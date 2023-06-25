Not only has she won the hearts of fans with her cheeky humor and lovable demeanor, but with an Oscar, Emmys, BAFTAs and Golden Globes under her belt, Olivia Colman has become one of the most prolific actors of all time. From emotional dramas like The Lost Daughter, as well as whacky comedies like The Favourite - Colman's wide range of talent is evident within the world of film.

Her work in television, however, should not go unnoticed. Colman has been a part of several iconic shows, many of which have achieved great fan and critical acclaim. Hopefully, Secret Invasioncan follow in those footsteps as she joins the MCU as Sonya Falsworth. In the meantime, here are some of Colman's greatest hits on TV. Spoiler alert - many have achieved 100% on Rotton Tomatoes.

10 'Green Wing' (2004 - 2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

An underrated cult British comedy, Green Wing follows the hectic and slightly mad staff of the fictitious East Hampton Hospital Trust.

Unlike most famed medical shows, Green Wing was never really about the doctoral duties as no one really performed medicinal acts. Instead, it showcased the absurdity of humanity through sketch-show comedy. Portraying Harriet, a burnt out mother of four stuck in a loveless marriage, Colman incites a lot of laughter from audiences with Harriet's absent-mindedness and goofy nature. Besides - its always fun to see what she accidentally brings to work in her bag, or on her cardigans.

9 'The Crown' (2016 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Following the life and decades long reign of Queen Elizabeth II, The Crownis a dramatization that tracks the political and personal events that ultimately shaped the latter half of 20th century.

Having the difficult task of taking over an iconic leading role, Colman did not disappoint in her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth. Acting as the more matured and experienced woman, seasons three and four saw Colman becoming the unwavering steadfast figurehead that most know. In fact, her performance was so beloved that she went on to win an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Perhaps playing the Queen of England is her lucky charm.

8 'Les Misérables' (2018 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

An adaptation of the classic Victor Hugo novel, this story follows Jean Valjean (Dominic West) - a former convict - who struggles to shake off the demons of his past. Set in war-torn France, many others become entangled within his troubled life.

Where many associate this tale with the famous musical, don't expect this version of Les Misérablesto haveany ballads, it's simply a melodrama - and a good one at that - with its epic scope of story and rich character arcs. Playing Madame Thénardier, the loathsome wife of an innkeeper and the horrid guardian of young Cosette, Colman easily steals scenes with her dry wit even though she describes her character to be "deeply unpleasant in every way".

7 'The Night Manager' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddeston), a former British soldier who happens to be a night manager in a luxury hotel, gets recruited by British intelligence to infiltrate the inner circle of a dangerous arms dealer.

In this adaptation of John le Carré's famed spy thriller, many changes were made to better reflect modern times. This included re-writing the role of Burr as a woman. Such alterations not only better represented the strong presence of women in the intelligence industry, but it also highlighted the parental nature of Burr's character: a mentor who guides Pine in the dangerous mission. This is amplified with Burr being pregnant - a change made to accommodate Colman's real-life pregnancy. Indeed, her performance made such an impact that she ended up winning a Golden Globe.

6 'Broadchurch' (2013 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

When a young boy is found dead on the beach of his small coastal town, DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Colman) are assigned to solve the murder the case. Soon after, the close-ties of the Broadchurch community begin to fall apart.

As one of the great British crime shows, Broadchurchdoes a brilliant job in mapping out the complexities and corruptions of human nature as the show delves into expansive implications of the initial crime. Luckily, throughout the narrative's heavy-handedness, Colman's character brings the much-needed levity - at least most of the time. Her kindness and comforting qualities often counteract the coldness of the investigation, as well as Hardy's belligerent nature. With big character moments in the show, it's no surprise as to why Colman ended up winning a BAFTA for her performance.

5 'Peep Show' (2003 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Dysfunctional best friends since youth, Mark (David Mitchell) and Jez (Robert Webb) are now roommates who share no common interests, yet somehow band together as they navigate the tribulations of adulthood.

Despite her recent hits being heavy and mysterious dramas, Colman's big break came from her work in the cult-classic British comedy, Peep Show. Introduced as the sweet love interest, Sophie could've easily been relegated to the tropes of that archetype. Yet, throughout the show, her flaws and darkness are explored alongside the bizarre humor of it all. Who would've thought that the cheerful work crush would spiral into a miserably manipulative woman with toxic relationship with alcohol.

4 'Landscapers' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

A seemingly normal and mild-mannered couple are suddenly placed at the center of a murder investigation as two bodies are discovered in the garden of their old house. Not only have the bodies supposedly been buried for over 15 years, but they also happen to be Susan's parents.

Based on a shockingly true story, Landscapers offers a narrative that heightens the unreliability of characters. A show written by Colman's real-life husband, Ed Sinclair, Colman's portrayal of Susan is undeniably tragic, even despite the heinous acts she committed. Detaching herself from reality and escaping into her beloved world of cinema, Susan finds comfort and protection by processing her complex life through an eccentric imaginative lens. As a victim of childhood trauma, her fantasies hold her together. Breaking them down only breaks her, as well as the hearts of the audience.

3 'Flowers' (2016 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Written and created by the genius mind of Will Sharpe, this black-comedy follows the eccentric Flowers family and their struggles to hold household together with its crumbling marriage, rivaling twins, a senile grandmother and an enthusiastic Japanese acquaintance turned found-family member.

Beautifully and imaginatively exploring the honest realities of mental health, Flowers balances its grim nature with its incredibly dark humor. Playing Deborah, the anxious matriarch of the family, Colman masterfully works her scenes as a woman who tries to mask her problems behind a manic grin: she's desperate to keep her family a float, but is exhausted and struggling to do so. Coupled with a unique aesthetic, this is a special world to delve into.

2 'Heartstopper' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Based on the graphic novel, Heartstoppertells the story of Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) - two students in an all-boys grammar school - that eventually fall in love.

Showcasing some of the best representations of queer love, Heartstopper is not only a sweet romance, but a heartwarming tale of self-acceptance and self-love. Just as fans see the progression in Charlie and Nick's relationship, they also see the growth of their characters. Colman's appearance in season one may be limited, but as Nick's mother, her role is pivotal as she became the conduit that allows Nick to fully embrace and make sense of his coming-out-journey. With an open heart and several warm hugs, her unwavering and immediate support of her son was incredibly moving, and touched the hearts of many fans.

1 'Fleabag' (2016 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

An unfiltered hedonistic woman struggles to navigate her family life, her professional life, and love life as she tries to cope from her past tragedies.

As one of the most bingable shows of all time, Fleabagbecame a huge sensation with its rich character arcs, complex relationships, and quick-witted raunchy humor. But among the bizarrely lovable characters, one that was easily disliked by most fans was the Godmother. Not only a huge narcissist but also horridly condescending, the Godmother's display of petty cruelty reached new heights. Awards should've been given to Colman for playing a character that was so triggering.

