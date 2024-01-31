Winning an Oscar is perhaps the greatest honor an actor can earn within the film industry. Since the establishment of the Academy Awards in the late 1920s, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been giving out four acting awards at every installment of the ceremony, celebrating the efforts of that year's actors who showed the most impressive mastery of their craft.

Over the course of the Oscars' history, many actors have earned a statuette at a pretty late point in their careers. From Katherine Hepburn winning her historical fourth Oscar for On Golden Pond to Christopher Plummer making history with his win for Beginners, it's always a treat when a thespian with such an epic trajectory is rewarded for their efforts. This year, nominated at 80 years old for his portrayal of William Hale in Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro joins the club of the oldest Oscar nominees ever, and could become one of the oldest winning actors.

10 Katherine Hepburn for 'On Golden Pond' (1981)

74 Years, 321 Days Old

Image via Universal Pictures

With four golden statuettes under her belt, the illustrious Katherine Hepburn was (and still remains) the actor with the most Academy Awards, all for Best Actress. Her final win came in the early '80s with Mark Rydell's On Golden Pond, a drama about a retired professor (Henry Fonda) who has a flawed relationship with his daughter, Chelsea (Jane Fonda). Nevertheless, he and his wife (Hepburn) agree to care for Chelsea's boyfriend's son, sparking an unexpected relationship.

On Golden Pond had the honor of winning three of the "Big Five" Oscars, and it couldn't have been more deserving of the Best Actress award in particular. Though she was late in her career, Hepburn proved why she was (and forever would be) considered one of the greatest actresses in the silver screen's history. Her performance is deeply nuanced and layered, lending an air of authenticity to what could have otherwise been an unremarkable film.

On Golden Pond Director Mark Rydell Cast Katharine Hepburn , Henry Fonda , Jane Fonda , Doug McKeon , Dabney Coleman , William Lanteau Runtime 109 Main Genre Drama

9 Henry Fonda for 'On Golden Pond' (1981)

76 Years, 317 Days Old

Image via Universal Pictures

Since he's considered one of the most legendary actors of all time, it might come as a bit of a surprise that Henry Fonda only won one of the three Oscars he was nominated for over the course of his career. It was, however, a Best Actor award for what some call his greatest performance. In On Golden Pond, he plays a solitary curmudgeon beginning to come to terms with senility, and hiding a heart of gold under his grumpy façade.

Fonda's performance is dripping with raw emotion. He makes audiences laugh with his character's wit and sarcasm with just as much ease as when he tugs at the heartstrings, convincingly playing a character trying to mend the most important relationships in his life as it nears its inevitable end. His chemistry with Hepburn is incredible, making for one of the best acting duos cinema has ever seen.

8 Peggy Ashcroft for 'A Passage to India' (1984)

77 Years, 93 Days Old

Image via Columbia Pictures

David Lean will perhaps forever be remembered as cinema's most noteworthy director of epics. Though it's not usually talked about as highly as some of his other works, A Passage to India is nevertheless an exceptional film, where cultural mistrust and false accusations threaten a friendship between an Indian doctor (Victor Banerjee) and an English woman (Judy Davis) during the time of growing influence of the Indian independence movement.

There are many things that make A Passage to India an excellent historical epic, including the fact that it's outstandingly made on every possible technical level. It also has an incredible ensemble of actors, including an amazing supporting performance by Peggy Ashcroft, who plays the protagonist's future mother-in-law. She's the movie's main source of compassion and understanding, truly lighting up the screen whenever she's on it with a performance that says an awful lot with awfully little.

7 Don Ameche for 'Cocoon' (1985)

77 Years, 297 Days Old

Image via 20th Century Studios

Ron Howard tends to be a pretty hit-or-miss director, but when he makes something worthwhile, it's bound to become a classic. Cocoon, for instance, is one of the most beloved sci-fi comedies of the '80s, about a group of trespassing seniors who swim in a pool containing alien cocoons, which causes them to be energized with youthful vigor that they hadn't felt in decades.

These three simple men are played by three incredible actors, but the standout of the cast is without a doubt Don Ameche. He embodies the movie's themes of aging, friendship, and mortality beautifully. His Best Supporting Actor win came as a surprise in a year when he wasn't nominated for any major precursor awards, but a pleasant surprise that awarded a performance full of heart and with a terrific sense of humor.

6 John Gielgud for 'Arthur' (1981)

77 Years, 349 Days Old

Image via Warner Bros.

In the feel-good rom-com Arthur, an alcoholic billionaire has to marry a woman he doesn't love, lest he be cut off from his massive fortune. But when he falls in love with a poor waitress, he has to decide if he wants to choose love or money. It's a simple and admittedly tired premise, but director Steve Gordon executes it with so much charm that it's hard to resist it.

Trying to - and succeeding at - recreating the same witty magic of classic screwball rom-coms, Arthur draws a lot of laughs and emotional power from its incredible performances. John Gielgud shines as Arthur's valet and surrogate father, Hobson. Sarcastic and stoic, but loyal to a fault to his employer, Hobson elevates every single scene he's in, played with elegance and an awful lot of bite by Gielgud at the top of his game, which earned him the only Best Supporting Actor Oscar of his career.

5 Melvyn Douglas for 'Being There' (1979)

79 Years, 9 Days Old

Image via United Artists

Hal Ashby's Being There is one of those deeply philosophical films that make you reevaluate life, a dark comedy starring legendary comedy actor Peter Sellers as a simple-minded gardener named Chance who, after his employer's death forces him out of the only home he'd ever known, unexpectedly becomes involved in politics and finance. Smartly satirical and exquisitely subtle, it's one of the most underrated movies of the '70s.

Melvyn Douglas brilliantly portrays a powerful tycoon capable of manipulating presidents and the economy itself, who inadvertently throws a clueless Chance into a life he's far from prepared for. Though Sellers's performance is perhaps the movie's main selling point, Douglas commands the screen with warmth and pathos, very movingly playing a man at death's door who doesn't want to go. The Academy found that this layeredness was enough to grant Douglas a Best Supporting Actor win.

Being There Director Hal Ashby Cast Peter Sellers , Shirley MacLaine , Melvyn Douglas , Jack Warden , Richard Dysart , Richard Basehart Runtime 130 minutes Main Genre Comedy

4 George Burns for 'The Sunshine Boys' (1975)

80 Years, 69 Days Old

Image via United Artists

George Burns was the first actor over 80 years old to win an Oscar when he earned a Best Supporting Actor award in 1976 for The Sunshine Boys, a sketch comedy about a vaudeville duo who agree to reunite for a TV special, but it turns out that they can't stand each other. It'll be up to the variety show's producer to get the crotchety old comedians to put aside their differences before the big show.

The simple, creative charm of the sketch comedy genre shines through the screen in The Sunshine Boys, which sports a hilarious pair of main performances: Walter Matthau and George Burns as the two old comedians who have to reconcile. As a seasoned vaudeville performer in real life, Burns brought a dimension of physical comedy to his character that not only made him believable, but also irresistibly funny. His chemistry with Matthau was off the charts, making his Oscar win a satisfying one.

3 Jessica Tandy for 'Driving Miss Daisy' (1989)

80 Years, 292 Days Old

Image via Warner Bros.

In one of the most controversial Best Picture Oscar wins in the awards' history, Bruce Beresford's Driving Miss Daisy won Best Picture in 1990. Moving and funny, it's about an old Jewish woman (Jessica Tandy) and her African-American chauffeur (Morgan Freeman), who have a relationship that grows over their years together in the American South. Though its Best Picture status hasn't helped it age all too well, something is undeniable: Driving Miss Daisy is a delightful little gem with a terrific pair of lead performances.

Jessica Tandy is an actress who needs no introduction, an icon of the stage and the screen. When she won her first Oscar for this movie, it felt long overdue, and it was a more than well-deserved victory. As Miss Daisy, she's stubborn and strong-willed, but also brings lots of complexity and earnestness to the character's arc as the decades pass in this beautiful, deeply affecting tale of friendship and aging.

2 Christopher Plummer for 'Beginners' (2010)

82 Years, 75 Days Old

Image via Focus Features

It took a long time for Tandy's record to be broken. This couldn't have happened with a more deserving winner: Christopher Plummer for Mike Mills's Beginners, a quirky rom-com where a young man (Ewan McGregor) is shocked by two announcements from his elderly father (Plummer): That he's dying of cancer and that he has a young male lover.

Beginners is a beautiful film, openly melancholy yet ultimately charming and with a nice feel-good tone. Plummer, whose Best Supporting Actor nomination was the film's only Oscar nod, strikes the perfect balance between humor and sadness. His character exudes joy and confidence, but when it comes to making his illness believable and heartbreaking, he doesn't hold back. It's a terrific performance that really elevates an already great character study, and Plummer's Oscar win was the perfect way to celebrate a highly acclaimed career full of excellent roles.

1 Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father' (2020)

83 Years, 115 Days Old

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Florian Zeller's The Father is so tense, so mysterious, and so intense that it could even be called a psychological thriller—And if it were, it would be one of the best of all time, no doubt. It's the story of a man who refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to have doubts about the very fabric of his reality.

Anthony Hopkins is the glue holding The Father together, shockingly delivering one of the best performances of his career when past his eighties. Proving that he's one of the greatest thespians the world has ever seen, he imbues his character with complex motivations, deeply human emotions, and some of the most powerful scenes of raw, gut-wrenching acting that cinema has had in quite a while. It's an excellent piece of work, certainly worthy of making Hopkins the oldest winner of an acting Oscar.

