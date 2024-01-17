Park Chan-wook's masterpiece Oldboy, restored and remastered in 4K for its 20th anniversary, has wowed fans old and new with its cinematic mastery. Known for its mix of mystery, intrigue, and revenge, Oldboy follows Choi Min-sik as Oh Dae-su, who lusts for revenge after being imprisoned for 15 years without knowing why. One of the crucial films that helped put Korean cinema on the map, Oldbody has inspired many filmmakers and received vast critical acclaim with its astounding twist ending and even more famous one-shot hallway fight scene.

Whether watching Oldboy for the first or thirtieth time, audiences might be looking for comparable films that have masterful stories, revenge, mystery, or thrilling action. From more movies by Park Chan-wook to an early career masterpiece from Christopher Nolan, we've got you covered with a list of 10 movies like Oldboy for your viewing pleasure.

'John Wick' (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

Chad Stahelski and Derek Kolstad's John Wick follows retired hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) after he receives a puppy from his late wife as a last present to help with grieving. After refusing to sell his Mustang to a group of Russian Mafia gangsters, the gangsters break into his house, assault him, kill his dog, and steal his car. This brings John Wick out of retirement to kill the man who killed his dog and everyone who stands by his side.

John Wick is all about revenge. Focusing primarily on action with a very simple story, guns and grief lead John Wick to put an end to every single person who stands in his way. John Wick has garnered enough love for several sequels and an upcoming prequel TV series. Like Oldboy, John Wick explores the theme of the rippling effects of vengeful violence and the great lengths its characters are willing to go to for the bloody sake of revenge.

'A Bittersweet Life' (2005)

Directed by Kim Jee-woon

A Bittersweet Life is a South Korean neo-noir action drama directed by Kim Jee-woon. It follows the mistreated hitman Sun-woo (Lee Byung-hun) who works for crime boss Kang against a rival gang family. Kang assigns Sun-woo to shadow his mistress Hee-soo (Shin Min-ah), who he believes is cheating on him. After discovering that Hee-soo is cheating on Kang, Sun-woo tries to cover it up to save Hee-soo, but is found out. In return, he becomes Kang's next target and vows to get revenge on Kang.

A Bittersweet Life is a great gangster movie where a subordinate stands up for himself and his beliefs. It has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes due to its abundance of action, strong characters, and phenomenal acting. Like Oldboy, it's an excellent entryway into the bountiful world of Korean cinema.

A Bittersweet Life Release Date 2014-00-00 Director Kim Jee-woon Rating NR Runtime 119 Main Genre Drama

'Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance' (2002)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance is a neo-noir crime thriller directed by Park Chan-wook. It follows Ryu (Shin Ha-kyun), a deaf-mute factory worker who is working to earn enough money for his sister's desperately needed kidney transplant. After Ryu is fired, he kidnaps the factory company's president's daughter to ransom her for money. His life becomes even worse once his sister discovers what he's done and sends him on an even darker path for revenge.

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance is a very unsettling film and the first film in Park Chan-wook's Vengeance Trilogy, followed by Oldboy and Lady Vengeance. Being the precursor to the more widely known Oldboy, though not connected, this film has the same intricacies of a deep story with devilish twists and violence.

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance Release Date March 29, 2002 Director Chan-wook Park Cast Kang-ho Song , Ha-kyun Shin , Doona Bae , Ji-Eun Lim , Bo-bae Han , Se-dong Kim Rating R Runtime 121

'Lady Vengeance' (2005)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Park Chan-wook's Lady Vengeance is a neo-noir psychological thriller. Lady Vengeance is about Lee Geum-ja (Lee Young-ae), a woman who is released from jail after being falsely incarcerated for kidnapping and killing a 5-year-old boy, Won-mo. Now free, she intends to get revenge against the real murderer, Mr. Baek (Choi Min-sik), the school teacher who used and threatened her to get to Won-mo and take the blame for his death.

Lady Vengeance is the final film in Park Chan-wook's thematic Vengeance Trilogy. Tied to Oldboy and Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance though similar themes and Park's signature style, Lady Vengeance Regarded favorably by critics, and for good reason: it's a thrilling story full of twists and intrigue that keeps viewers glued to the screen, making this a must-see South Korean movie.

Lady Vengeance Release Date July 29, 2005 Director Chan-wook Park Cast Yeong-ae Lee , Min-sik Choi , Tony Barry , Anne Cordiner , Su-hee Go , Hye-jeong Kang Rating R Runtime 110

'The Raid: Redemption' (2011)

Directed by Gareth Evans

The Raid: Redemption is an Indonesian action thriller directed by Gareth Evans. In this film, Rama (Iko Uwais) is a rookie brimob officer who joins an elite 20-man squad that raids an apartment building to take down drug lord Tama Riyadi and must fight for their lives against his gang to reach him.

The Raid: Redemption is action-packed. It is a favorably reviewed film with gore, great pacing, and close-quarters fighting scenes which use the traditional Indonesian martial art of Pencak silat. Paced at a breakneck speed and crammed with more action than entire franchises, it focuses more on the fun of its violence and combat than the story. It's well-received by audiences, with an IMDb rating of 7.6, and it was successful enough to land a sequel, aptly titled The Raid 2.

The Raid: Redemption A S.W.A.T. team becomes trapped in a tenement run by a ruthless mobster and his army of killers and thugs. Release Date April 13, 2012 Director Gareth Evans Cast Iko Uwais , Joe Taslim , Doni Alamsyah , Yayan Ruhian , Pierre Gruno , Ray Sahetapy Rating R Runtime 101 minutes

'I Saw the Devil' (2010)

Directed by Kim Jee-woon

Kim Jee-woon's I Saw the Devil is a South Korean action thriller starring Lee Byung-hun as NIS officer Kim Soo-hyun and Choi Min-sik as Jang Kyung-chul. After serial killer Kyung-chul brutally murders the officer's wife, Soo-hyun goes on a long and drawn-out revenge plot to torture Kyung-chul for as long as possible.

I Saw the Devil is gory and violent. With an incredibly heartfelt first act and bloody following acts, I Saw the Devil tells a story about a man getting his perfect revenge. Its unflinching violence is almost as unsettling as Oldboy's, with its two main characters spanning from morally ambiguous to outright wicked. Kim's thriller toes in the horror genre, largely because of its chilling villain and its overwhelming brutality.

I Saw the Devil Release Date August 12, 2010 Director Jee-woon Kim Cast Byung-hun Lee , Gook-hwan Jeon , Ho-jin Jeon , San-ha Oh , Yoon-seo Kim , Min-sik Choi Rating R Runtime 144

'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

The Handmaiden is a South Korean psychological thriller by Park Chan-wook. In Japanese-occupied Korea, Count Fujiwara (Ha Jung-woo) hires pickpocket Nam Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri) to become the maid of Japanese heiress Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee) to convince Hideko to marry him so that he can steal her inheritance. Hideko and Sook-hee fall in love and the truth of the plot to take Hideko's inheritance and Sook-hee's horrifying past with her uncle Kouzuki unravel.

The Handmaiden is an untraditional love story full of sex, twists, and intrigue. It won the 71st British Academy Film Awards category of Best Film Not in the English Language, making it one of the best thrillers of the 21st Century. It isn't surprising that it is so complex and shocking, coming from the writer/director of Oldboy.

The Handmaiden Release Date June 1, 2016 Director Chan-wook Park Cast Min-hie Kim , Tae Ri Kim , Jung-woo Ha , Jin-woong Jo , Hae-suk Kim , So-ri Moon Rating NR Runtime 145

'Memories of Murder' (2003)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, Memories of Murder is a South Korean crime thriller following two detectives with vastly different methods who clash as they investigate a string of murders and sexual assaults in late 1980s Hwaseong. They struggle to decide on suspects and work with each other as the murders continue to pile up.

Memories of Murder is based on the real-life 1980s killing spree known as the Hwaesong Serial Murders. It has received critical acclaim, many awards and nominations, and is regarded as one of the best East Asian films ever made, as seen in its IMDb score of 8.1. Its story has great characters and a strongly written mystery that keeps audiences wondering who the murderer is. With a slowly unraveling mystery, Memories of Murder is an essential entry in Korean cinema, a bold artistic statement from one of the country's most formidable filmmakers.

Memories of Murder Release Date May 2, 2003 Director Bong Joon-ho Cast Kang-ho Song , Sang-kyung Kim , Roe-ha Kim , Jae-ho Song , Hie-bong Byeon , Seo-hie Ko Runtime 129

'Incendies' (2010)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve's Incendies is a Canadian drama about twins Jeanne and Simon who uncover their late mother's hidden past as they go to her war-torn native country of Levant to fulfill her will. The only way to lay her to rest according to her will is to find their brother, whom they never knew of, and their father, who they thought was dead, and deliver them letters from their mother.

Incendies has mystery, intrigue, and well-developed characters. It is highly regarded by critics and audiences because of its acting and emotional core, being a very heartwrenching and thematic must-see film.

Incendies Release Date September 4, 2010 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Lubna Azabal , Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin , Maxim Gaudette , Rémy Girard , Abdelghafour Elaaziz , Allen Altman Rating R

'Memento' (2000)

Directed by Christoher Nolan

Christopher Nolan's Memento is a neo-noir mystery psychological thriller. Memento stars Guy Pearce as Leonard Shelby, a man living with anterograde amnesia -- the inability to form new memories. Leonard is trying to uncover and kill the man who killed his wife, only relying on prior notes he left for himself. He struggles to discover the truth as the film displays events in two timelines -- a chronological timeline in black-and-white and a reverse one in color.

Memento has been both scientifically and critically loved. A story all about revenge with several twists, Nolan takes viewers along a path where they are constantly questioning what is going on and piecing together the truth, just like the movie's badass character, Leonard. With an impressive IMDb score of 8.3, it is regarded as one of the best scripts ever written by the Writers' Guild of America, and tells its story in a way that very few could ever successfully achieve.

Memento A man with short-term memory loss attempts to track down his wife's murderer. Release Date May 25, 2001 Director Christopher Nolan Cast Guy Pearce , Carrie-Anne Moss , Joe Pantoliano Rating R Runtime 113 minutes

