite as bleak as the one depicted in Soylent Green's version of 2022. There have been numerous factors that have made the 2020s a trying decade for many so far, but the dimmest of silver linings might be that real-life 2022 wasn't quite as dystopian as the one seen in Soylent Green.

It's a stark warning for humanity, showing a world entirely ravaged by overpopulation, global pollution, and poverty, with desperate measures taken to hopelessly control such problems. It's arguably still a prophetic movie because the issues it deals with have been serious issues in the real-life 2020s, but hopefully, things don't inch any closer to making Soylent Green 100% a reality.

8 'Back to the Future Part II (1989) — Partly set in 2015

Seeing as Back to the Future is often about... well, getting back to the future, the trilogy's films often take place in the past. In the original film from 1985, much of the film was set in 1955, the second film also partly takes place in 1955, and then the third film takes place way back in 1885.

That makes Back to the Future Part II stand out for having part of its story play out in 2015. The futuristic scenes in the movie are way off from what 2015 was like, but they remain a lot of fun. It gets away with having a heightened depiction of the future because of the generally comedic nature of the Back to the Future series.

7 'Godzilla: Final Wars' (2004) - Set in 2020

2004's Godzilla: Final Wars did correctly predict that a large-scale event would shake the world and impact all of humanity in 2020. However, said event — an alien race trying to take over the world using various monsters once defeated by Godzilla — ended up being very different from the COVID-19 pandemic that shook the world.

If anything, those in Final Wars' depiction of 2020 were lucky because Godzilla ended up saving the world through a series of rematches with all his old foes. The COVID-19 outbreak had no silver bullet, meaning that even if the impacts were less explosive and cinematic, they inevitably lasted longer than the 2004 film's alien invasion.

6 'Akira' (1988) - Set in 2019

Image via Toho Co., Ltd.

To say that Akira's outlook on the once futuristic year of 2019 was bleak is an understatement. This classic animated Japanese film is essentially dystopian, with the story taking place in Neo-Tokyo, which is overrun by crime, a violent military, and various people who have strange telekinetic powers that aren't always used for good.

It never seemed like the kind of sci-fi movie that was trying to be perfectly accurate, though. Instead, it explores some interesting ideas surrounding things like law and order and the military's complicated relationship with technology. On the other hand, it did predict that the 2020 Olympics would be held in Tokyo, and uncannily, also depicted people wanting the event to be canceled or postponed, which ended up happening in early 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak, with the event taking place in 2021 instead.

5 '2012' (2009) 0151 Set in 2012

Image via Columbia Pictures

When 2012 was released in 2009, it didn't exactly look all too far into the future for its end-of-the-world, disaster movie premise. It played with fears about the world ending in 2012 by having its characters fight to survive various disasters, including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis.

It's just one time in history when some people believed the world was going to end, and maybe the early days of social media helped exacerbate worries. Either way, the world obviously didn't end in 2012, and now the movie that shares its title with said year feels more fantastical than ever before.

4 'Until the End of the World' (1991) — Set in 1999

Image via Warner Bros.

Released in 1991, Until the End of the World only looks forward by about a decade, with much of its film playing out at the very end of the 20th century. It's an epic road trip movie that follows a handful of characters around the globe, all the while the world's population braces for the world to end when the century does.

Ultimately, it doesn't end up feeling like a disaster movie, as it's more interested in exploring the main character's thoughts, feelings, and relationships with technology. It's a powerful and hard-to-forget sci-fi film, but it's also quite the time commitment, given that the (superior) director's cut runs for almost five hours.

3 'Rollerball' (1975) — Set in 2018

Rollerball predicted that by 2018, the most popular sport in the world would become even more chaotic and violent than any that came before. That sport is the titular Rollerball, and in all honesty, its rules are a little hard to understand, even if the sequences where it's played end up being the most memorable parts of the film.

More broadly speaking, it's a movie showing how the sport controls the world's population and what happens when one famed player decides to fight back against the corporations who control the sport and, thereby, the world. Like many sci-fi stories, it didn't exactly come true, but there are elements of the world it depicts that still resonate today.

2 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968) — Mostly set in 2001

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Like 2012, it's not hard to guess when 2001: A Space Odyssey is set. Admittedly, the prologue is set in prehistoric times, and the trippy finale sequence may be set off in a distant future beyond 2001, but otherwise, the film tells a story set in the titular year.

It's one of many great films directed by Stanley Kubrick and isn't the filmmaker's only film in the science-fiction genre, as demonstrated by A Clockwork Orange (1971). For its time, the future it depicted looked grounded and real, and even if it didn't exactly come to fruition, it's still easy to admire how forward-thinking and well-made 2001: A Space Odyssey was, even all these years later.

1 'Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion' (1997) — Set in 2015-2017

Akira's depiction of the late 2010s was fairly hellish, but The End of Evangelion depicts one that's arguably even worse. It's a feature film finale to the original Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series from the mid-1990s, and its climactic, post-apocalyptic events play out around 2015 or 2016 and possibly as late as 2017.

It's a bleak ending to an iconic series and, therefore, also serves as a particularly pessimistic depiction of what was once the future. Thankfully, it didn't come to pass in reality. Those around during the first 20 years of the 21st century also got to see a more positive ending to the Evangelion saga, thanks to the Rebuild of Evangelion film series.

