Initially a manga series that ran for eight issues in the late 1990s, Old Boy had cinematic potential that was realized when it was first adapted to the big screen, with a very slight name change to Oldboy. 2003’s Oldboy is not the only one of the bunch, considering there was a somewhat controversial American remake that came out in 2013, and an arguably even more controversial (though less well-known) unofficial adaptation/remake came out in 2006, called Zinda. It’s no cinematic universe, but it’s something, and there are more Oldboys than most would probably realize. Broadly, the manga series and the film adaptations follow the same core premise; one that kicks off with an irresponsible and fairly young man getting kidnapped and imprisoned for reasons he doesn’t understand.

A great deal of time passes while he is imprisoned (it goes from 10 years in the manga, to 15 in the Korean version from 2003, to 20 years in the 2013 version), and then he’s just as suddenly let go. From there, things differ a little narratively, but each more or less involves this central character wanting to find out who imprisoned him and why they did it. Additionally, if there’s an opportunity to gain vengeance for such an act, he’ll take it (the protagonist does use his time spent isolated to build physical strength and train his martial arts skills, after all). When Old Boy or Oldboy works, it makes for a compelling blend of action, mystery, thriller, and drama genres, all rolled up into something complex, thought-provoking, and oftentimes shocking. When the adaptations don’t work, they do prove interesting in their failures, to some extent. Look, it’s probably obvious which is the best of the three, but to take a look at the various Oldboys and see what works and what doesn’t in each, the following is a ranking of the films comprising the trio of adaptations to date.

3 'Zinda' (2006)

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Of all the movies that adapt Old Boy, Zinda is the trickiest to talk about, seeing as it’s obscure, there’s not that much to it, and it’s not officially considered a remake or adaptation; in other words, it was unauthorized. Therefore, the story surrounding Zinda is arguably the most interesting part. It was an Indian film released in 2006 with immediate striking similarities to both Old Boy the manga series and Oldboy the 2003 movie. There’s a man who gets imprisoned under mysterious circumstances for more than a decade and, once released, there’s a race against the clock to find out the truth behind it all. It really just takes that 2003 film, hits most of the same beats, and yet hits them worse, with the only real differences being everything’s of a lower quality, and the primary language is Hindi, rather than Korean.

Debatably, pointless movie remakes are worse than outright terrible remakes, because if you don’t have much to offer and aren’t willing to remix things that already work on their own, why bother? Well, why bother besides the obvious answer of “money.” Zinda couldn’t even get much by way of cash, though, even if it was pretty much just a cash grab. It technically made more than its budget, but not by much, and it probably wasn't enough to start recovering costs, going by the very general rule that a movie needs about twice its budget back before producers can start thinking about profits. Zinda is only really known nowadays because of the notoriety behind it, and it wasn’t a case like A Fistful of Dollars where the film was good and thereby kind of got away with being an unofficial remake (with A Fistful of Dollars, the premise is very similar to Yojimbo). There are plenty of other great Indian action movies out there to watch before considering something like Zinda. Know it exists, feel temporarily confused by said existence, then move on.

2 'Oldboy' (2013)

Director: Spike Lee

Though it might technically be a little less bad, 2013’s Oldboy actually performed worse overall at the box office than the aforementioned Zinda. Its total gross was a little over $5 million worldwide, which is positively dismal when you consider it cost $30 million to make. It’s baffling but also fascinating, which perhaps gives it a slight edge as, technically speaking, the “second best” Oldboy movie, but that’s not saying a great deal. Narratively, it’s the same old story (literally!), but it does emphasize some parts of Old Boy more than others. For one, the time spent with the main character (here played by Josh Brolin) while imprisoned takes up a considerable chunk of the film, given it’s 30 minutes before he’s released (and this is the shortest of the Oldboy movies). From there, things get very messy, as it feels like it tries to cram into 70 minutes what the 2003 version spent more like 100 minutes developing.

It's a shame Oldboy (2013) doesn’t work, and a little surprising, considering the talent involved. Spike Lee has made great films both before and since his take on Oldboy, so it’s not too surprising to hear some of the problems came about because of executive decisions, rather than because of Lee himself… hence it being “A Spike Lee film” rather than the usual “Spike Lee joint,” which isn't outright disowning the film, but it’s something. Elsewhere, the cast, including Brolin and a bunch of other actors who’ve played major roles in the MCU, funnily enough – including Elizabeth Olsen, Pom Klementieff, and Samuel L. Jackson – are basically wasted. It’s probably Brolin’s worst lead performance to date, because he’s usually quite good. Still, the way the film turned out, no one really came out of it looking like they gave a great performance. It does keep things appropriately shocking and extreme in places, so at the very least, it’s not an example of Hollywood taking something intense and giving it a PG-13 rating. But it’s otherwise generally hard to find too many nice things to say about this one. It occasionally feels like a Spike Lee film, it’s at least not too long, and the film’s take on the 2003 Oldboy’s iconic action scene isn't bad, but it’s still not really a film that’s worth anyone’s time.

1 'Oldboy' (2003)

Director: Park Chan-wook

Rather than watching any of the other Oldboy movies, it’s probably best to check out the unofficial trilogy that 2003’s Oldboy belongs to, if you're craving more dark revenge-themed films along a similar line. All three in that trilogy were directed by Park Chan-wook, with Oldboy arguably being the best (and undeniably being the most popular). This stands as perhaps one of the greatest foreign films of all time, and was an instrumental movie in putting South Korea on the map, at least on an international scale. In 2003, it was kind of Oldboy and Memories of Murder that helped do that, with Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon-ho (the director of Memories of Murder) going on to make even more great films over the following years. With Oldboy, it made a stir because it adapted a well-regarded manga series, sure, but also because it took a theme as universal as revenge and did something brazen with it.

Oldboy is a revenge story on two fronts, and this 2003 adaptation does the best job at driving this home and suggesting the cyclical nature of vengeance, not to mention the way it can tear everyone apart, much like love (or so says those dividers of joy). There is a certain striking quality to how Oldboy looks; perhaps “beautiful” is a stretch, but it undoubtedly looks amazing in its own gritty, grotesque, and even theatrical way. It’s a big movie that goes to some wild and discomforting places, but it’s never boring, and it doesn’t feel like it tries to shock just for the sake of shocking people. It is extreme in its violence and has some notoriously disturbing scenes (one featuring the eating of a live octopus, for example), but everything has a purpose in the end. And what an ending Oldboy has; to spoil anything that happens in the final act would feel criminal, even now, with 20+ years having passed since the film’s release. It’s considered a classic for good reason, and is up there among the greatest South Korean movies ever made for sure.

