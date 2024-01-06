From dramatic television period pieces like The Crown to hilarious sitcoms such as Peep Show (her big breakthrough), Olivia Colman is well-known for her astounding work on TV, with one of her most recent projects even being Marvel's Secret Invasion. While the actor has partaken in an extensive list of memorable series, she has also proven to be an incredible movie star.

A graduate from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, the Oscar-winning actor is undoubtedly among the most talented movie stars of her generation; her choices in big screen projects are some of the most compelling, as they range from antagonists in animated movies to moving, Oscar-nominated dramatic roles (it is safe to say that the versatile Colman has nearly done it all). Without further ado, these are the best Olivia Colman movies.

10 'Wonka' (2023)

The fourth take on the beloved British children's story is directed by Paul King and stars heartthrob Timothée Chalamet as the titular character. Combining adventure and comedy, Wonka centers around a young, poor, and hopeful version of the character as he attempts to fulfill his life-long dream: opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate.

A delightfully entertaining fantasy movie, this prequel for the iconic movie character will steal some chuckles from viewers with its comical bits and sweep them off their feet with its musical numbers. As always, Oldman is a scene-stealer. She plays the yellow-toothed antagonist, Mrs. Scrubbit, shining as brightly in fantasy films aimed at younger audiences as in more mature roles. While definitely not fit to everyone's taste — nor one of 2023's best features, either — King's movie is an enjoyable ride nonetheless; it is charming, captivating, and a wonderful treat specially crafted for those who love chocolate!

9 'The Lobster' (2015)

The Lobster is a compelling movie by the talented Poor Things filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos. Set in a dystopian near future scenario, it depicts single people — namely Colin Farrell's David, who has just been left by his wife after 11 years of marriage — sent to a hotel where they are forced to find a partner in under 45 days, or else they are turned into a wild animal of their choice.

Featuring Colman as the hotel manager, The Lobster is an utterly bizarre and peculiar contemporary watch, like most of Lanthimos' films. It is also deeply original, especially considering how it sends out an intriguing message about the dating era, making for an interesting social commentary about the societal construct that romance is and meditating on what it means to be in love. Furthermore, The Lobster benefits from a talented cast and an enthralling, out-of-the-box, Black Mirror-ish premise that will have audiences invested.

8 'Locke' (2013)

While Tom Hardy's acting efforts are easily the highlight of the film, Colman also stands out, even if her character never steps foot on screen. The movie follows dedicated family man Ivan Locke, who must drive for two hours from Birmingham to London under mysterious circumstances on the eve of the biggest challenge of his career. Ivan is forced to face the choices he has made as he steps further away from the life he once knew.

Colman's voice acting abilities are properly showcased in this compelling Steven Knight movie, as her only screen time is during her phone calls with Hardy's character. Shot in real-time, Locke is intense, thrilling, and gripping. It keeps audiences invested, even if it never changes filming locations and is shot entirely inside a BMW X5. For this reason, it can feel a bit like a horror feature, especially for those who hate driving, conflict, and confined spaces.

7 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' (2021)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is an engaging and energetic animation feature that centers around a dysfunctional family's road trip upended when they find themselves in the middle of a robot apocalypse. Soon enough, they become the last hope of humankind.

Michael Rianda's top-notch animation movie is overall the perfect pick for family watches, as it is entertaining enough to keep both younger and older audiences' boredom at bay. With a fun premise equal parts quirky and goofy on top of memorable characters, the 2021 film will certainly have audiences crying and laughing. Colman voices PAL, a virtual assistant and operating system who is the main antagonist in the movie. While the actor may not seem like the most likely casting choice in the film, it ultimately works surprisingly well.

6 'Puss in the Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

A fantastic sequel to its predecessor, The Lash Wish provides audiences with an absorbing Puss in the Boots story as it follows the titular Spanish hero, played by Antonio Banderas, on an epic journey to restore eight of his nine lives which have been burned. To reverse this, he must find the mythical Las Wish.

Joel Crawford's movie is the perfect comeback film, and one of the best animated features of 2022. Featuring fantastic animation and excellent voice acting — including Colman's efforts as she brings secondary antagonist Mama Bear to life — Puss in the Boots: The Last Wish is the tenth-highest-grossing movie of 2022, with a worldwide total of $485.2 million. A true last-minute surprise of the year, this heartwarming story perfectly blends adventure and comedy genres. Additionally, it deals with some surprisingly mature themes, shedding light on human struggles like anxiety and panic attacks in a well-rounded, even educational manner.

5 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy endures one of the director's most memorable works, and Hot Fuzz is a huge standout, as many believe it to be the best feature of the three. Set in a sleepy West Countr rural village, the 2007 buddy cop film centers on two police officers (Simon Pegg and Nick Frost) investigating a series of mysterious deaths.

With likable characters and a generous dose of good fun, Hot Fuzz is an impeccable, original comedy that will appeal to those who enjoy fast-paced films. The Oscar-winning actor plays PC Doris Thatcher in the film. In an interview with Collider, she even highlighted the role as one of the most enjoyable she's had on screen: "Yeah, I mean she was like, you know, so much fun. She was dirty, um, yeah, she was fun."

4 'Tyrannosaur' (2011)

Directed by Paddy Considine, Tyrannosaur centers around a self-destructive man (Peter Mullan) plagued by violence and rage as he earns a chance at redemption that manifests in the form of a Christian charity shop worker, played by Colman. However, he soon learns that Hannah has secrets of her own with devastating consequences.

This realistic human drama is elevated by the incredibly powerful performances, namely by Colman, who shines through and through as usual. However, it also benefits from realistic dialogue and great direction added to its believable characters and an intriguing, devastating, gut-wrenching plot. Tyrannosaur is undoubtedly a must-see in Colman's filmography, even though it is likely not everyone's cup of tea and at times even hard to sit through.

3 'The Lost Daughter' (2021)

Dealing with themes of parenthood, namely motherhood, and womanhood, The Lost Daughter is an adaptation of the 2006 novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut follows a middle-aged woman named Leda on a beach vacation that takes a dark turn when she is forced to come to terms with her past.

While met with divisive reactions (including a certified fresh Tomatometer score and a rotten audience one), Colman's movie is undoubtedly an essential watch, if not only for the actor's tour de force, Oscar-nominated performance. Set against the dreamy backdrops of the Greek islands and featuring an ambiguous ending, this touching tale is guaranteed to stick with audiences.

2 'The Father' (2020)

Floran Zeller's captivating The Father stars Anthony Hopkins in a dramatic role that earned him an Oscar. The story follows a man who refuses to be assisted by his daughter (Colman) as he ages and tries to adapt to changing circumstances. In the meantime, he begins to question his loved ones and even himself.

Like many other films in which the actor appears, The Father is not an easy watch; it is moving and tough, especially considering the way it tackles old age and Alzheimer's disease. This brutal portrait of the toll that declining mental health takes —not just on those who are suffering but also their caregivers — is an impeccable effort by Zeller. Colman was also Oscar-nominated, making the movie very much worth checking out for that alone.

1 'The Favourite' (2018)

Colman's second partnership with Lanthimos earned her her first Oscar, and deservedly so. In this visually alluring period drama set in 18th-century England, the actor plays the troubled Queen Anne. The status quo and Anne's close friend (Rachel Weisz) is upset when a new servant (Emma Stone) endears herself to the Queen.

The Favourite's humor and acting performances make it one of the most memorable period pieces of recent times, and Colman's superb talents certainly add to that. On top of it all, The Favourite also features delicious cinematography, incredible costume design, and top-tier chemistry between all the leads. It is widely considered one of the best films about British royalty available for streaming.

