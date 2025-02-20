The long wait for Paddington's third outing has led to the movie's decent financial success thus far, with the return of the world's favorite marmalade sandwich-eating bear hitting an impressive $133 million worldwide to date. This latest figure comes following a successful opening weekend for its U.S. debut, reaching $12 million nationwide and finishing second in the box office rankings behind Captain America: Brave New World. Thanks to this global haul to date, Paddington in Peru has catapulted one of its own to new box office heights.

That person is Olivia Colman, the Oscar winner who portrays the grinning, sinister Reverend Mother in the Paddington threequel. Thanks to the $133 million of Paddington in Peru, Colman's global box office total as an actress has now surpassed the $2 billion mark. This isn't the only headline achievement Paddington in Peru has caused so far, with the movie helping its own franchise surpass both the Mad Max and Predator franchises at the box office.

What Is Olivia Colman's Biggest Box-Office Success?

Paddington in Peru may have propelled Colman's box office total past a huge new total, but how does it stack up against her other projects? In total, twenty-three movies in Colman's filmography have taken box office hauls, with Paddington in Peru outperforming almost all of them. The likes of Colman's first theatrical release Hot Fuzz, 2012's The Iron Lady, Oscar-winner The Favorite, the tear-jerking The Father, and the recent release Wicked Little Letters, all pale in financial comparison to Paddington in Peru. However, there are still a trio of other movies that seem to be doing most of the heavy lifting towards Colman's new record.

First, with $351 million globally, is 2017's Murder on the Orient Express. Second, with an impressive $485 million, is the animated sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, in which Colman voice-acts alongside her Paddington in Peru co-star Antonio Banderas. Above all of these, in first place, is the smash hit Wonka, with the new adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic earning a massive $634 million worldwide. Paddington in Peru is, of course, not finished with its theatrical run, but its chances of financially challenging any of the above are next to none.

Olivia Colman's global box office total has surpassed the $2 billion mark thanks to Paddington in Peru. You can check out the third movie in the franchise right now in theaters.