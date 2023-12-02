The Big Picture Law & Order: SVU's Captain Olivia Benson is a fan-favorite in the long-running Dick Wolfe series.

There are only so many scripted television shows with more than twenty seasons. Aside from variety shows and news programs, the most successful genre for producing a long-running series is the police procedural. NCIS, Law & Order, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) make up an elite club of crime dramas with twenty or more seasons. What's even more remarkable than the long-time success of these captivating cop shows is that the longest-running TV drama character has been around since the inception of their pilot episode.

Law & Order: SVU, created by Dick Wolfe, is set to enter Season 25, and main character Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will be right there as always. Hargitay's character became the longest-running prime-time TV character in 2019 when Law & Order: SVU premiered Season 21, surpassing Gunsmoke's James Arness and Milburn Stone as well as Kelsey Grammer's character Dr. Frasier Crane, whom he played in Cheers and the spinoff Frasier. With filming already underway on Season 25, it appears that Hargitay will continue to push the record even further.

Olivia Benson's Backstory Fits Perfectly With 'SVU'

These days, not many people can say that they've held the same job for over twenty years, but that is exactly what Hargitay has done. Her fierce commitment to Benson has endeared audiences for decades and keeps them coming back for more. With an empathetic nature and genuine compassion for the victims portrayed on SVU, Benson's connection to her cases and dedication to justice make her so thrilling to watch. She stands up for those without a voice and never stops fighting for what is right. But these characteristics alone don't make for an almost twenty-five-year-long character arc. Many things have contributed not only to the success of SVU but also to the success of Olivia Benson's long-standing narrative.

'Law & Order: SVU's Characters Are Dynamic

In the world of police procedurals, Law & Order: SVU is unique. With a focus on some of the worst crimes imaginable, particularly the ones perpetrated against children, it is challenging to craft characters that are as integral to the show as the crimes they investigate. However, this is precisely what SVU has done for almost twenty-five seasons. With a plethora of captivating characters, SVU dedicated as much time to telling the victims' stories as it did the investigators' stories. Arguably, the show did this best with the complex character of Olivia Benson.

One of the most compelling things about Olivia Benson is her past. She was the product of her mother's rape and was emotionally and physically abused by her mother, who had alcoholism. She was also engaged at sixteen to a twenty-one-year-old student, Burton Lowe (Aidan Quinn). She reunites with her ex-fiance in "The Five Hundredth Episode" when they work together on a cold case, and in the Season 23 episode "Confess Your Sins To Be Free," it is revealed that Lowe, who was in a 12-step program, had raped a woman and had several other incidents of alleged sexual misconduct. Benson comes to realize that, given the power dynamics and age differences between her and Lowe at the time of their engagement, her relationship with him was actually sexual abuse, adding yet another complicated layer to Benson's past.

The revelations about Olivia Benson's past, divulged over many seasons of SVU, help to explain her fierce commitment to the victims of sexual abuse crimes investigated by the Special Victims Unit, which often include rape and child sexual abuse. Like peeling back the layers of an onion, each detail of Benson's past exposes her further and provides clarity for her character. The audience is drawn to her enthralling narrative and realistic vulnerability as she opens up more and more throughout the series. The details of her life enhance her commitment to her job and uniquely connect her to the victims. Without such a complex past that so clearly relates to her work, Benson would be far less crucial to the plot, but because her past is so intricately tied to the victims, it is Benson who drives the narrative forward. Though the cases change with each episode, Benson is the constant that grounds SVU.

Mariska Hargitay's Commitment to Her 'SVU' Character Is Unmatched

Mariska Hargitay doesn't just play a sexual assault activist on SVU; she is one in real life. Though she is not actually in law enforcement, she trained to become a rape crisis counselor, and she started a nonprofit in 2004 called the Joyful Heart Foundation that helps survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. Her commitment and love for her character spurred her to dedicate much of her time to assisting real victims and inspiring others to speak out. Though Hargitay and Benson don't have much in common beyond their desire to help victims of abuse and assault, both have become cultural icons and symbols of hope for survivors.

In 2017, Hargitay produced and starred in the HBO documentary I Am Evidence. The documentary told the story of several survivors whose rape kits were never tested and revealed an epidemic of sexual assault investigation neglect. Thousands of unopened rape kits sit in warehouses waiting to be investigated; all the while, victims wait for justice that will likely never come. With such a powerful commitment to bringing justice to victims on and off the screen, it's clear that Hargitay cares deeply about the subject matter her SVU character introduced her to years ago.

With an unwavering commitment to her character and dedication that cannot be dissuaded, it would seem that where Benson leads, Hargitay will follow. Producers of SVU have long credited Hargitay with the show's long-running success. With so many viewers invested in her character and the dependable presence of the actress herself, SVU continues to thrive. And though the subject of sexual assault and abuse was quite taboo when the show first aired in 1999, with more survivors speaking out thanks in part to the #MeToo movement, it seems clear that SVU and Olivia Benson are needed now more than ever.

