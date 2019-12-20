Olivia Colman Set to Star in Alexander Payne’s Crime Series ‘Landscapers’

0

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite) has had a pretty good year since getting her hands on the Academy Awards hardware. Standout roles in TV series Les Misérables, Fleabag, and The Crown, the latter of which will continue with Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in a second season, would be a banner year for just about anyone. But Colman is also looking ahead to carry 2019’s momentum into 2020 and beyond.

As Variety reports, Colman will lead Landscapers, a crime drama that’s already received a series order from HBO / Sky, and which features two-time Oscar-winner Alexander Payne (Sideways, The Descendants) in the director’s chair. Colman’s husband Ed Sinclair will write the script of the series inspired by real-life events to follow convicted killers Susan and Christopher Edwards. The unassuming couple were found guilty of the 1998 murder of Susan’s parents, after which they buried the bodies in their garden and spent the next 15 years living off of their ill-gotten inheritance. Based on interviews with the real-life couple, who still profess their innocence, Landscapers will bring this macabre case to life in dramatic fashion

Casey Bloys, HBO programming president, had this to say:

“Landscapers’ is a fascinating ‘truth is stranger than fiction’ tale. We’re thrilled to have Olivia, Ed and Alexander on board, and to be back in business with Sister and Sky.”

The series will be produced by South of the River Pictures, which is Colman and Sinclair’s new production banner, along with Sister, for HBO and Sky. Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry executive produce for Sister while Sinclair and Colman executive produce; Katie Carpenter will produce.