M. Night Shyamalan and the team behind Old have scored at this weekend's domestic box office, netting first place with a $16.5 million debut. This opening falls slightly behind some of Shyamalan's more recent fare, with Glass opening at $40.3 million in its first weekend, although it's critical to note that film's ties to the Unbreakable universe. Old fits in a bit more when looking at 2015's The Visit, which gathered roughly $25 million in its opening weekend.

As far as pandemic box office numbers are concerned, Old's debut is definitely a victory for the director and Universal, especially when considering its production budget of $18 million and filming schedule at the heart of the pandemic back in September.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, the other weekend debut and anticipated franchise starter, didn't fare as well, opening in second with $13.3 million. This total has to hurt a bit for Paramount, as the film cost $88 million to make. The reviews for the Henry Golding actioner likely did little to help these numbers, and though Old didn't receive the warmest of reviews, Shyamalan always draws in a crowd for his trademark twists. The numbers for both films are interesting and could provide some further attention to the lingering hesitancy of audiences to return to theaters, as neither Snake Eyes nor Old are currently available to stream or order through VOD.

As for the rest of the box office, Black Widow stole the thunder from Space Jam: A New Legacy, earning $11.6 million and the third place spot. The total is not too far from the debut from Snake Eyes, and shows that audiences are still turning out for the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. King James and the Tune Squad fell quite a bit from last week, landing in fourth behind the superhero prequel with a total of $9.56 million. This number is quite a drop from its $32 million debut last weekend, and speaks to a summer that has gotten slightly more crowded and complicated in both theaters and streaming.

Rounding out the top five at the weekend box office was F9, making $4.7 million in its fifth weekend. This brings the Fast and Furious franchise's ninth installment to a domestic total of $158.6 million, placing it above A Quiet Place Part II for the highest-grossing domestic film of the year (so far). There are still some major films set to release before the summer's end, with Disney's Jungle Cruise and Warner Bros' The Suicide Squad two of the biggest yet to release. And if word of mouth on those two blockbusters is any indication, some strong films, and strong box office totals, are on the way.

