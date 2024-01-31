Letterboxd is an undeniably essential app for any film buff, given it allows one to log/rate/review the films they watch while also allowing the potential to discover a wide array of titles, both old and new. It's an app that lets users explore movies from various decades, and naturally, most of the decades from the 20th century onwards (well, maybe the 1920s onwards) are filled with noteworthy titles and films that still sometimes hold up quite well.

Yet some may want to see how far back Letterboxd's records go, so to speak, revealing a vast array of titles that have their year of release predating 1900. As it turns out, the 19th century was when the short film format first arose, and though these early films might not even qualify as films in the traditional sense, they are still on Letterboxd; a film app. Sure, these following "movies" only last a few seconds at most, and primitively stitch together various images to give the illusion of movement... but that's what film is, as a medium, really. Some of these bizarre shorts are fascinating, with the stories behind each often being more interesting than the shorts themselves.

10 'Capybara Walking' (1887)

Director: Eadweard Muybridge

It’s undeniable that everyone loves the humble capybara, with the animal going viral, in a sense, during the early 2020s. They’re very large and seemingly very relaxed rodents (not like the ones from The Princess Bride), sort of looking like giant guinea pigs. It’s somewhat endearing to know that they enthralled at least somebody way back in 1887, owing to the existence of a short known as Capybara Walking.

Capybara Walking is a documentary that features a capybara walking, and that’s about it. There’s no deception here in the title, and anyone who wants to see some images strung together that briefly depict the animal’s distinctive walk, then photographer Eadweard Muybridge has you covered. Muybridge’s name often shows up when discussing the earliest “motion pictures,” given he was a pioneering figure of the time when it came to putting photographs in motion.

Watch on YouTube

9 'L’Homme Machine' (1885)

Director: Étienne-Jules Marey

Equally fascinating to the history of live-action film is the history of animation. After all, they work the same way but feel so different, with live-action films tending to depict real people and things, while animation is largely drawn (or computer-animated, nowadays). In the 1880s, animated feature films were still decades away, but works classifiable as animated shorts did exist, albeit feeling extremely experimental and unlike animation as it’s now understood.

Case in point, 1885’s L’Homme Machine (or The Machine Man) crudely depicts what could charitably be called a stick figure walking, with the whole “animation” being rudimentary and, again, only a few seconds long. Clearly, animated films still had a long way to go, but so long as you’re able to learn the translated title for L’Homme Machine, one can indeed squint just enough to be able to agree that it’s a stick figure of some kind.

Watch on YouTube

8 'The 1882 Transit of Venus' (1882)

Director: David Peck Todd

Long before science fiction movies could take audiences into space, the idea of exploring uncharted territory beyond the Earth fascinated photographers, artists, and everyday people alike. As such, some of the earliest and most primitive shorts string together images taken of space, albeit from Earth, of course. This includes The 1882 Transit of Venus, which shows a series of photographs one after the other that depict Venus passing over the sun, becoming visible against it.

This event happens predictably yet infrequently; there are roughly eight years between some transits, 121.5 years until the next, eight years until the one after, 105.5 years until the one after that, then eight years, and so on (more or less). While 1882’s event wasn’t the first that was able to be photographed in such a way (more on 1874’s transit in a bit), it’s still neat that the short known as The 1882 Transit of Venus exists as a document of the event, which lasted just over six hours.

Watch on YouTube

7 'The Kiss' (1882)

Director: Eadweard Muybridge

Image via Eadweard Muybridge



The Kiss is another short by Eadweard Muybridge (if he can be called a director), and one that probably feels a little more impactful, admittedly, than Capybara Walking (for as great as capybaras are). The Kiss is the first series of photographs showing the titular act in motion, and so if you’re willing to call these early shorts short films, then The Kiss might well have been cinema’s first kiss.

What’s also noteworthy here is that the kiss featured is between two women, rather than a more expected (and presumably more “appropriate” for its era) kiss between a man and a woman being shown. This makes The Kiss feel surprisingly revolutionary and perhaps even daring for its time, beyond simply showing such an act in motion, paving the way for the romance genre to eventually thrive some decades later.

Watch on YouTube

6 'Sallie Gardner at a Gallop' (1878)

Director: Eadweard Muybridge

Eadweard Muybridge’s Sallie Gardner at a Gallop had a strange resurgence of sorts in 2022, thanks to being featured in the memorable closing montage of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon and for being referenced and discussed within Jordan Peele’s Nope. It also has a slightly more evocative title than most of the barebone ones of its time, with Sallie Gardner at a Gallop having a good ring to it, and nevertheless still describing what happens.

It's a short that was designed to show a horse galloping through a series of images, being part of Muybridge’s series (if one can call it that) that looked at the motion of both human beings and animals. Sallie Gardner at a Gallop has ultimately become one of the most well-known of all these super-early (and super short) short films, breaking ground in its time and helping to expand imaginations when it came to what images shown one after another could effectively depict.

Watch on YouTube

5 'Dancing on the Rope' (1878)

Director: Émile Reynaud

Technology nowadays allows animated movies to reach epic lengths, though the word epic couldn’t quite be used to describe Dancing on the Rope, by any means. This short joins Sallie Gardner at a Gallop and a couple more soon-to-be-mentioned titles as very early “films” that came out in 1878, with Dancing on the Rope using a device known as a Praxinoscope to give the illusion of movement.

The device involved a rotating cylinder and a total of 12 images, so as the cylinder rotated – and so long as one looked in the same spot – the images passing by could appear animated. Dancing on the Rope therefore does exactly what you’d imagine, with a girl indeed on a rope while doing some kind of dance. It’s primitive even by the standards of primitive short films, but can also count itself as an example of very early “animation,” which is neat.

Watch on YouTube

4 'The Magic Rosette' (1878)

Director: Émile Reynaud

There’s an argument to be made that The Magic Rosette is the world’s earliest psychedelic film, existing long before anything trippy from the 1960s or 1970s… this one first came out in the 1870s, after all. Lending credence to its status as a short is the fact that this one can be found not only on Letterboxd, but also has its own page on MUBI, a streaming service that’s particularly keen to showcase older movies/film history.

As for what’s going on within The Magic Rosette, that’s harder to explain without simply watching for yourself (it won’t take long; just a few seconds!). It shows colors and shapes moving and merging in a way that’s almost close to seamless. Perhaps if it perfectly looped nowadays, it would still serve as something hypnotic and hallucinatory, but it likely did the job for people 140+ years ago who remained unaware of what animation would one day be able to do.

Watch on YouTube

3 'The Musician Monkey' (1878)

Director: Émile Reynaud

It’s unfortunate that The Musician Monkey is a silent film, because it would be great to know what kind of music that monkey was playing. This is another ancient (by cinema standards) short from Émile Reynaud, who was also the person behind the aforementioned Dancing on the Rope and The Magic Rosette, along with various other titles from around the same time).

Many of those works by Reynaud blur together a little and might only be worth going over in full for those particularly dedicated to film history… though The Musician Monkey feels worth pointing out because it’s, well, a musician monkey. Just a few images strung together show him toiling away on his violin, with it ultimately being left up to the viewer to try and imagine just what it is he could be playing. He also seems to blink at one point, which is quite alarming (or it could be some sort of oversight on the artist's part; it's hard to tell for sure).

Watch on YouTube

2 'Passage of Venus' (1874)

Director: P.J.C. Janssen

1874’s Passage of Venus shows what a difference eight years can make, because this one captures the same phenomenon seen in the aforementioned The 1882 Transit of Venus, but it’s all a bit harder to make out. At the same time, one could argue that gives it more of an eerie or impactful feel, and it also has to be credited for doing it first, showcasing a transit of Venus in such a way for the first time.

Exploration of space was still decades away, but these documents that captured things happening beyond Earth were vitally important for their time, and Passage of Venus is similarly important within cinema. Some point to this as something that can be defined, in a sense, as the first film ever made (though there are differing opinions as to what’s a film and what’s not, and Passage of Venus isn’t quite the oldest on Letterboxd).

Watch on YouTube

1 'Felix Nadar Spinning in his Chair' (1865)

Director: Felix Nadar

At the start of it all, however, lies Felix Nadar Spinning in his Chair, which is currently the earliest title listed as a film on Letterboxd. Like the other examples from above, Felix Nadar Spinning in his Chair is just a very small number of photographs shown together in succession, the film being over in a matter of seconds while depicting the titular man doing the titular act.

There’s some inherently funny about the idea that “cinema” arguably started with something as silly and comedic as this, but it highlights how moving pictures have always been a valuable way to make people laugh. Many iconic silent feature films from the 1920s were comedic in nature, and even going back to Felix Nadar Spinning in his Chair, there’s something oddly infectious about the ridiculousness of it, and the grin Felix Nadar sports in one of the frames. Sure, “cinema” as most understand it didn’t truly begin here, but it’s a title on Letterboxd, and an amusing one at that.

Watch on YouTube

