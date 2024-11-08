Another season of 9-1-1 and another one of Buck's love interests bites the dust. Tommy broke up with Buck in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 6, "Confessions," saying that Buck should be free to explore this new side of his sexuality before committing to someone. If anyone knows Buck from the early seasons, they understand that he has no qualms about sex. Oliver Stark has played the character for over eight years and knows Buck well. In an interview with TV Line, Stark teased what's next for Buck. He revealed that he'd pitched a raunchy arc for his character now that Buck is free to do some exploring.

"OK, I text him [Tim Minear] all the time and just write 'hashtag Let Buck F–k,' because I do think he should go out and have some fun. I think he deserves it. He should figure some things out and see what he likes," the actor said of his pitch to the showrunner. 9-1-1 is no stranger to using popular movies for inspiration, and Stark had an appropriate one for the occasion. He pitched an opening montage that finds Buck hooking up with various men and women, saying,

"I think one time when I texted Tim I referenced the opening montage of Wedding Crashers where it’s just the two of them bedding different women. I was like, 'Can we just do that?' Buck is bisexual, so we’ll go guy, guy, girl, girl, guy, guy … I don’t know, maybe that wouldn’t work on this show."

Buck Finds "Some Really Healthy Outlets" Post-Breakup

Stark teased how Buck deals with being dumped in the coming episodes. "I’m really happy with the way that he deals immediately post-breakup. He looks into some really healthy outlets that are also somewhat funny," the actor said. Are those outlets faithful to the hashtag he proposed? Well, we'll have to wait and see.

As said by Minear (via TV Insider), Buck renters the dating scene with a different mindset and desires, which might be challenging to navigate. " . . . His options have increased by 50 percent of the population. So knowing Buck, that’s going to be choice overload. He’s got to navigate that with a little self-awareness," the showrunner teased. Whichever way he deals with the breakup can push Buck forward or retrogress him to someone he left behind.

Watch how everything plays out in all-new episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8 when they air on ABC on Thursdays. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the meantime.