Oliver Stone is the provocative, politically driven filmmaker behind movies like Platoon, Natural Born Killers, and JFK. He frequently blurs the lines between fact and fiction, using his distinct style to dramatize real-life events and figures. Stone's films frequently address themes of war, corruption, media influence, and power, making him one of the most significant filmmakers of his generation.

Stone's work is usually bold and intense, whether he's exploring Vietnam through the eyes of soldiers or taking a critical look at American politics. Not all are successful, of course, but his best movies are both entertaining and provocative, poking at difficult issues. With this in mind, these are Oliver Stone's best movies ranked based on their place in Stone's career, legacy, and overall quality. From the battlefield to the boardroom, these projects delve into social tension and moral dilemmas, often holding up a mirror to the darker aspects of American life.

10 'Nixon' (1995)

Starring Anthony Hopkins, Joan Allen, Ed Harris, Powers Boothe

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

"I gave them a sword. They stuck it in, and they twisted it with relish." Anthony Hopkins plays America's 37th President in this biopic, focusing on the Watergate scandal and its aftermath. The plot only covers the two years before Richard Nixon's resignation but still manages to dive deep into his psyche, presenting a complex and layered picture of the man. In particular, Stone examines Nixon’s internal struggles, insecurities, and perception of the world as an unforgiving battleground.

In this regard, the movie is a lot like Adam McKay's Vice in that it critiques its subjects heavily without demonizing them or reducing them to a cartoon. Much of the move's success is thanks to the mighty Anthony Hopkins. Here, he's fittingly weary and paranoid, clearly giving his all the performance. Taken together, Nixon becomes not just a character but a statement of American society as a whole in the early '70s. As Nixon says about the public in one scene: "When they look at me, they see themselves."

RENT ON APPLE

9 'Natural Born Killers' (1994)

Starring Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Jr., Tommy Lee Jones

Image via Warner Bros.

"You've seen the future; now watch it happen." Penned by Quentin Tarantino but filtered through Stone's visual style and sensibilities, this dark satire follows Mickey (Woody Harrelson) and Mallory Knox (Juliette Lewis), a young couple who embark on a killing spree across America. They become media sensations in the process, with the movie using them to critique the glamorization of criminals and the sensationalism of violence in the media.

This is, far and away, Stone's most aesthetically inventive movie. Natural Born Killers is jam-packed with zany camera angles, color-tinted shots, rapid cutaways, and even an animated sequence. It makes for a punchy and visceral viewing experience that repelled many viewers but earned a devoted cult following. The movie was controversial on release, with some critics accusing it of glorifying the very violence it claimed to disavow, but it received generally favorable reviews and remains one of the most singular movies of the 1990s.

8 'The Doors' (1991)

Starring Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan, Kyle MacLachlan, Frank Whaley

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

"This is the end, beautiful friend." Another biopic, The Doors chronicles the rise and fall of Jim Morrison (Val Kilmer) and his iconic rock band. The film explores Morrison’s transformation from a shy college student into a charismatic but self-destructive rock star. At the same time, Stone delves into the countercultural movements of the 1960s and 1970s, portraying Morrison as both a symbol of rebellion and a tragic figure consumed by his demons.

Some commentators quibbled with many of the historical details, with The Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek, in particular, disputing a lot of events. Nevertheless, Kilmer's performance was generally praised; he summons up a dark and magnetic presence here, more than rising to the occasion. Stone assists him with a suitably psychedelic cinematic style, nicely capturing the vibe of the era. Fans of classic rock should find a lot to enjoy with this one, though The Doors will be a bit niche for other viewers.

7 'Born on the Fourth of July' (1989)

Starring Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe, Kyra Sedgwick, Raymond J. Barry

Image via Universal Pictures

"Don’t hate the soldiers; hate the war." Born on the Fourth of July is based on the true story of Ron Kovic (Tom Cruise), a paralyzed Vietnam vet who becomes an outspoken anti-war activist. The film traces Kovic's transformation from a young man eager to serve his country to a disillusioned soldier grappling with the horrors of war and the betrayal he feels from his government.

Tom Cruise carries the film well with his unconventional and electrifying performance, which earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Himself a Vietnam War veteran, Stone brings a personal perspective to the film, highlighting the trauma of soldiers who were essentially abandoned after the war. The subject matter is heavy, but Cruise carries it well with his unconventional and electrifying performance, which earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Stone won the Best Director Award, though Driving Miss Daisy claimed Best Picture. The movie's message clearly resonated with the public in the late 1980s as it was a huge commercial success, grossing $161 million against a budget of $17.8m.

RENT ON APPLE

6 'Talk Radio' (1988)

Starring Eric Bogosian, Alec Baldwin, Ellen Greene, John C. McGinley

Close

"The whole world’s a ghetto." This intense, claustrophobic drama centers on Barry Champlain (Eric Bogosian), a controversial radio host who attracts both devoted fans and dangerous enemies with his provocative on-air persona. As Barry's show becomes increasingly popular, the threats against him grow, leading to a tense confrontation on the night of his biggest broadcast. In a similar vein to Natural Born Killers, Talk Radio is a critique of the media's exploitation of anger, fear, and controversy for ratings.

The movie was adapted from a play co-written by star Bogosian, itself loosely inspired by real events. Bogosian is terrific in the role, helped by a strong supporting cast. Finally, Stone's slick, confident direction ties it all together. Talk Radio is the kind of movie that could easily have fallen apart, but Stone succeeds in sustaining the tension for most of the runtime, even if a few scenes begin to drag a little.

Rent on Amazon

5 'Snowden' (2016)

Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto, Nicolas Cage

Image via Open Road Films

"The truth is coming, and it can’t be stopped." Joseph Gordon-Levitt leads this biographical thriller as Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor who leaked classified information about the U.S. government’s mass surveillance programs. Once again, Stone focuses on a controversial and explosive figure, both revered and reviled by segments of the public.

Stylistically, Snowden is more restrained and conventional than most of Stone's movies, avoiding flashy visuals or aesthetic gimmicks. Instead, the emphasis is very much on the character study and the protagonist's emotions. This approach is mostly handled well, but it has the downside of making the story a little less tense and dramatic than it could have been. Perhaps for this reason, Snowden received mixed reviews, although most critics praised Gordon-Levitt's performance. Snowden remains thematically relevant, as cyber-surveillance and government secrecy persist as a thorny issue the world over. AI will only add further fuel to this fire.