Without a doubt, Olivia Colman is one of the greatest actresses of our time. Her inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came as a very pleasant surprise for her fans and, until now, has proven to be a great casting choice as Sonya Falsworth for Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Colman is no stranger to appearing in television shows, with Fleabag, Heartstopper, The Crown, and this year’s Great Expectations as part of her vast filmography.

In late 2021, along with David Thewlis, she starred in Landscapers – a four-episode miniseries based on the real-life case of Susan and Christopher Edwards, a couple who murdered Susan’s parents and whose crime was discovered more than ten years later. It was created by Ed Sinclair and directed by Will Sharpe of The White Lotus fame, who has a handful of other projects under his belt. The miniseries is a unique mix of storytelling with some behind-the-scenes moments that are there to remind us the story is a recreation of real events, for outlandish as they might appear. The series depends solely on its two protagonists to tell the story, and Colman excels in portraying a victim who may or may not also be a cold-blooded murderer.

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis Thrive as a Twistedly Dedicated Couple in 'Landscapers'

Image via Sky/HBO

Landscapers is a comprehensive and complex study of two emotionally damaged people committed to staying together and patching their holes. Starting years after the murders, at the moment when the couple was hiding in France, they’re shown struggling to keep up with their debts and with Christopher unable to get a job. Still, Colman’s Susan tries to cope by purchasing expensive Hollywood memorabilia. Colman plays this with a sincerity and brightness that convincingly depicts her character's optimism and dedication to seeing the bright side of life and bringing hope to his husband. Her past eventually catches up with her, however, and the crumbling that ensues leaves Susan to pick up the pieces.

A desperate Christopher contacts his stepmother Tabitha (Kathryn Hunter) and practically confesses they ran away from the UK because of the murder of Susan’s parents. Thewlis proves his range with this character that is brittle but tries his best to be strong for his wife. Christopher’s backstory reveals his mother and brother were everything to him but, after both of them die, nothing could bring him back from his misery — that is, until Susan encourages him to write a letter to Gérard Depardieu, to which she responds pretending to be him. Whether Christopher is willfully unaware or truthfully naïve is a topic to be analyzed, but Thewlis goes for the latter, as he transmits how the letters (they were several, as they continued their exchange) imbue him with the strength to go on. Even with this fuel, he becomes a man trapped inside himself in the following years, burdened by the secret of their sins.

In the end, Susan and Christopher, who started as a regular couple that met through a dating agency, become a rather pathetic one who ends up committing a crime together. Colman and Thewlis navigate the ups and downs of the twilight of a relationship as if they’ve been married for years. Christopher has a savior complex that he could never fulfill. That is, until he meets Susan, and it is heightened as he tries to protect her fragility. Susan always felt she didn’t belong anywhere, but Christopher becomes her home. When they confront the police, most of their accounts are consistent, but the trial shines a light on several contradictions that ultimately render them guilty.

Olivia Colman Balances Our Feelings of Empathy and Disdain Towards Susan in 'Landscapers'

Image via Sky/HBO

Susan Edwards, née Wycherley, is a deeply scarred woman. The miniseries explores the abuse she alleges she was a victim of during her early years. Eventually, this leads to the fateful night when, according to her account, her mother Patricia (Felicity Montagu) shoots her father William (David Hayman) because of an altercation. After telling Susan how she always knew about her father’s abuse, Susan shoots her in turn. Christopher helps her bury the bodies a week later. All this reminiscing through Colman’s emotions makes you root for her, even after her hideous crime. Even so, when it’s discovered she committed fraud after opening an account under her mother’s name the following day of the murder and that she kept cashing her father’s pension checks – the way she brushes it off is a master class of acting as both victim and culpable.

Susan’s big spending on memorabilia is her means to grasp at something of value – a value she has never felt she has. With her mother always telling her she wasn’t planned and that she was impossible to love, it’s understandable she feels worthless. Colman breaking into tears as she narrates this to the jury is heartbreaking. But it’s her anguished portrayal that makes you realize she is a woman gone, desperate to prove her innocence and leave the whole ordeal behind. So, to what length is her version of the story believable?

While in the trial, a unique scenario plays out in Susan’s head. She uses a western fantasy (from which her favorite type of memorabilia was) and she imagines her story with Christopher in that setting. There, we learn she feels he hung her up to dry when he convinced her to go back to the UK to face their punishment. It’s in this fantasy that she finally becomes what she’s never been before – a fearless fighter, not just a reactive one. In the end, she reunites with Christopher in her cinematic fantasy, while in reality they’re sentenced to 25 years in prison.

From her early roles like Sophie in Peep Show and all the way to her Oscar-winning performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite, Colman illuminates every piece of media she participates in. Secret Invasion is no exception, as she really hit it off with Samuel L. Jackson, and it’s reflected in their on-screen friendship as Nick and Sonya. Colman’s range has taken to unexpected places and Landscapers is one of them – a show so intricately unique that stays with you even after finishing its brief four-episode run.

Landscapers is now available to stream on Max.