She also talks about why working with Terrence Malick on 'To the Wonder' was an experience she will never forget.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Widow.]

With director Cate Shortland’s Black Widow now playing in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access, I recently spoke with Olga Kurylenko about playing Taskmaster in Marvel’s lastest movie. During the interview, Kurylenko revealed what Marvel fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Black Widow, the level of security on set to keep her identity secret, if she’s talked to Marvel about returning to the MCU, the challenges of getting into her costume, and more. In addition, when Kurylenko was sixteen years old she moved to Paris to model and we talked about what that experience was like for her. You might be surprised to learn what it’s really like modeling for a living. Finally, towards the end of the interview, Kurylenko reminiscenced about working with Terrence Malick on To the Wonder and why it was an experience she will never forget.

As you’ve seen in the numerous trailers and clips, Black Widow takes place right after the events of Captain America: Civil War and features Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) having to confront her past and the choices that led her to becoming an Avenger. Written by Eric Pearson with a story Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, the film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt, O-T Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone.

RELATED: David Harbour on 'Black Widow,' Red Guardian's Future, and 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Olga Kurylenko:

What was it like moving to Paris at age 16 to become a model?

What would surprise people to learn about the modeling industry?

How did she get involved in Black Widow?

What did she know about the character before signing on?

What would surprise people to learn about making Black Widow?

The challenge of getting into costume.

The level of secrecy when she was on set.

Has she talked with Marvel about her character returning in the MCU?

What does she remember about working with Terrence Malick on To the Wonder?

How many people who work with Malick end up on the cutting room floor.

