Generally speaking, the films of Oliver Stone signify "importance." The writer-director tackles pressing contemporary or historical topics in America, such as the Vietnam War, the treatment (or lack thereof) of Vietnam veterans, and the abuse of power in the Oval Office. In his most extreme cases, Stone's aggressive approach to didactic filmmaking leads him into controversy, notably with his blistering and addled deconstruction of the John F. Kennedy assassination and its possible cover-up in JFK.

Helming films of such weighty subjects are earned after years of grinding away on less reputable films, such as Seizure, Stone's 1974 directorial debut. This low-grade, bottom-of-the-barrel B-movie trash is a far cry from the prestigious takedowns of corrupt American institutions in Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July, but he had to start somewhere. Where he did start, however, was undeniably bonkers — so not entirely devoid of Stone's DNA.

Oliver Stone's 'Seizure' Had a Very Troubled Production

Oliver Stone, once an idyllic young American like his on-screen avatars, Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) in Platoon and Ron Kovic (Tom Cruise) in Born on the Fourth of July, enlisted in the Vietnam War. In a daze following his service in the army, Stone attended New York University's acclaimed film program, where he was taught by Martin Scorsese, who recognized him as a promising filmmaker with a distinct personal voice after watching his student film, Last Year in Viet Nam. To kickstart his career, however, Stone did not reflect on his harrowing experience in Vietnam, or construct inflammatory commentary on the systemic lies perpetuated by the American government. However, his debut film, Seizure, was not entirely impersonal.

In his 2020 memoir, Chasing the Light, Stone said that Seizure, about a horror writer, Edmund Blackstone (Jonathan Frid) suffering from recurring nightmares in which three figures terrorize him and his family, was based on the "most vivid nightmare" he experienced, where he was haunted by an ominous "black-haired woman" known as the "Queen of Evil," who resembled his wife at the time, Najwa. Stone, a recent NYU graduate, found the process of making the film "exciting," even if, as he put it, "my eyes were bigger than my stomach." Like any inexperienced filmmaker, Stone learned all about the logistics and technicalities in the industry, although the post-production of Seizure, which he also wrote, would rattle even the most seasoned veterans.

Stone described the post-production of Seizure as "chaotic." The director doesn't get into much detail, but he recalled that producers had to "legally 'seize' the film back from our French Canadian director of photography, who owned the production house." The low-budget production and financing of the film are evident on the screen and in its distribution. It was a miracle that the film got released at all, with Stone citing that "We barely escaped with the film back across the border to the US." Rumor has it that Seizure was bankrolled as a money laundering scheme by notorious gangster and pornographer Michael Thevis, who was under investigation by the FBI. Thevis was indeed a nefarious pornography magnate who "murdered his way to the top of the industry," but there is no hard evidence that the film was directly linked to a money-laundering scheme, so his involvement is ultimately rooted in conjecture for now. After all the drama and a near-non-existent theatrical release, Seizure "did nothing for my career as a filmmaker," according to Stone.

'Seizure' Was an Anonymous Indicator of Oliver Stone's Future Career as a Filmmaker

Watching any filmmaker's inaugural directing effort is worthwhile, whether it's identifying the seeds that sprouted into a refined visionary or tracking how far they've evolved from their primal form. In the canon of directorial debuts, Seizure belongs in the anonymous camp with uninspired B-movie/franchise turns like Piranha II (James Cameron) and Alien³ (David Fincher). While it's no Citizen Kane, Reservoir Dogs, or Bottle Rocket, the film's self-aware messiness and grimy tone contain early traces of Stone's unhinged visual style and editing rhythm popularized in JFK and Natural Born Killers. Outside the loose connections to Stone's future career, Seizure is more or less a disposable Roger Corman-esque horror exploitation film. The shock and excess of the thrills have little connective tissue or weight, and you can sense Stone working his way through unlocking a sense of narrative cohesiveness.

Despite his prestigious accolades, including two Best Director Oscars, Stone has never been known for his gracefulness as a director. You can feel him trying to push the envelope as a provocateur and formally through his use of multiple film stocks and frantic editing. The nightmarish images and grindhouse mania suggest that Stone never intended to be a passive director, even if what he was crafting was frivolous. Fittingly enough, Seizure would only make sense in a dream, a dream that could only exist inside the mind of a gonzo visionary like Oliver Stone.

Seizure Release Date November 15, 1974 Cast Jonathan Frid , Martine Beswick , Joseph Sirola , Christina Pickles , Hervé Villechaize , Anne Meacham , Roger De Koven , Troy Donahue , Mary Woronov , Richard Cox , Timothy Ousey , Henry Judd Baker , Lucy Bingham , Timothy Rowse , Oliver Stone Runtime 94 minutes Writers Edward Mann Producers Harold Greenberg Expand

