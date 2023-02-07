It's something of a cliché to say that good things come to those that wait, but just because something's clichéd doesn't mean it can't come true. This is seen in the world of film, as while most stars (and sometimes even directors) achieve peak popularity when they're younger, others find success when they're older. Sometimes, they start young and grow their skills as they age, and other times, their careers don't truly take off until they've reached their senior years.

These actors and filmmakers all demonstrate the possibility of late success in the film world well, as all had to wait until they were more than 70 years old before receiving their first Academy Award nomination. Some even managed to win, showing that success at the Oscars isn't only a young person's game; thankfully, Oscar gold doesn't necessarily discriminate when it comes to age.

10 Jonathan Pryce for 'The Two Popes' (2019)

72 years old

The Two Popes is, fittingly, about two popes. It follows an unusual event in the history of the Catholic Church, where a sitting Pope (Benedict XVI) — played by Anthony Hopkins — expressed a desire to step down from his position. In contrast, most popes serve that position until death. He meets with the soon-to-be-elected Pope Francis — played by Jonathan Pryce — and the film follows the unexpected friendship between these two popes.

Pryce has been an accomplished actor for decades and is most likely to be recognized from either 1985's Brazil or from his two seasons on Game of Thrones, where he played the High Sparrow. He was 72 years old when he was nominated for Best Lead Actor in The Two Popes, and the nomination was well-deserved, as he and Hopkins both have excellent chemistry in the film.

9 Bill Nighy for 'Living' (2022)

73 years old

It's somewhat surprising to learn that it took until 2022 for Bill Nighy to earn an Oscar nomination. He's been a beloved British actor for many years and has finally received recognition from the Academy Awards for his lead role in Living, an English-language remake of the classic Akira Kurosawa movie Ikiru.

It's a difficult role to play, given the movie's plot concerns an aging civil servant whose outlook on life changes drastically after he receives a cancer diagnosis. Nighy successfully balances the conflicting emotions of the film's main character, earning some long-deserved awards recognition in the process.

8 Edith Evans for 'Tom Jones' (1963)

75 years old

Tom Jones was a very successful movie at the Academy Awards, even if it's not one of the most fondly remembered Best Picture winners today. It's a romantic comedy with a historical setting, following an 18th-century womanizer around as he lives life to the fullest and seems to cause chaos wherever he goes.

It won an impressive four Oscars — including Best Picture — and was nominated for six more. Edith Evans got her first nomination at age 75 for Best Supporting Actress and was one of three supporting actress nominations from Tom Jones alone... though none of them ended up winning, as that award for that year went to Margaret Rutherford for her performance in The V.I.P.s.

7 May Robson for 'Lady for a Day' (1933)

75 years old

Given that it was released 90 years ago and hasn't endured as a classic, it's a safe bet that most people probably haven't heard of Lady for a Day. It was directed by Frank Capra (best known for It's a Wonderful Life) and is a comedic film about a gangster making an apple seller a "proper" lady for a day.

Naturally, it's aged a great deal, given the premise and the fact that it's nearly a century old. However, it did well at the Oscars the year it came out, earning four nominations, including one for May Robson for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She holds the distinction of being the earliest-born actress to receive an Oscar nomination, as she was born in 1858 and nominated in 1933.

6 Akira Kurosawa for 'Ran' (1985)

75 years old

Akira Kurosawa made numerous great films before 1985, including Seven Samurai, Yojimbo, and High and Low, to name just a few. That makes it a little alarming that the Academy waited until he was 75 before he got a Best Director nomination, but better late than never, at least.

The fact that he was also nominated for one of his very best movies somewhat lessens the sting of such a late nomination. Ran is an excellent and suitably epic partial retelling of Shakespeare's King Learin Medieval Japan and is a consistently exciting and visually gorgeous movie that still holds up excellently to this day.

5 Charles Crichton for 'A Fish Called Wanda' (1988)

78 years old

A Fish Called Wanda is usually most celebrated for its screenplay and memorable performances, and it's understandable why. It's a very well-made and consistently funny crime/comedy. It also features a scene-stealing performance from Kevin Kline, who deservedly won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his part in the movie.

Its director shouldn't be overlooked, though, as Charles Crichton was a veteran filmmaker whose directing credits went all the way back to the 1940s. His work on A Fish Called Wanda marked the first time he was nominated for an Oscar for his work, and he received that nomination at almost 80 years of age.

4 Jessica Tandy for 'Driving Miss Daisy' (1989)

80 years old

Actress Jessica Tandy was born in 1909 and was exactly 80 years old when she starred in the movie that led to her first Oscar nomination: Driving Miss Daisy. It was also a Best Picture winner and told the story of an unlikely friendship between an elderly woman and her Black chauffeur over many years.

Not only was Tandy nominated for her role, but she also ended up winning, making her one of the oldest actors or actresses to ever win an Oscar for acting. It's certainly not one of the best of the Best Picture winners, but Tandy and her co-star Morgan Freeman are very good and help make Driving Miss Daisy, at the very least, watchable.

3 Christopher Plummer for 'The Last Station' (2009)

80 years old

A star for decades before finally receiving an Oscar nomination at the age of 80, it's something of a mystery why it took so long for the Oscars to recognize the great Christopher Plummer. He'd had a remarkable career starting as far back as the 1960s when his role as Captain Georg von Trapp in The Sound of Music first made him a well-known name.

He worked consistently throughout the rest of the 20th century and then found Oscar success starting in the late 2000s. He was nominated for his role in 2009's The Last Station, won in 2011 for Beginners, and was nominated again in 2017 for All the Money in the World before passing away at the age of 91 in early 2021.

2 Emmanuelle Riva for 'Amour' (2012)

85 years old

When it comes to the career of Emmanuelle Riva, her two most iconic performances sit over half a century apart from each other. She starred in the iconic (and haunting) Hiroshima Mon Amour in 1959 and then featured in another difficult yet compelling movie in 2012, Amour.

The latter of those two is an intense exploration of getting old and how a serious illness can impact the relationship between two people who have grown old together. It's not an easy movie to watch, but Riva shines and earned a deserved nomination for her performance (and while her co-star Jean-Louis Trintignant wasn't nominated, he was also great in the film).

1 Gloria Stuart for 'Titanic' (1997)

87 years old

Just as Titanic is one of the longest Best Picture winners, so too was Gloria Stuart among the Oscar nominees who had to wait for the longest for a nomination. She was 87 when nominated for her supporting role as the older Rose in Titanic, being an instrumental part of the film's opening scenes, as she's responsible for the film's remarkably effective framing device.

She appears briefly throughout the rest of the film and helps ground the film's most emotional moments, which are technically told through extended flashbacks. Stuart was a veteran actress in 1997, having first appeared in movies way back in the 1930s, and passed away at the age of 100 in 2010.

