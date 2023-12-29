The Big Picture The My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War was one of the most horrific war crimes in history, resulting in the deaths of approximately 500 Vietnamese civilians.

Filmmaker Oliver Stone planned to depict the massacre in his film Pinkville, which would have starred Bruce Willis, Woody Harrelson, and Channing Tatum, but the project was abandoned due to the 2007 writer's strike.

It is uncertain whether Pinkville will ever be made, as securing financing for challenging material can be difficult, but Stone's commitment to depicting inhumane acts in his films highlights the importance of remembering and addressing such events.

On March 16, 1968, as the Vietnam War raged, U.S. troops entered the village of My Lai or, as they referred to it, "Pinkville." What followed was one of the most horrific series of war crimes in documented military history, generating further outrage and disapproval among an already polarized United States public over the nation's involvement in the Southeast Asian conflict. Nearly 40 years later, having directed three films about the Vietnam War, filmmaker and veteran Oliver Stone geared up yet again to explore the conflict with a cinematic depiction of the massacre and its aftermath. Having courted stars Bruce Willis, Woody Harrelson, and Channing Tatum, Stone was nearing production on what would be titled Pinkville. At the 11th hour, however, Pinkville was abandoned. What happened to what likely would've been one of the most horrifying war films ever made?

What Happened in My Lai?

Two months after the North Vietnamese launched its devastating Tet Offensive on the South Vietnamese and American military, the latter's Charlie Company was determined to destroy the enemy's 48th Battalion. Zeroing in on the area surrounding My Lai, U.S. forces dispatched with orders to engage enemy fighters alleged to be in the vicinity. But when they arrived in the early hours of March 16, they encountered hundreds of civilians seeking safety from artillery attacks. Over the next several hours, U.S. troops indiscriminately slaughtered Vietnamese men, women, and children. Despite the heroic efforts of helicopter crew members Hugh Thompson, Lawrence Colburn, and Glenn Andreotta to protect civilians, an estimated 500 civilians were killed by 11:00 A.M.

Initially reported by Charlie Company officers as a successful operation, the truth regarding what happened at My Lai wouldn't be fully known until November 1969, when reporter Seymour Hersh wrote about the massacre. The event shook the American public to its core and catalyzed the anti-war movement. Several military officers were charged with war crimes, including Lt. William Calley, whose orders reportedly led to the deaths of roughly 150 civilians. Aside from Calley, however, all the officers charged were either acquitted or had their charges dismissed, while Calley was court-martialed and sentenced to life in prison, only to be paroled in 1974. After further investigation by Lt. Gen. William Peers, which exposed attempts by the military to cover up what had happened, 14 officers were charged. But because of a lack of evidence, all but one of the cases were dismissed. Eight years after the massacre, a memorial for the victims of My Lai was built, and three decades later, filmmaker Oliver Stone sought to bring the tragic story to the screen.

What Happened to Oliver Stone's 'Pinkville'?

Having directed Platoon, Born on the Fourth of July, and Heaven & Earth, Oliver Stone delivered an unofficial trilogy of Vietnam War films exploring multiple perspectives. In 2007, he was eyeing a return to the subject with Pinkville, a planned film about the My Lai massacre and, presumably, its aftermath. Set to star A-listers Bruce Willis, Woody Harrelson, and Channing Tatum in undisclosed roles, Pinkville was written by Mikko Alanne and set to begin production with the backing of United Artists. But as principal photography approached, the 2007 writers' strike put a halt to Stone's film.

Three years later, after working with Shia LaBeouf on Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, news broke regarding Pinkville's possible revival and the actor's involvement. According to Indiewire, Stone remained enthusiastic about the project. "Pinkville is not dead," he acknowledged. "I own it. I could activate it again. I don’t know if the time is right now with the Iraq War still going on, but I love that project and it’s an important one. My Lai is a forgotten piece of history that’s crucial to remember. You never know, these things come alive." As of 2023, however, there are no updates on whether Pinkville will ever re-enter development.

Will 'Pinkville' Ever Get Made?

Though he's produced and directed documentaries in recent years, Oliver Stone hasn't helmed a feature film since 2016's Snowden, and the filmmaker has been on record regarding the increasing difficulties inherent to securing financing for challenging material not tied to existing IP or franchise filmmaking. Given the terrifying and gut-wrenching nature of the My Lai massacre, the notion of a major studio hesitating or outright balking over tackling such a story as a commercial endeavor seems likely. Additionally, there's no getting around the fact that an honest, faithful cinematic recreation of what happened in My Lai would make for uncomfortable and challenging viewing that audiences may similarly balk at.

Regardless of whether Stone revisits Pinkville and gets it off the ground, however, he managed to commit some semblance of the planned film's shocking subject matter to the screen on a microcosmic level. One of the most harrowing sequences in his Oscar-winning and semi-autobiographical Platoon sees American soldiers take their rage and exhaustion out on civilians in the countryside, killing, capturing, and razing an entire village. Having served as an infantryman in the Vietnam War, Stone has undoubtedly witnessed his share of inhumane acts, and the importance of cementing the memories of such events in the public's mind has never been lost on the filmmaker.

