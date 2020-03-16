Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Urges Fans to ‘Take This Seriously!’

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who starred opposite Daniel Craig in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Ukrainian-born actress revealed the news Sunday to her 567,000 followers on Instagram.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Kurylenko is the latest entertainment professional to test positive for COVID-19 following Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who have been isolating in Australia, where Hanks was prepping to shoot Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley biopic.

It’s unclear where in the world Kurylenko is self-quarantining, but the actress doesn’t appear to be shooting anything at the moment, so at the very least, we don’t have to worry about additional cast and crew members being exposed to the virus — which doesn’t differentiate between celebrities and the general public.

Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for the coronavirus along with Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, Cleveland State women’s basketball coach Chris Kielsmeier, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Universal Music chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge, the latter of whom was hospitalized over the weekend.

Outside of the James Bond franchise, Kurylenko has shared the screen with some of Hollywood’s top stars, such as Tom Cruise in Oblivion and Ben Affleck in To the Wonder. Her other credits include Martin McDonagh‘s Seven Psychopaths, Armando Iannucci‘s The Death of Stalin, and Terry Gilliam‘s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

Kurylenko will soon be seen alongside Claes Bang and Succession star Brian Cox in the indie thriller The Bay of Silence. We’ll be rooting for her to make a full recovery in the coming weeks, and hoping that her many fans heed her warning to “take this seriously!” For the latest update on Hanks and Wilson, click here.