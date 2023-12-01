The Big Picture Jackdaw is an action-packed revenge tale set in the town of Hartlepool, aiming to showcase the potential of British filmmaking.

A new trailer for the upcoming action flick Jackdaw has been released, and it looks like a brutally thrilling tale filled to the brime with action and revenge. Taking place over the course of one night in Hartlepool, a seaside port town in North East England, Jackdaw is the first feature film to come from director and writer Jamie Childs. Childs is best known for directing episodes in Doctor Who, The Sandman, and His Dark Materials. He also worked on and wrote the feature script for the short-lived Disney+ series Willow. Childs is producing the UK flick alongside Sébastien Raybaud, Callum Grant and Kate Glover. The director hopes Jackdaw will push the town of Hartlepool to the forefront, sharing with Yahoo News: “We see so many American films set in atmospheric towns that don't tie themselves to local, kitchen-sink stories. I thought, why don't we do this in Britain?" Childs hopes that Jackdaw will "prove to an up-and-coming wave of potential filmmakers that we can take advantage of what’s right on our doorstep and still appeal to an international audience."

Described as "an unrelenting action thriller", Jackdaw first premiered at Fantastic Fest in September. The film earned critical acclaim and a 90% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The story follows Jack Dawson, a military veteran and former motocross champion. He lives with his brother Craig as his primary caretaker. Due to the fact that it's just the two of them, money is in short supply, so Jack decides to take a job picking up a mysterious package in Hartlepool. What seems like an easy tasks turns into a nightmare as Jack is double-crossed and his brother is kidnapped. Now Jack spends the night in Hartlepool as he races across town in search for his brother and the truth. For Childs, Jackdaw stands out because it pushes "the envelope of what was possible stylistically and tonally in our region. Its clash of pastoral and industrial worlds is the perfect setting for an exciting, pulpy chase thriller."

Who Stars in ‘Jackdaw’?

Oliver Jackson-Cohen stars as the brutal Jack Dawson. While the actor has starred in various projects over the years, like in 2017's Emerald City or 2013's short-lived series Dracula, he's likely most recognizable from his work with horror director Mike Flanagan. Considered one of the best in the genre, Flanagan has created stellar horror shows on Netflix, starting with, perhaps the greatest horror TV show of all time, The Haunting of Hill House. Jackson-Cohen portrays one of five siblings going through the stages of grief after the death of their sister as the family must come to terms with the haunting trauma they all suffered as children. Following his performance, Jackson-Cohen was cast in Flanagan's next project, The Haunting of Bly Manor as the sinister ghost Peter. Making a name for himself in the thriller genre seems to be his specialty, as Jackson-Cohen also portrays Adrian Griffin in the thriller The Invisible Man, starring opposite the amazing Elizabeth Moss.

Joining Jackson-Cohen is Jenna Coleman, portraying the character Bo in Jackdaw. Prior to this role, Coleman worked on Doctor Who as Clara Oswald, the traveling companion to the Eleventh and Twelfth Doctors portrayed by Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi respectively. Coleman is also recognizable from her roles in Victoria, Masterpiece, and The Serpent. She's currently in The Sandman as one of the iconic Constantine family members, Johanna. Rounding off the cast is Thomas Turgoose (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) as Craig, Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) as Armstrong, Leon Harrop (The A Word) as Simon, and Vivienne Acheampong (The Sandman), Allan Mustafa (The Curse), and Austin Haynes (Somewhere Boy) in undisclosed roles.

Jackdaw will premiere in UK cinemas starting January 26, 2024. Currently, there's no U.S. release date set yet, so stay tuned to Collider for updates. Watch the trailer below: