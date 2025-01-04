Oliver Stone is one of American film's great storytellers whose films have touched a cultural nerve and resounded with audiences. Works like Platoon, JFK, and Wall Street have all seeped into pop culture and proved immensely popular nowadays. But Stone's reputation is mostly that of a controversial filmmaker and one who is now often associated with conspiracy theories, particularly JFK. Another one of his films that is often rightly criticized for its distortion of the historical record is Alexander, his 2004 epic film starring Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, and Val Kilmer.

Stone's film is about the great ancient Macedonian military leader, one of history's most discussed and studied characters. It tells the story of the great general, from his childhood all the way through to his contentious death, with his most well-known battles featured en route. The big-budget film was released with much fanfare but relatively flopped at the box office and left a lot to be desired for critics. Historians, too, were left scratching their heads at some of the film's storylines for more than one reason.

So, What Did 'Alexander' Get Right?

To play devil's advocate, it's worth noting that the film does get some historical events right. Primarily, it portrays the battle scenes very well. The Battle of Gaugemala, in 331 B.C., was vital to Alexander's Persian conquest—one of his most prized and successful campaigns. The recreation of the battle is done extraordinarily well here, taking a leaf out of this masterful Russian battle scene for sure. Stone expertly used recorded historical sources to stage Alexander's famous cavalry attack, which won the battle, and the Macedonian phalanx, one of the most famous historical military formations. Credit where credit's due to Stone, whose own experiences in war undoubtedly helped him in Alexander. His work on the battle scenes is more reminiscent of his best films.

Now, What Did 'Alexander' Get Wrong?

Alexander can be criticized for many reasons: barely making back its enormous budget of $155 million, the bizarre, country-hopping mélange of accents, and the fact that a film with such talent in front of and behind the camera could turn out to be this bad. But the main focal point for criticism is how the film approaches history. Stone himself views Alexander's story as an East-meets-West-type story which, given the film was released a year after the invasion of Iraq, is rather on the nose. His portrayal of Persians wearing turbans is not just inaccurate but is also the type of Orientalist assumption that literary critic Edward Said said results in polarization above all else.

Persians didn't wear turbans, nor were their armies as disorganized as portrayed in the film. Stone's skewed portrayal of Persians feeds into the anti-Eastern narrative that was particularly prominent in pop culture following the U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. The view that the East was both picturesque and inferior is evident throughout Alexander. The love interest Roxanna, played by African-American actress Rosario Dawson, is another choice to stray from the historical record. Kaveh Farrokh, an expert historian of ancient Persia, has compared her casting to casting Lucy Liu to play Queen Victoria. Dawson does as good a job as she can, but her casting was a poor choice from a historical perspective, and it is just another notch against Stone's film.

Alexander should have blown audiences away. A brilliant cast—Anthony Hopkins and Jared Leto also feature—in a multiple Oscar-winning director's film with Vangelis on the score and the magisterial Rodrigo Prieto tackling cinematography, it should have won all the awards. It did win awards, but Razzies, not Oscars. There have been four official versions of the film, and each subsequent home "director's" cut is regarded more highly than the previous. So, Stone does have a good film in there, somewhere. But when a film takes such a distorted and inaccurate view of its source material and risks offending so many potential viewers, can it truly be considered a good film?

