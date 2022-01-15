With the arrival of The Lost Daughter on Netflix, as well as Landscapers on HBO Max, it’s worth taking a look at the filmography of Oscar-winning “national treasure” Olivia Colman. Unlike some other British actresses declared national treasures (your Denches, your Mirrens, etc.), Colman began her career not as a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, but as an ubiquitous presence on BBC sitcoms. However, when she began taking dramatic roles, it felt not like a departure but a continuation. Whether she’s in a frothy comedy or a bleak drama, she exhibits charisma, intelligence, and a complete lack of vanity.

Colman’s rich, varied filmography means it’s difficult to winnow it all down to just five essential performances. Honorable mentions include her performances as Ellie Miller in Broadchurch, Godmother in Fleabag, Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, and Anne in The Father.

Sophie Chapman in Peep Show (2003-2015)

Colman’s big break was the darkly comic Peep Show, starring her former school chums David Mitchell and Robert Webb as two socially maladjusted friends. Colman played Sophie, the girlfriend and eventual wife (however briefly) of fuddy-duddy office worker Mark Corrigan (Mitchell). Mark, unlike his friend Jez (Webb), made an effort to act like he had his life together; of course, he really, really didn’t, and as the show ran on, Sophie became a living embodiment of that uncomfortable truth.

Initially written as a pleasant love interest, Colman sensed something darker and more manipulative in Sophie’s character and lobbied the writers to make her as much of a mess as the main characters. So Mark and Sophie’s relationship turned mutually toxic, and the chipper office girl unraveled into a drunken, vindictive terror. Colman clearly savored every moment of Sophie’s descent, embracing the ugliness in her character: sobbing hysterically through her own wedding, hunching over a toilet in a filthy public bathroom, waking up hungover in a children’s ball pit. All of it is hilarious; more importantly, every bit of it, from sweet start to bitter finish, is believable.

Debbie Doonan in Beautiful People (2008-2009)

The inclusion of Colman’s role in Beautiful People over her role in, say, Broadchurch might raise some eyebrows. However, her weightier, dramatic turns have received plenty of well-deserved acclaim already. It’s worth highlighting the fact that she’s just as brilliant in a light, coming-of-age comedy series as she is in a historical drama or a spy thriller.

Beautiful People is based on the story of Simon Doonan, the former window dresser at the famous Barney’s in New York City, who came of age as an effeminate gay boy in working-class Reading. Colman played Simon’s mother, Debbie, a hot-blooded barmaid described as “the most glamorous woman in Reading” with the tacit understanding that that isn’t saying much. A lesser actress might’ve played Debbie as a cartoon character, but Colman imbues her with scrappy nerve and tender compassion. She’s not a perfect mother: When she finds out Simon tried on her neighbor’s dress, her response is an indignant “and what’s the matter with my bloody dresses?” But thanks to Colman’s warmth, we know that she’ll fight for her son even if she doesn’t understand him.

Hannah in Tyrannosaur (2011)

Colman herself said that her role in Tyrannosaur, an indie drama directed by Paddy Considine, “changed everything.” Her first major dramatic role garnered her acclaim, awards, and most importantly, outrage when she was snubbed for a BAFTA.

Colman and Considine had worked together previously on the comedy classic Hot Fuzz, but there’s nothing funny about Tyrannosaur. Tyrannosaur begins with a man drunkenly kicking his dog to death, and that’s maybe the seventh most upsetting thing that happens over the course of the movie. In a film of Stygian bleakness, Colman’s Hannah serves as something of a moral center: a gentle, religious shopkeeper, horrifically abused by her husband, who befriends Joseph, Tyrannosaur’s tormented protagonist. The violence and degradation heaped upon Hannah would turn anyone’s stomach, and Colman’s innate likability as a performer makes it hurt even worse. But, crucially, she plays Hannah as a good woman rather than a saint: Her gentleness can turn to baleful fury, and then to raw-nerve agony.

Queen Anne in The Favourite (2018)

It’s the performance that earned her the Volpi Cup at Venice, netted her a surprise Oscar over Glenn Close, and made her one of the most respected actresses in the world. Accordingly, Olivia Colman’s performance in The Favourite feels like a culmination, the most triumphant example of her gifts. In this anarchic, darkly comic period piece, Colman plays Queen Anne, the Queen of England in the early 18th century. A sickly, immature woman, Anne prefers staying in her chambers and eating cake to being a monarch, and leaves the politics to her “favourite,” her childhood friend (and secret lover) Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz). The arrival of ambitious interloper Abigail Masham (Emma Stone) shakes up this dynamic, and soon Sarah and Abigail are jockeying for influence over the capricious Queen.

Anne sometimes behaves like a child, throwing temper tantrums and cooing over her rabbits, but Colman is careful not to play her like a child. Instead, she plays her as what she is: a privileged, powerful woman shackled to a position she’s ill-equipped to handle, driven half-mad by various ailments and traumas. Colman’s comic instincts make her daftness and petulance a joy to watch, but she embodies all aspects of Anne: the piteous, the grotesque, the charming, the fearsome. With respect to Glenn Close, Colman had no need to apologize. She deserved the win, fair and square.

Leda Caruso in The Lost Daughter (2021)

It’s no surprise that audiences were colder than critics were to The Lost Daughter. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, adapted from an Elena Ferrante novel, is a prickly piece of work, raising uncomfortable questions about motherhood and society’s expectations for women. But in this world of algorithms and franchise nostalgia, it’s important to have movies that raise those uncomfortable questions, and it’s important that those movies have quality actors to enrich the material. Luckily, The Lost Daughter has an excellent cast; even more luckily, it has Olivia Colman.

Leda Caruso is a difficult character to play. For one thing, as the first-person narrator of the source novel, much of her character is defined by her interior monologue, which is impossible to fully convey on the screen. Colman is a gifted actress, but she has yet to master the art of telepathy. For another thing, without spoiling too much, some of Leda’s actions are unsympathetic, and not entirely rational. But it all makes sense in Colman’s finely-tuned performance, which, through her expressive face and taut body language, suggests the kind of depth that society demands women set aside to become selfless caretakers.

