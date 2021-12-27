[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Landscapers.]

From creator/writer Ed Sinclair and director Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain), the four-episode limited series Landscapers explores the love story of Christopher (David Thewlis) and Susan Edwards (Olivia Colman) and the bizarre real life events that ultimately led to the discovery of a crime that remained buried for more than a decade. On the surface, the pair were a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an investigation that proves the truth really can be stranger than fiction.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Colman, who delivers a master class in acting along with co-star Thewlis, talked about getting to read the scripts that her husband wrote, the lovely roadmap she had in playing this character, bringing sympathetic murderers to life, why she was excited to go to work every day on this project, and giving Susan a moment of strength and dignity. She also talked about why she has no interest in becoming a director, and why she’s excited to start her next project, Wonka.

Collider: I know that your husband, Ed Sinclair, created and wrote this and that he wrote it for you. What did he tell you? Before he started working on it, did he tell you what he was doing? Does he wait until he has a draft done to show it to you or even tell you what he’s doing? Did you know what he was writing while he worked on this?

OLIVIA COLMAN: No, not really. I suppose he’d have been in trouble, wouldn’t he, if he was writing something that didn’t have me in it. I know he was just looking for a story that maybe I could perform in, and then he got completely knocked sideways by this story, and I loved what he’d created with the part of Susan. It’s got a massive dollop of creative license because we never met them. He created her from letters that he wrote to her, and her replies. So, I knew that he’d heard about this story, but I didn’t see scripts for ages. He kept them away from me, I suppose. It was just the odd moment where he’d go, “Can I just check something? From a performance point of view, would this be fun?” And I went, “Yes!” And then, he’d take it away and I wasn’t allow to read anymore. That’s all I knew, really.

Image via HBO

RELATED: New 'Landscapers' Trailer Shows Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as Murder Suspects in Quaint English Town

What was it like to finally get to read it? If you had read it and didn’t like it and didn’t connect to it, would you have just told him that you weren’t going to do it? How would that have worked?

COLMAN: Imagine how awkward that would’ve been. I love his writing. I’ve read everything he’s written for years, but he never really showed anybody. So, I knew I was going to love it. I love the way he writes character and dialogue. But yes, it would’ve been incredibly eggy, if I’d read it and thought, “Oh, God, no way!” So, thankfully, he did a good job with it. Otherwise, I would have had to pretend that I was terribly busy and disappeared for a bit.

This story is both funny and sad. It’s a tricky line to walk because it has that balance between there being times that you laugh and times where it all feels so tragic. What was it like to balance that tone? Was that something that you had conversations about, or was that something that was just in the material?

COLMAN: It was just all in the script. It was a really lovely roadmap to follow. It was quite clear what you were meant to be doing, when, and why. It made our job very easy. And then, having Will [Sharpe] on board, he’s such a great director. It was pretty lucky, really, that it was pretty easy.

Christopher and Susan Edwards are odd people. You’re not really sure what to make of them. What did you make of them? Did you find yourself feeling for them more than you expected?

COLMAN: Yes. They are double murderers. There’s no question about that. But then, you do find yourself going, “God, I wonder, had I had that set of circumstances, what would I do? They’re gentle, meek people. What on earth made then do it?” I like the fact that it’s not black and white. It does provoke conversation and it does make you go, “How did they do that? And my God, would I?” I don’t think I would, but you never know. I’m sure they didn’t think they would. I felt sorry for the life that she’d been handed. You can’t underestimate the damage that pain like that in a child can do to you. It’s very hard to make judgements about what happens in people’s lives.

Image via HBO

It really is one of those stories where the truth is stranger than fiction. There are so many odd things that were going on with these two and in their lives. It feels like they knew and understood each other in a way that no one else knew and understood them. How did you even approach figuring out who this woman was and what this relationship was like?

COLMAN: I knew that she was a librarian. Ed met Darrell Ennis-Gayle, who’s the real Douglas, so we had insight into Susan, in particular, from him. He said she was a very gentle, very polite, quiet lady. We knew about all of the film memorabilia. They arrived back in the UK with loads of memorabilia and the Gérard Depardieu letters and one Euro, or something like that. As you said, the facts are stranger than fiction. That all informed my thoughts on her. She clearly did everything she could to make Chris happy, even going as far as pretending to be Gérard Depardieu, which is an odd thing to do, but she clearly wanted to try to make him smile. If he smiled at one letter, she just couldn’t stop building up the fantasy around her. You can see why. Sometimes for someone who has faced trauma, it’s a bit like being a hoarder. Apparently, you hoard things, building a physical wall to protect yourself. She was doing that, in a way, with her memorabilia, escaping into the fantasy. It became clear, who she was.

You’ve previously said that you don’t want to direct and that you don’t want the responsibility of having everything fall on you, instead of just being the actor and playing the character. Have you always known that you didn’t want to make that transition from actor to director, or is that something you realized the longer you were acting?

COLMAN: Not for moment, have I ever considered wanting to direct. Friends of mine who do direct, it seems like in the back of their mind, they’d always thought about it. I never, ever have. I really wouldn’t like it. I like what I do. I love my job. Maybe if I felt unfulfilled with my job, God knows, but I don’t think I’d go down the directing route. I’d never want to be a director.

Image via HBO

RELATED: ‘The Lost Daughter’: Here's Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's Olivia Colman's Latest Awards Contender

You’ve worked with such incredible artists, in front of and behind the camera, on the projects that you do. Does that help keep you inspired? Especially having done this acting thing for quite some time now, does the challenge of working with people at a particular level always help keep you stimulated and inspired about doing what you do?

COLMAN: Yeah. I haven’t thought about that, but you’re probably right. I really love meeting other artists and actors and creatives. I really enjoy meeting the crew and the cast and the people involved. Maybe that’s a big part of it. And I’m excited about starting new projects. If I start to tire of that, then I would have a good chat with myself, but at the moment, I’m still really enjoying it. I’m feeling very lucky that I’m still getting the chance to do it. Sitting opposite another actor and seeing how they do it is fun. That’s always exciting. Invariably, I’ve been very lucky. I really haven’t met any, excuse my language, assholes. I’ve been really lucky. Most people do this type of job because they really want to do it. It’s not so often that they fall into it by accident, or they might fall into it by accident, but if they don’t like it, they get out. So, you’re with people who are enjoying what they do. That’s much more fun than working with people who hate it.

So much of whether we buy the love story between these two people, as the viewer, is really how deeply it affects us emotionally and that largely depends on the performance that you and David Thewlis give. What was it like for you to have him there and to have him to play off of?

COLMAN: He made it so easy because he is one of the loveliest people. I’m completely smitten with Ed and he’s completely smitten with his wife, and so we really understood what sort of love they were talking about, between Chris and Susan. He’s just such a gentle, loving family man, so it made it so easy to do our job together. He’s really an incredible actor and a genuine actor to work with. I was excited to go to work, every day, and get to play opposite him, although unfortunately not often enough because we get arrested pretty early on. To play opposite someone like that was such a joy. And then, I got to play opposite other incredible actors, like Sam [Anderson] and Kate [O’Flynn] and Dipo [Ola]. Every day was so much fun. But making that relationship with David was easy, really, because he’s so nice.

There’s a moment in court when your character says, “I’m not fragile, I’m broken. I’m broken, so you can’t hurt me. No one can hurt me anymore.” That realization feels like such a defining moment for her and it was so emotionally moving to watch. Did that feel like a defining moment for you, when you were doing that scene?

COLMAN: Yeah. It felt quite noble and strong. It was beautifully written. Ed wanted to give her a moment of strength and dignity, and I think he did it in just that sentence. It was lovely to perform those words.

Image via HBO

Is it hard to leave a character like this behind? What’s the next thing that you’re doing? Is it Wonka?

COLMAN: Yes, that’s right. That’s next, in January. Christopher and Susan, we finished quite a long time ago. It’s all part of the job. It’s like performing in the circus. You leave one town and go to the next. I finished that job and loved it, and I’m excited about the next challenge. Wonka could not be more different, so that will be fun. So, yeah, Wonka is next, which is a musical. Someone went, “What are you singing?” And I went, “Oh, shit, I don’t think I’m signing anything.” I had a panic and I double-checked, and luckily, I’m not. I’m not required to sing, thank God. I just get to muck about and be silly and have a lovely time.

That’s a project that I’m interested in because when you hear about something like that, you wonder why they’re making that movie, but then when you see everybody that signs up to do it, you figure there must be something really cool there, or those people wouldn’t get involved.

COLMAN: Yeah, it is really cool. It’s a great script. I think it’s gonna be one of those great family films that you just want to watch, year after year, especially this time of year. I’m so excited to be in it and I’m so excited to watch it. There’s not much stuff I do that I can watch with my kids, but that one will be a good one, I think, for that.

Landscapers airs on Monday nights on HBO, and is available to stream at HBO Max.

New 'Avatar 2' Photo Introduces Spider, a Human Adopted by Jake and Neytiri This 'Avatar' installment's all about family. (No one tell Vin Diesel.)

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email