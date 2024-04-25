The Big Picture Brandon enters The Circle as Olivia to be more engaging, but struggles to embody her, causing skepticism.

The Catfish twist of the season helps Brandon as Olivia stay under the radar while learning about himself.

Playing as Olivia, Brandon becomes intuitive towards the AI Max, showcasing personal growth in the game.

Brandon Baker decided to enter The Circle as his beautiful blonde friend Olivia. He felt she would be more engaging of a character for the other players to interact with on the reality social experiment. But early on, Brandon struggled to play the part as he didn't know how to not only tap into her but interact as a beautiful girl. Paired with a generic photo, his generic approach caused his fellow players to start becoming a tad skeptical. Thanks to the AI twist of the season, Brandon as Olivia is floating under the radar all while learning a bit about himself.

Debuting in 2020 in the United States, The Circle came from the series of the same name and format from the UK that instantly became a top reality hit for Netflix. The premise is simple. The Circle is a social media-inspired game where anybody can be anybody. Players are tucked away in their own cozy one-bedroom apartment, isolated from one another and the outside world, where their only interactions are made through The Circle, a one-of-a-kind social media app, is where they chat, share photos, and play games that help solifidy alliances, relationships, and romances. All while never seeing the person behind the screen. The main twist of the show is that players can opt to play as themselves or go in as a catfish.

How does this play a factor in the game? Well, the players will rate one another from first to last, where the highest-rated players will become influencers and have the ability to block a player from the game, ultimately leading to their elimination from the game. Now in its sixth season, the social game has had its fair share of twists and turns, celebrity players, and beloved players that proved this game is all dependent on the individuals playing.a

Brandon's True Colors Are Coming Out as a Catfish

Brandon Baker is a 34-year-old nursing assistant hailing from Columbus, Ohio. And if it wasn't clear he loved his hometown, most of his wardrobe features Ohio State University insignia. With a voice that only The Circle could love, Brandon came into the game already self-deprecating, calling his appearance an adult Cabbage Patch Kid. With a mission to win, no matter what it takes, Brandon decided that he would not be playing as himself but as his co-worker, Olivia. He claims that he has the brains and personality, while Olivia has the body and gets the boys thirsty. Playing as a catfish is a common trend on The Circle, but everyone has their reasons for it.

Perhaps they're the Spice Girls and didn't want to get detected. Perhaps they are playing as their partner to prove a gender bias. Or maybe they're just former players who got a chance to return just to catfish the rest of The Circle. For Brandon, he was unsure if he could be someone who would engage with the rest of the players, so he opted for a facade. For him, this was his chance to be someone hot. That statement alone tells a lot about him and why he's chosen to play as his friend. This is a chance to be someone he dreams of being. He's pretending to be someone he's not. But pretending to be someone else is not as easy as it seems.

Early on in the season, Brandon learned the hard way that every single decision you make in The Circle has consequences. With literally nothing to do but ponder, the players of the game tend to always be thinking and overanalyzing every word choice, photo selection, and interaction made. For Brandon, he was confident that he would ease in as Olivia, but in the first Circle chat, he was lost. The other players immediately overpowered the chat and when he did get a chance to speak as Olivia, his interactions were overly generic, causing the others to feel like they had already found a catfish in their midst. This caused immediate panic for Brandon, seemingly losing it on the first day. His tears were real. Viewers were granted an insight into how playing The Circle is not all fun and games.

Brandon is More Intuitive Toward Max Thanks to His Own Catfishing

For Season 6, The Circle decided to throw in a big twist that tossed confusion and anxiety into the mix. This season, a player named Max is actually an AI robot. Max, who does get the opportunity to live in one of the cute single apartments, is playing as a Midwest veterinary intern whose photo is of a guy with a dog. Why a dog? Well, the AI has revealed that photos with dogs receive 38% more likes. Of course, if you have an actual AI robot in the cast, you need someone who works directly with AI to be their opponent. Myles Reed is a 29-year-old AI Engineer from Los Angeles who is there as Max the AI robot's main rival. With the AI element coming into play this season, The Circle did reveal that there was a robot in the game, putting the players in a tizzy. The AI mechanic became the focus in the first block of episodes, changing the initial game play viewers were familiar with. The primary blocking did not go as typically played. Rather, the players were asked to rank who they feel is the most to least real.

With this element causing so much of a ruckus in the game, players like Brandon, who were struggling to start, found a new lease on life in the game. In fact, Brandon as Olivia happened to be the most in tune to the identity of Max. Perhaps it was his momentary time playing as a catfish himself that clued him into the lack of authenticity from Max. For Brandon, playing as Olivia displays a lot about the game at hand as well as society in general. With the makeup of The Circle as it stands, someone like Brandon, a boisterous gay man, may not have an immediate connection with the bros of the house, Myles, Kyle Fuller, and Caress Russell, who is catfishing as her younger brother Paul Russell, the artist behind the viral hit "Lil Boo Thang." By playing as the beautiful Olivia, Brandon is able to connect with the men of the house, using Olivia's appearance to his advantage. With a fear that Brandon playing as himself would not have a bond with the boys, Brandon was able to connect with all the players. He's even already fought for Steffi Hill the psychic medium, who has been enemy number 1 when it comes to whom the players think is the AI.

At this point, Brandon's growth as a person is evident in just a few quick episodes. Brandon is proving that The Circle isn't just for viewers' enjoyment, it is a sociological experiment that is a reflection of today. Many who aspire to play The Circle dream of having a chance to be someone else, but to be a successful catfish, it takes a lot more than a photo. By diving deep into the psyche of someone else, you're learning about the deepest part of yourself. Brandon may now be in a prime position to float far in the game. He's not at the top, nor is he a target as a catfish. Hopefully, Brandon can utilize his understanding of himself through the guise of Olivia to showcase a new way to win The Circle.

